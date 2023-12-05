Gingerbread is a Christmas classic, so we gathered 15 fantastic gingerbread recipes from the Food Monster App for you to try this holiday season! You might only associate it with cookies, but the term gingerbread refers to any kind of baked good flavored with the warming spices of ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, usually with the addition of molasses. Here we have plenty of unique gingerbread cookie recipes, but we also have cake, donuts, and even whoopie pies! If you’re looking for unique gingerbread recipes with classic flavors, you will find the perfect one to try out.

1. Gingerbread Loaf

Source: Gingerbread Loaf

This Gingerbread Loaf by Kennedy Kitchings is the perfect thing to make when you’re looking for something warm and cozy! It’s perfectly spicy and sweet, too.

2. Frosted Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal

Source: Frosted Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal

This Frosted Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal by Kat Condon tastes just like a gingerbread oatmeal cookie! Gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan, this oatmeal bake is ready to eat in less than 15 minutes.

Get the Blessed Cookbook!

The ultimate Christmas cookbook is here! Blessed: Plant-based recipes for the most magical Christmas Ever contains the perfect recipes for holiday gatherings, gift-giving, Christmas morning, and scrumptious leftovers. From holiday classics like pineapple-baked ‘ham’, holiday loaves, and chocolate yule logs, to new flavors like saffron risotto, tropical Christmas fruit cake, and Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil. This magical cookbook offers everything you need to create a stunning holiday spread!

3. Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

These Gingerbread Cookies by Wendy Irene are soft, chewy, delectable, and even gluten-free! The vegan gingerbread cookies taste what Christmas should taste like, and I’m certain you’ll be singing in no time too while you bake and enjoy these with your loved ones. Sending giant gingerbread hugs and smiles your way!

4. Double Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Double Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies

These Double Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies by Danielle Dewar are the holiday cookies you’ve been looking for. They’re allergy-friendly and super flavorful! Chocolate and ginger are a match made in heaven. This cookie is proof. Make them for your holiday party to impress all of your guests. Make sure to make an extra batch to store just for yourself (you won’t want to share!) These chocolate gingerbread cookies are fantastic!

5. Sticky Gingerbread Cake With Drizzle

Source: Sticky Gingerbread Cake With Drizzle

Deep flavors of ginger, nutmeg, and molasses are whipped up to make this fluffy cake, before being topped with a sweet, sticky orange and lemon icing. Spicy, rich, and indulgent- perfect for the holidays! You’ll find that this Sticky Gingerbread Cake by Katy Beskow has layers of flavors, making it the perfect festive treat served with mulled wine or even a cup of tea!

6. Gingerbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

Source: Gingerbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

These Gingerbread Chocolate Chip Cookies by Christina Bedetta combine the best qualities of classic gingerbread cookies with traditional chocolate chip. They are soft, chewy, super flavorful, and cozy- perfect with a warm mug of hot chocolate!

7. Gingerbread Cookie Bars

Source: Gingerbread Cookie Bars

These Gingerbread Cookie Bars by Michele Elizabeth are soft and chewy in the center with a crispy chewy crust, vegan and only require 1 bowl to make! Call it a cookie, bar, or pie it doesn’t matter because they all could describe this perfectly and it’s oh-so-yum and I know you are going to love it! This would also be a perfect dessert to take along to a gathering with family and friends if you have anything you need to prepare a sweet treat for this coming season!

8. Gingerbread House

Source: Gingerbread House

Bring some Christmas magic to your home with this classic Vegan Gingerbread House by Fabio Gallo. This festive Gingerbread House is made out of gingerbread cookies and vegan aquafaba royal icing.

9. Gingerbread Tiramisu

Source: Gingerbread Tiramisu

Tiramisu is traditionally made with mascarpone, sponge cake ladyfingers, coffee, and alcohol. Of course, you can make a vegan version of the traditional Italian dessert but this recipe has some serious flavor changes! Not only have the dairy products been vastly improved with whole foods like cashews and coconut cream, but the strong coffee flavors have been replaced with Christmassy gingerbread spices and the raw “ladyfinger” layers have been soaked in fragrant chai tea. Try this Gingerbread Tiramisu by Rosie Newton and Dillon Sivyour!

10. Gingerbread Christmas Cookies

Source: Gingerbread Christmas Cookies

These traditional Gingerbread Christmas Cookies by Gemma Gonzalez are thin, crispy, and spicy! Have fun and get creative with cutting them into whatever shape your heart desires and decorating them with icing!

11. Gingerbread Man Doughnuts

Source: Gingerbread Man Doughnuts

What’s better than an ordinary doughnut?…..a Gingerbread Man Doughnut by Holly Jade of course! These doughnuts are shaped like gingerbread men, filled with a delicious gingerbread custard filling, and rolled in golden caster sugar- YUM! They’re perfect for Christmas baking with the family!

12. Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread Cookies

Heading into the December holiday season but still craving those classic fall flavors? There’s nothing better than those classic warm spices. Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves. Paired with brown sugar, molasses, and pumpkin. And with gingerbread cookies! What could be better? This Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread Cookies by Jessica Bose has it all!

13. Gingerbread Whoopie Pies with Pumpkin Creme

Source: Gingerbread Whoopie Pies with Pumpkin Creme

These autumnal Gingerbread Whoopie Pies by Larice Feuerstein feature soft, moist yet fluffy, gingerbread cookies, with a pumpkin cream cheese filling. They are also gluten-free and vegan. The creme is made from blended cashews, a little pumpkin puree, spices, and a bit of lemon juice for a luscious filling you’re going to want to pile on. The entire cookie is like a soft, pillowy bite of gingerbread and pumpkin heaven.

14. Gingerbread Maple Cake

Source: Gingerbread Maple Cake

Gingerbread & maple cake with a whipped cream cheese frosting, topped with a dash of ground ginger, chopped nuts, mini gingerbread men, and maple syrup. A delicious dish, which is warming and full of flavor! Autumn and wintertime is the perfect time to enjoy this Gingerbread Maple Cake by Holly Jade! The cake is moist, fluffy, perfectly sweet, and extremely mouth-watering. It’s quick and easy to make and 100% vegan!!!

15. Gingerbread Cake

Source: Gingerbread Cake

This Gingerbread Cake by Gretchen Price is moist, yummy, and full of the perfect blend of autumn spices. We also recommend pairing it with this delicious pumpkin mousse (linked in the ingredients list) to top the cake. You will not be able to get enough!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks .

Download , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our . Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.

Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly. Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!

Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider by donating! Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.

Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of to help people, animals, and the planet. Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter !

Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to ! Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!