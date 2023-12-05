Vegan chocolates are the perfect holiday gift––who doesn’t love chocolate? Plus, they’re quite simple to make. You just need some plain dark chocolate and whatever else you want to add. Making your own vegan chocolates is a great way to personalize your gifts. Each chocolate can be suited to the individual who will receive it. Plus, it looks beautiful and is a lot cheaper than buying nice chocolate in a store. Some other great chocolatey gift ideas are drink mixes or cookie mixes. Just prep the dry ingredients in a jar and tie a bow around it. Such a simple, yet useful gift.

Need some ideas? Check out these 15 homemade vegan chocolates from our Food Monster App! They make amazing gifts!

1. Vegan Ferrero Rocher Truffles



Source: Vegan Ferrero Rocher Truffles

These Vegan Ferrero Rocher Truffles by Gretchen Price are simply amazing! They’re crunchy and amazing, and make an awesome treat to enjoy!

2. Blueberry-Almond Dark Chocolate Bark

Source: Blueberry-Almond Dark Chocolate Bark

As far as handmade gifts go, chocolate bark seems a bit like cheating. After all, you’re just melting some chocolate and throwing some stuff on top. But you can personalize it with your toppings of choice … dried apricots, toasted pistachios, sea salt, candied ginger, cacao nibs … the list goes on. And as simple as it is, it never fails to get an “Oh, wow!” reaction from the recipient. Blow your friends and lover away with this Blueberry-Almond Dark Chocolate Bark by Cathy Elton. The heart-healthy dark chocolate, dried blueberries, toasted almonds, and orange zest will touch your loved one’s heart … in more ways than one.

3. Chocolate Caramel Truffles

Source: Chocolate Caramel Truffles

The only thing better than chocolate and peanut butter is chocolate and caramel. Hello, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness! But let’s face it. Caramel treats are normally full of corn syrup and tons of sugar. These Chocolate Caramel Truffles by Holly Bertone still fall into the “treat” category, but they are made with whole foods and all-natural sugar. And they taste like the real deal.

4. Galaxy Dark Chocolate With Raspberries

Source: Galaxy Dark Chocolate With Raspberries

This Galaxy Dark Chocolate With Raspberries by Marie Reginato is speckled with puffed quinoa and bits of freeze-dried raspberries. Cacao butter makes chocolate. Pale white blocks melt away into a golden bath that is the backbone of any chocolate mixture. Its taste is minimal but its smell is heavenly – with a cozy, warming sensation – a nostalgic longing for just a good piece of chocolate. The butter offers a chocolaty note while the cacao powder layers in richness. Let the maple syrup. sweeten the batter and within a few minutes, you’ve got yourself homemade chocolate bars. Easy ones at that.

5. Sugar-Free Puffed Quinoa and Cacao Nib Chocolate Bars

Source: Sugar-Free Puffed Quinoa and Cacao Nib Chocolate Bars

Is there anything prettier than deep, dark, shiny chocolate bars? Add a little crunch, and a little mint—and your mouth is in sugar-free sweet heaven. You will love these Sugar-Free Puffed Quinoa and Cacao Nib Chocolate Bars by Annie Oliverio!

6. Red Wine Truffles

Source: Red Wine Truffles

Wait no more! Grab the ingredients and have those decadent chocolaty vegan truffles ready in a short time! You have to try these Red Wine Truffles by Nele Liivlaid ASAP!

7. Spicy Chocolate Almond Butter Tahini Cups



Source: Spicy Chocolate Almond Butter Tahini Cups



Joanne Lee‘s recipe for Spicy Chocolate Almond Butter Tahini Cups is the healthy-ish answer to your chocolate prayers. These elegant dark chocolate cups are filled with a creamy, rich mixture of tahini, almond butter, and a dash of cayenne to give them a little something extra. Plus, they are really simple to make and store well in the freezer.

8. Homemade Chocolate Peppermint Patties



Source: Homemade Chocolate Peppermint Patties



Looking for a perfect homemade treat for gifting or making with friends and family? These super easy Homemade Chocolate Peppermint Patties by Tori Cooper are just the thing!

9. Lavender Truffles

Source: Lavender Truffles

Just 3 ingredients and a bit of time are all you need to make these Lavender Truffles by Natasha Minocha. You can play around with any flavoring of your choice. Add some coffee, chai masala, pumpkin spice, and maybe even some peanut or almond butter. You can roll them in cocoa powder, ground almonds/hazelnuts/pistachios, dip them in chocolate, or just eat them plain. They are rich, decadent, and irresistible! Perfect as a fuss-free dessert when entertaining or for gifting.

10. Dark Chocolate: Raspberry-Rose, Cashew-Coffee & Peanut Butter

Source: Dark Chocolate: Raspberry-Rose, Cashew-Coffee & Peanut Butter

Although you might be used to buying vegan dark chocolate at a store, making your own chocolate at home has many benefits. Not only do you have all the control over what kind and how much sugar you’re adding, but also you can create the wildest & most delicious flavor and filling combinations. It’s a dream come true for any real chocolate lover. Try out this recipe for Dark Chocolate: Raspberry-Rose, Cashew-Coffee & Peanut Butter by Laine Rudolfa!

11. Raspberry Cream Filled Chocolates

Source: Raspberry Cream Filled Chocolates

The filling for these confections is made with raw cashews, lemon, vanilla, coconut, and brown rice malt syrup. It gets its bright pink color and slightly tart flavor from fresh raspberries. Making these Raspberry Cream Filled Chocolates by Nissrine Boufawaz is a bit of a process, but don’t let the multiple steps scare you off, as they’re worth it. You can store them in the freezer and have them as a frozen treat, or leave them in the fridge and enjoy them like a chocolate-covered cream. But don’t leave them at room temperature.

12. Healthy Copycat Snickers Bars

Source: Healthy Copycat Snickers Bars

These Healthy Copycat Snickers Bars by Mitra Shirmohammadi are so good, all without processed sugar and unhealthy additives! These are great for your next sweet-treat emergency. Coconut flour creates a delicious gluten-free base, with dates and almond butter serving as the gooey caramel.

13. Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline

Source: Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline

Who says whiskey is only for drinking? Try these Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline by Clémence Moulaert––they’ll change your mind.

14. No-Bake Cherry Coconut Candy Bars

Source: No-Bake Cherry Coconut Candy Bars

Inspired by the popular Cherry Ripe candy bar, these homemade No-Bake Cherry Coconut Candy Bars by Clean Snacks, Arman Liew are easy and delicious. Much healthier than store-bought bars, it is the perfect dessert or even a holiday gift.

15. Peppermint Bark

Source: Peppermint Bark

There are a few variations to making peppermint bark. But it’s all pretty much the same – melt the chocolate, add mints. It is so easy to make! Holly Bertone‘s Peppermint Bark is perfect for your holiday guests, hostess gifts, or all-around holiday noshing.

