When transitioning to a vegan diet, many people often admit that cheese is the hardest food to give up. Luckily, there are plenty of vegan replacements for cheese that closely mimic the texture, consistency, and taste of cheese. If you’re missing feta cheese specifically, there’s a healthy, easy, affordable, and dairy-free way to make your own at home! To make this crumbly and creamy vegan feta cheese alternative, you won’t need any complicated ingredients. With a few basic ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, you’ll be on your way to creating one of Greece’s most popular cheeses.

Are you ready for vegan cheese heaven?

What You’ll Need:

extra firm tofu

salt

refined coconut oil

lemon juice

nutritional yeast

apple cider vinegar

garlic powder

onion powder

miso

How to Make Vegan Feta Cheese:

First, you’ll start by adding all of your ingredients into a food processor or blender until the consistency is smooth and resembles feta cheese.

Next, you can either eat it straight out of the food processor, you can stick it in the refrigerator to chill for a couple of hours or overnight if you can, for a firmer consistency, or bake it in the oven. It is that easy, and no matter how you choose to prepare it, it will taste delicious either way!

Making Vegan Cheese from TOFU: Vegan Feta, Mozzarella & Nacho Cheese Recipes

Source: Edgy Veg/YouTube

Edgy Veg shows us how to transform tofu into vegan feta cheese! Store-bought vegan cheese can be quite expensive and it’s not always readily available in every supermarket. Edgy Veg chose to use tofu for this recipe because it’s much easier to find in stores. She shows us how to make tofu feta, tofu nacho cheese, and tofu mozzarella. You won’t be disappointed by these recipes!

Tofu Feta Cheese

Source: Tofu Feta Cheese

Miso and nutritional yeast take this Tofu Feta Cheese by Evi Oravecz to the next level. Use it to bulk up a simple salad or enjoy it as a dessert with sliced pears and apples.

5 Ingredient Almond Feta Cheese

Source: 5 Ingredient Almond Feta Cheese

This 5 Ingredient Almond Feta Cheese by Charanya Ramakrishnan is the perfect plant-based alternative for sprinkling on salads, pizzas, or anything you would enjoy feta on. If you’ve recently gone vegan and have been craving it, this recipe is for you. This almond feta is super simple to make and is great to put on salads, sandwiches, veggies, and more! Keep it in the fridge for when those cheese cravings strike! This almond feta is super simple to make and great on salads, sandwiches, veggies, and more! Keep it in the fridge for when those cheese cravings strike!

