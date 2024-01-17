Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Comfort food is amazing and there are times when you just want a hug… in food form. It can be easy to disregard gluten-free as not tasty or just missing that soft, fluffy texture that foods with gluten have. However, it is possible to eat gluten-free and still enjoy comfort foods!

Here are fifteen recipes that are perfect gluten-free comfort foods!

1. Vanilla Sponge Cake With Buttercream Frosting and Strawberry Jam

Source: Vanilla Sponge Cake With Buttercream Frosting and Strawberry Jam

This Vanilla Sponge Cake With Buttercream Frosting and Strawberry Jam by Holly Jade is moist yet fluffy and delicious with layers of vanilla buttercream and strawberry jam with a coating of light buttercream frosting. The perfect treat for an afternoon tea or special occasion!

2. White Chocolate Lemon Popcorn Truffles

Source: White Chocolate Lemon Popcorn Truffles

The perfect sweet and salty treat, these white chocolate lemon popcorn truffles are an ode to spring! This White Chocolate Lemon Popcorn Truffles by Kat Condon will satisfy your sweet tooth and your craving for crunchy snacks without being too heavy. The popcorn itself is sturdy but not overly crisp, which yields itself to a delicious “truffle” center.

3. Roasted Garlic Cheese Fritters

Source: Roasted Garlic Cheese Fritters

These Roasted Garlic Cheese Fritters by Florian Nouh are made with just five ingredients made in only three easy steps. Based on chickpeas, these fritters are also grain-free and can be made oil-free on top of being delicious. These are flavorful, easy, tasty, cheesy, hearty, garlicky, and cheesy. Delicious on their own — just serve them with some sauce for dipping. Or, for a full meal, throw them in a salad or in a wrap with plenty of greens. Countless possibilities, more deliciousness just for you.

4. Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Source: Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Nothing says love from the oven quite like pie! Pie is a go-to comfort foods in winter and these hearty little vegetarian morsels are as healthy as can be with fiber-rich black beans, veggies, and a spiced sweet potato crust. Honestly, this Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust by Alison Murray is so tasty and spicy that you won’t ever miss a pastry casing, and you’ll feel much better for it too!!

5. Nutella Dessert Pizza

Source: Nutella Dessert Pizza

Nutella. Dessert. Pizza. This may just be one of the greatest creations of all (dessert) history. The Nutella Dessert Pizza by Melina Kutelas for the crust is simple and worth keeping on hand for any other dessert pizzas in your future, but the real star of the show (unsurprisingly) is the homemade vegan Nutella! So spread it generously and garnish this pie with whatever you’d like.

6. Caramelized Banana S’mores Skillet

Source: Caramelized Banana S’mores Skillet

This Caramelized Banana S’mores Skillet by Emma D’Alessandro is ideal for those who don’t want to start a campfire! This skillet is packed with gooey chocolate and marshmallow goodness. The caramelized bananas keep the s’mores dip from feeling overly indulgent.

7. Grilled Cuban Tofu Sandwich

Source: Grilled Cuban Tofu Sandwich

This Grilled Cuban Tofu Sandwich by Zsu Dever will transport you straight to the winding streets of Havana. The tofu is marinated in a zesty mojo sauce that is just the right mixture of sweet and tangy, then it’s sandwiched between toasty bread that’s stuffed with fresh watercress, bread and butter pickles, spicy mustard, and melty vegan cheese before being grilled to perfection. It is the perfect gluten-free comfort food!

8. Raw Lemon Bars

Source: Raw Lemon Bars

These Raw Lemon Bars by Holly Jade are easy to make and great for feeding your friends because the recipe makes a pretty big batch. Still, you might not want to share! They’re that good. The creamy date base is combined with fresh lemon and coconut to make a winning medley of flavors that will have everybody asking for seconds.

9. Chickpea Cinnamon Rolls

Source: Chickpea Cinnamon Rolls

Healthy vegan Chickpea Cinnamon Rolls by Stephanie Davies, easy to prepare and so satisfying!! These chickpea cinnamon rolls are the perfect gluten-free comfort food!

10. Gluten-Free Mince Pies

Source: Gluten-Free Mince Pies

Christmas isn’t truly here until the mince pies are out. This Gluten-Free Mince Pies by Hayley Canning is so simple to make! This mincemeat filling is amazing, it’s delicious stirred into porridge or coconut yogurt for breakfast. So it may be worth making extra.

11. Apple Pear Cranberry Gingerbread Crisp

Source: Apple Pear Cranberry Gingerbread Crisp

This gluten-free vegan Apple Pear Cranberry Gingerbread Crisp by Tara Sunshine is the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas feast, or holiday potluck. It’s super easy to make and tastes as delicious as it looks! Bonus is, it’s so healthy that you can serve it for dessert — and then enjoy leftovers for breakfast the next morning! So you may just need to make a double batch!

12. Gluten-Free Ginger Molasses Cookie Skillet

Source: Gluten-Free Ginger Molasses Cookie Skillet

A gooey, soft Gluten-Free Ginger Molasses Cookie Skillet by Taavi Moore…what better way to start off this holiday season with a decadent…holiday cookie (but like 5x bigger)? This Gluten-free Ginger Molasses Cookie Skillet is sweetened with coconut sugar, gluten-free, and of course 100% plant-based. Cut a slice, and top with your favorite vegan ice cream.

13. Vegan Alfredo Cream Sauce

Source: Vegan Alfredo Cream Sauce

This Vegan Alfredo Cream Sauce by Julie Zimmer is nutritiously vegan, light and creamy, and packed with flavour. It’s also easy to make. The only equipment you need is a blender and an oven. If you’re lactose intolerant, vegan or you just want to avoid dairy products, give this recipe a serious go.

14. One Pot Pasta Bake

Source: One Pot Pasta Bake

This One Pot Pasta Bake by James Wythe comes together easily because it’s all in one pot! What could be better? Not only is the flavor amazing, but you’ll feel like you’re eating a fancy pasta dish instead of a one pot meal. The melted cheese takes this recipe to the next level!

15. Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Bars

Source: Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Bars

These Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Bars by Kat Condon allow you to enjoy cinnamon rolls for breakfast – in a healthy, gluten-free way! Made without any refined sugars, these bars are frosted with a subtly sweet cream cheese frosting for the perfect breakfast bite.

Looking for more gluten-free recipes? Check out our The Ultimate Guide To Being Gluten-Free And Vegan!

