There’s no better way to feed a crowd with minimal effort than a casserole. For most casseroles, all you need to do is chop your vegetables, mix up a sauce, then combine it in a dish and bake it until it’s warm and bubbly. You can make traditional casseroles like this Green Bean Casserole or this Sweet Potato Casserole With Almond Sauce and Candied Pecans, or get creative with global flavors like this Moroccan Chickpea Bake and everything in between. So, if you want to impress your guests with a dish that makes you look like a master chef, then a casserole is just the thing you need, and on our Food Monster App, we have plenty. We’re here to help you serve your loved ones an entrée they’ll never forget.

Check out last year’s holiday casseroles, check out Dig Into These 15 Flavorful Casseroles and 5 Christmas Casseroles Made Vegan Try one of these 15 meat-free casseroles for Christmas dinner — your taste buds will thank you.

1. Sweet Potato Casserole With Crunchy Oat Topping

Source: Sweet Potato Casserole With Crunchy Oat Topping

This Sweet Potato Casserole With Crunchy Oat Topping by Ksenia Prints is a little sweet, a little salty, and super nourishing for you. The tender sweet potato cubes and warm bursts of cranberries are balanced out with crunchy almonds and a generous sprinkle of salt. This tasty entrée also has a unique medley of flavors, from fresh rosemary and ground ginger to maple syrup and vegan butter. But don’t worry, it all melds together beautifully under the crunchy roof of berry oat granola. Yum!

2. Butternut Squash, Potato, and Kale Casserole

Source: Butternut Squash, Potato, and Kale Casserole

Lisa Dobler‘s Butternut Squash, Potato, and Kale Casserole is the perfect holiday dinner and it’s as easy as can be! Sweet butternut squash, potatoes, and kale are tossed in a creamy seasoned sauce, then baked and tossed with vegan cheese shreds that get melty, gooey, and stretchy. It’s affordable and versatile since you can switch out the varieties of winter squash and potatoes depending on what ingredients you have on hand, and it makes enough food to feed a big family or leave you with plenty of leftovers.

3. Bean Boulangerie: French Bean Casserole

Source: Bean Boulangerie

Zsu Dever‘s Bean Boulangerie is a classic French dish that is essentially the French version of potatoes gratin. It’s a creamy and luscious potato and bean casserole that melts in your mouth. This recipe keeps the potatoes but bulks up the casserole to be more nutritious with the addition of carrots, tomatoes, onions, and white beans. Broth, a little bit of olive oil, and fresh thyme tie all of the ingredients together for a rich, comforting, and delicious meal.

4. Brussels Sprouts Pasta Casserole

Source: Brussels Sprouts Pasta Casserole

If creamy, comforting dishes are your kind of holiday meal, then you have to make Florian Nouh‘s Brussels Sprouts Pasta Casserole. The combination of pasta, cashew cheese sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts, and tender butternut squash is filling, cozy, and so delicious. It’s all tossed together in a baking dish, then topped with a garlicky, gluten-free bread crumb topping and baked until warmed through.

5. Delicata Squash Bake

Source: Delicata Squash Bake

Now, we’ve all seen our fair share of sweet potato bake recipes. But while tradition is fantastic, why not enrich it by swapping out the sweet potato for some winter squash? Monica Stevens Le‘s Delicata Squash Bake is packed with roasted delicata squash, tart cranberries, toasted Brussels sprouts leaves, and warm, cozy spices. It’s topped with fresh pomegranate arils for bursts of sweet and tart flavors and vegan goat cheese for good measure. You (and your family) will love it.

6. Potatoes Oreganata: Greek Hasselback Potato Casserole

Source: Potatoes Oreganata

The traditional Greek dish Potatoes Oreganata is cooked with lots of olive oil, chicken stock, lemon, and oregano. This version by Alexandra V Jones substitutes chicken stock for vegetable broth, making it into a delicious and filling dish that can be shared with everyone. The potatoes are also sliced thin with additional Mediterranean elements added, like olives and fresh herbs. This is an easy dish to make for potlucks or big gatherings.

7. Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Spaghetti Squash Bake

Source: Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Spaghetti Squash Bake

Inspired by a deep dish pizza, Alexandra Dawson‘s Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Spaghetti Squash Bake spotlights Italian flavors to create a casual, comforting casserole using seasonal flavors and ingredients. Made with roasted and pulled spaghetti squash, a simple basil-infused cashew cheese, chunky fire-roasted tomatoes, and protein-rich seitan, this meal is the perfect way to gather friends and family around your holiday table. Serve with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast and fresh basil on top, then dig in.

8. Chickpea and Eggplant Moussaka

Source: Chickpea and Eggplant Moussaka

Moussaka is a traditional Greek dish that is either eggplant or potato-based. It is always multilayered, often with meat and cheese. In Maya Sozer‘s Chickpea and Eggplant Moussaka, the moussaka begins with an eggplant base, is drenched in tomatoey flavor, and is well seasoned, especially after baking in the oven. Incorporating chickpeas and featuring a yummy variety of vegetables, this moussaka will hit the spot in both nutrition and taste.

9. Cheesy Potato Casserole With Cream of Celery Soup

Source: Cheesy Potato Casserole With Cream of Celery Soup

This combination of a hearty, Cheesy Potato Casserole With Cream of Celery Soup by Chris Bartis is a real winner. The soup is light yet filling and satisfying and so easy to make. After you make the soup, the rest of this recipe is a snap — it’s all just a matter of combining everything in a dish and baking it in the oven until it’s crispy on top and completely warmed through. The casserole is made from hash browns, a bit of the cream of celery soup, dairy-free créme Fraiche, melty cheese shreds, and crunchy, salty crackers for the topping.

10. Cannelloni With Quinoa Mushroom Stuffing

Source: Cannelloni al Forno With Quinoa Mushroom Stuffing

Florian Nouh‘s Cannelloni al Forno With Quinoa Mushroom Stuffing is just as cheesy and deliciously savory as the original casserole, but it’s completely dairy-free! Gluten-free cannelloni is stuffed with a savory mixture of quinoa, sautéed mushrooms and zucchini, diced tomatoes, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. Then, they’re topped with a layer of tomato sauce followed by a layer of vegan cheese shreds that get stretchy and melty in the oven. If you are looking for a stunning vegan pasta dish, look no further than these cannelloni.

11. Vegetable Casserole With Creamy Sauce and Crunchy Macadamia Topping

Source: Vegetable Casserole With Creamy Sauce and Crunchy Macadamia Topping

Florian Nouh‘s Vegetable Casserole With Creamy Sauce and Crunchy Macadamia Topping brings newness to a classic dish. It’s full of fresh vegetables that are blanketed in a simple, savory sauce, and then topped with a crunchy macadamia-breadcrumb topping that browns in the oven. This casserole is the perfect meal for an easy holiday dinner with the family!

12. Root Veggie au Gratin

Source: Root Veggie Au Gratin

Calling all root veggie lovers! Molly Patrick‘s Root Veggie Au Gratin has celeriac, parsnips, turnips, and rutabaga plus a rich cashew cream sauce for a delicious new twist on a classic dish.

13. Green Bean and Mushroom Casserole

Source: Green Bean and Mushroom Casserole

There’s nothing like a dish of thick, creamy, and rich sauce hugging crunchy, tender-crisp green beans. You’ll never believe this rich, creamy Green Bean and Mushroom Casserole by Taylor Kiser is dairy-free, gluten-free, and paleo-friendly! Perfect for any Thanksgiving dinner! A mishmash of non-dairy milk simmers together with tender, golden brown sautéed onions and meaty mushrooms to create a velvety-smooth, uber-thick creamy base that gets slathered on fresh green beans and topped with deep-fried onion rings. You’re welcome.

14. Lentil Bolognese Potato Bake

Source: Lentil Bolognese Potato Bake

This delicious Lentil Bolognese Potato Bake by Melina Kutelas includes a super yummy and hearty lentil bolognese, potatoes, and a bit of eggplant. The seasoning and flavoring of this dish are what make it special. There’s red wine, sun-dried tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and a variety of spices, and it’s all topped with a layer of vegan parmesan. This dish is so easy to put together just count in some extra time for the baking.

15. Cheesy Leek and Celeriac Potato Gratin

Source: Cheesy Leek and Celeriac Potato Gratin

Clémence Moulaert‘s humble Cheesy Leek and Celeriac Potato Gratin is rich, comforting, and easy to throw together — the perfect holiday dinner. Potatoes, leeks, and celeriac are boiled together until tender, then covered in a buttery, herby sauce. But that’s not all. A topping of bread crumbs, melty vegan cheesy, and nutritional yeast takes this simple casserole to the next level.

We hope these recipes have given you exactly what you need for the perfect holiday dinner.

