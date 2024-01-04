Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Are you giving Veganuary a try now that it’s 2022? Or do you just want to transition to a plant-based lifestyle? Maybe you hadn’t even considered it before, but it’s never too late to make a change. It doesn’t have to be January 1st to change your life for the best. Eating plant-based is one of the best things you can do for your health, the planet, and animals! And we know exactly what people’s first concern is when they consider it — protein. But it’s so incredibly easy to get more than enough protein from plants. One of our absolute favorite protein sources is tofu. It’s affordable, easy to make, absorbs flavor, and super versatile.

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy!

Here are 15 easy tofu recipes to save in your arsenal for 2022!

1. Lemon Garlic No-Oil Tofu

Source: Lemon Garlic No-Oil Tofu

This Lemon Garlic No-Oil Tofu by Robin Runner is perfect to make on the weekend and have as a meal-prepped idea for lunch or dinner all week long and it’s super easy to make.

2. Cheesy Tofu Breakfast Bagel

Source: Cheesy Tofu Breakfast Bagel

Struggling with coming up with vegan breakfast ideas? Recreate an eggy and comforting breakfast with this savory tofu, avocado, and caramelized onion sandwich. In addition to being a savory delight, this Cheesy Tofu Breakfast Bagel by Hailee Repko is filling and protein-packed. Yum!

3. Tofu Green Bean Stir Fry

Source: Tofu Green Bean Stir Fry

This Tofu Green Bean Stir Fry by Raymund Macaalay is a veganized version of a classic Filipino recipe. It’s one of those easy, go-to recipes that is both healthy and nutritious. Instead of meat, this Tofu Green Bean Stir Fry uses a crispy deep-fried tofu. It is flavored it with some peanut butter and maple syrup, resulting an amazing dish!

4. Fried Rice Bowls with Baked Tofu

Source: Fried Rice Bowls with Baked Tofu

Throw away your carry-out menus and make this easy homemade Fried Rice Bowl with Baked Tofu from The Meatless Monday Family Cookbook instead! It’s so much healthier than restaurant versions, but just as satisfying.

5. Teriyaki Tofu Steaks

Source: Teriyaki Tofu Steaks

This Teriyaki Tofu Steaks recipe by Sarah Creighton is a filling and satisfying recipe that’s full of flavor! Make it for the whole family.

6. Gado Gado Salad With Nut-Free Sauce

Source: Gado Gado Salad With Nut-Free Sauce

A mixed vegetable Indonesian-style salad served with nut free sauce dressing. The medley of vegetables with potato and tofu added make this salad a tasty, nutritious, attractive and colorful dish. This Gado Gado Salad With Nut-Free Sauce recipe by Daphne Goh is not only naturally gluten free but also vegan, egg free, nut free and refined sugar free. For soy free, simply omit the fried tofu and add some pumpkins for protein.

7. Spicy Indian Scrambled Tofu

Source: Spicy Indian Scrambled Tofu

Bold flavors in a delicious tofu scramble – what more could you ask for in a breakfast? Start our day off the best way with this Spicy Indian Scrambled Tofu by Tara Binder.

8. Tofu Fried Rice

Source: Tofu Fried Rice

This Tofu Fried Rice by Agnes Potier-Murphy is probably as easy as you could ever hope for a recipe to get! If you can cook rice, you can pretty much cook this vegan fried rice. Rice, peas, and tamari tofu––a simple, yet perfect combination. The tamari lends a pronounced umami taste to the tofu and makes it taste quite meaty, especially when paired with the rice. This vegan fried rice stores really well and makes for a very filling lunch! It travels well even if kept un-refrigerated for a couple of hours and tastes delicious warm or cold! Make this for dinner one night and then bring leftovers to work the next day for lunch––your stomach will thank you!

9. Peanut Tofu Wrap

Source: Peanut Tofu Wrap

Tofu is a great way to get Protein in your diet particularly if you are vegetarian or vegan. The peanut tofu on its own in this Peanut Tofu Wrap recipe by Vicky Coates is around 19g Protein. Along with an extra 5g of Protein from the wrap! Tofu is also an excellent source of amino acids, iron, and other micronutrients! Although on its own it doesn’t have a strong flavor adding something like this peanut sauce steps it up to a whole new level.

10. Black Bean and Tofu Tacos

Source: Black Bean and Tofu Tacos

These Black Bean and Tofu Tacos by Vicky Coates are perfect for your next Taco Tuesday. Crispy Taco Shells filled with a tasty tofu and black bean mixture is a combination you just can’t beat. This recipes is super quick and easy––you’ll be able to whip it up in less than 30 minutes! Plus, black beans are just such a great vegan staple. They are so versatile, not to mention packed with protein and fibre! When you combine the black beans with the tofu it makes for a great complete protein source that is as tasty and as filling as any meat dish! Try making these Black Bean and Tofu Tacos next time you need a filling, tasty, and quick vegan dinner!

11. Oil-Free Baked Tofu

Source: Oil-Free Baked Tofu

You are going to love this Oil-Free Baked Tofu recipe by Marina Yanay-Triner! It is crispy, healthy, nutritious, and so delicious even without using tons of added oil, like most baked tofu recipes tend to.

12. Sweet and Spicy Noodle Bowl

Source: Sweet and Spicy Noodle Bowl

This Sweet and Spicy Noodle Bowl is a very handy recipe by Lena Novak to have when you don’t know what to do with tasteless fruit that you accidentally buy! It could be even peaches, apricots, mango, cantaloupe or papaya. You can put any veggies that you want in this sweet and spicy noodle bowl! It’s perfect for when you don’t have enough of each veggie to eat on its own. Try this sweet and spicy noodle bowl! It’s delicious!

13. Teriyaki Glazed Tofu Steaks

Source: Teriyaki Glazed Tofu Steaks

This Teriyaki Glazed Tofu Steaks recipe by Maya Sozer is an incredibly delicious way to enjoy the plant protein powerhouse that is tofu. These steaks are pan seared and then glazed with a sweet and zesty homemade teriyaki sauce. Serve with white rice and greens for a hearty and tasty meal.

14. Crispy Marinated Tofu

Source: Crispy Marinated Tofu

Would you like crispy, tasty tofu for dinner tonight? If you need a recipe with lots of flavor, this Crispy Marinated Tofu recipe by Julie Zimmer is the one for you.

15. Tofu Steaks

Source: Tofu Steaks

This Tofu Steaks recipe by Robin Runner is super easy and quite forgiving. All you need is four ingredients for this simple, filling, protein-packed and delicious dish.

If you enjoyed these high-protein tofu recipes, you might also like These 15 Crispy Tofu Recipes and The Ultimate Guide to Cooking Tofu!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: