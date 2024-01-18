Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The summer barbeque season may be over but bbq sandwiches are always in season. These sandwiches work great on game days, movie nights, school lunches, or any time you’re looking for a special treat. Here are 10 unique vegan bbq sandwiches you don’t want to miss out on!

1. One-Sheet Bbq Mushroom Jack ‘n Peaches Sandwiches

Source: One-Sheet Bbq Mushroom Jack ‘n Peaches Sandwiches

These One-Sheet Bbq Mushroom Jack ‘n Peaches Sandwiches by Dustin Harder are a variation of pulled pork sandwiches with the addition of peaches. Adding peaches to any BBQ situation, or even just eating BBQ peaches, is delicious! The sweetness paired with the spices of the BBQ sauce makes for a super tasty flavor combo. Mix that up with savory and chewy mushrooms and jackfruit and it’s a sandwich that even your non-vegan friends will be asking you to make every Fourth of July! Speaking of which, you can turn this into sliders with smaller buns for a breezy appetizer.

2. BBQ Pulled Veggie Sandwiches

Source: BBQ Pulled Veggie Sandwiches

Thinly sliced veggies tossed in tangy BBQ sauce and piled on a soft bun… HELLO! Bring a tray of these BBQ Pulled Veggie Sandwiches by Margaux Mouton to your next summer shindig and have fun watching them all disappear!

3. BBQ Jackfruit and Coleslaw Sandwiches

Source: BBQ Jackfruit and Coleslaw Sandwiches

Trick your non-vegan friends into eating vegan during your next cookout! Jackfruit is the best vegan substitute for pulled pork and is so much faster and easier to make than real pork (and no animals will be harmed either!) Since Jackfruit is a fruit and can be eaten raw, it doesn’t need to be cooked that long, making this a very quick and easy vegan recipe. The key to these BBQ Jackfruit and Coleslaw Sandwiches by Sarah Ottino is using good BBQ sauce since that’s where most of the flavor comes from. Don’t skimp on this ingredient!

4. Sloppy BBQ Chickpea Sandwiches

Source: Sloppy BBQ Chickpea Sandwiches

Sweet and mildly spicy, hearty and delicious, these Sloppy BBQ Chickpea Sandwiches by Jenn Sebestyen are husband, kid, and carnivore approved! The easy coleslaw is the perfect cooling contrast to the BBQ sauce. It comes together quickly and easily. You’re going to want seconds! The BBQ sauce is a little sweet and a little heat balance perfectly in this easy blender sauce. It will make you want to slather everything in BBQ sauce!

5. BBQ Tempeh Sandwiches With Stewed Fig, Onion Marmalade and Arugula

Source: BBQ Tempeh Sandwiches With Stewed Fig, Onion Marmalade and Arugula

These BBQ Tempeh Sandwiches With Stewed Fig, Onion Marmalade and Arugula by Nadine Horn and Jorg Mayer are a great meal that you’ll want to enjoy again and again. Awesome flavors in tasty sandwich form – who could ask for more?

6. Black Garlic BBQ Mushroom Sandwich

Source: Black Garlic BBQ Mushroom Sandwich

Meaty mushrooms, caramelized onions, crunchy slaw, and creamy avocados are so satisfying together in this Black Garlic BBQ Mushroom Sandwich by Rachel Carr. Black garlic is an unusual ingredient that lends a very unique and ephemeral flavor to this dish. It’s made by fermenting whole garlic bulbs for several weeks until the flavor becomes mildly sweet, molassey, and mild.

7. BBQ Sweet Potato Sandwich

Source: BBQ Sweet Potato Sandwich

This BBQ Sweet Potato Sandwich by Annie McGee will sate your craving for BBQ sauce. The core of this sandwich is made from perfectly seasoned sweet potatoes and a delicious, homemade slaw. On top of all that flavor, this sandwich is quick and easy to make so it’s perfect for an easy meal.

8. BBQ Lentil Meatball Sandwich With Sweet Miso Coleslaw

Source: BBQ Lentil Meatball Sandwich With Sweet Miso Coleslaw

What’s the takeaway message from this BBQ Lentil Meatball Sandwich With Sweet Miso Coleslaw by Marly McMillen Beelman? Who says vegans can’t have it all?! It’s either that or the longer the recipe title, the better the meal. I think I’ll go with the first one.

9. BBQ Ranch Tempeh Sandwich

Source: BBQ Ranch Tempeh Sandwich

This BBQ Ranch Tempeh Sandwich by Kristie Williams-Yowell is bursting with flavor, super hearty, and a cinch to whip up! The spicy, smokiness of the barbecue sauce against the uber-creamy and refreshing ranch slaw is what sandwich dreams are made of. A little messy but very worth it.

10. Korean BBQ Tempeh Sandwich With Kale Slaw

Source: Korean BBQ Tempeh Sandwich With Kale Slaw

Creamy avocado and tart kale slaw team up with meaty tempeh to give you a crunchy and delicious sandwich. By keeping the marinade liquid and simmering the tempeh, you allow for a tender, juicy cut of tempeh that retains its flavor and moisture. This Korean BBQ Tempeh Sandwich With Kale Slaw by Meredith Youngson is spectacular!

