This is the perfect thing to make when you're looking for something warm and cozy! It's perfectly spicy and sweet, too.
Gingerbread Loaf [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Gingerbread Loaf [Vegan]
- 2 1/2 cups Gluten Free Flour
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1 tablespoon Baking Powder
- Pinch of Salt
- 2 teaspoons Cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons Ginger
- 2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 cup Raw Cane Sugar
- 1/2 cup Nut Butter
- 2 tablespoons Agave or Maple Syrup
- 1/2 cup Blackstrap Molasses
- 1/2 cup Canned Pumpkin Puree
- 1 cup Vegan Milk
How to Prepare Gingerbread Loaf [Vegan]
- Start by preheating your oven to 350°F and lining or lightly greasing a loaf pan.
- Now in a large bowl add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger and pumpkin pie spice. Whisk it altogether until combined.
- In another bowl add the wet ingredients raw cane sugar, nut butter, liquid sweetener, blackstrap molasses, pumpkin, and vegan milk.
- Whisk all that together until fully combined.
- Now add your wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients and whisk it altogether until just combined and be careful not to over mix it!
- Now pour it all into your baking pan and bake for 40-50 minutes. Make sure to stick and knife in it and make sure it comes out clean to be sure it is done!
- Let it cool and enjoy!
