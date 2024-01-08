Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Sometimes you just crave a warm, flaky, comforting pot pie. Check out this list of 15 vegan pot pies to try when you are cooped up in your house and looking for something to chow down on for lunch, dinner, or while you watch a movie on your couch!

1. Easy Veggie Pot Pie

Image Source: Easy Veggie Pot Pie

This Easy Veggie Pot Pie by Jessica Verma is a fairly simple meal to throw together – just chop up a bunch of vegetables (I used onion, garlic, mushroom, broccoli, corn, peas, carrots, potato, and celery – which sounds like a lot but they are all easy vegetables to chop and there’s not much of any one ingredient.) Then just sauté those in a medium pot until softened and add some water or broth, a bit of corn starch (or potato starch) and let it get nice and bubbly and thick. While that heats you can mix your dough (Tee hee! I’m still so psyched that my recipe worked!)

2. Chickpea Pot Pie

Image Source: Chickpea Pot Pie

This Chickpea Pot Pie by Dawn Hutchins from Florida Coastal Cooking & Wellness, that just so happens to be plant-based! This pot pie will be the star of your table this season. Just make sure you get a slice before it’s all gone!

3. Curry Gravy Vegetable Pot Pie

Image Source: Curry Gravy Vegetable Pot Pie

The vegetables in their thick curry gravy are tender and delightful. The pie crust makes the whole meal so special and inviting. Welcome any chill in the air with this warm Curry Gravy Vegetable Pot Pie by Wendy Irene.

4. Tofu Pot Pie Casserole

Image Source: Tofu Pot Pie Casserole

Sturdy and healthy, this Tofu Pot Pie Casserole by Kathleen Henry is made with phyllo dough and common vegetables. Quick and easy for a weekday dinner!

5. Shepherd’s Pot Pie

Image Source: Shepherd’s Pot Pie

Think crustless pot pie with a shepherd’s mashed potato topping. This Shepherd’s Pot Pie by Melanie Sorrentino made 4 servings. So cheap, filling, and easy to make!

6. Cozy Pot Pie with Black-Eyed Peas



Image Source: Cozy Pot Pie with Black-Eyed Peas

A comforting vegetarian pot pie that’s packed with vegetables, including celery, carrots, mushrooms, and potatoes. This Cozy Pot Pie with Black-Eyed Peas by Caroline Doucet also has black-eyed peas for a good dose of protein and fiber. Perfect for a cozy family dinner during colder months.

7. Thick and Creamy Veggie-Filled Cornbread Pot Pies

Image Source: Thick and Creamy Veggie-Filled Cornbread Pot Pies

Pot pies and cornbread. Two all-time favorite comfort foods just became BFFs. Can you even imagine? That thick and creamy veggie filling is sure to send herby fall aromas throughout your house. When the cornbread starts to rise and turns golden brown, it’s a magical moment. Break through that crispy crust with a spoon to get the perfect filling-to-crust ratio. These Thick and Creamy Veggie-Filled Cornbread Pot Pies by Jordan and Clark Cord are beyond easy to make! The sauce takes 10 minutes and you can use boxed cornbread to speed things up. They’re the perfect savory and hearty fall comfort food.

8. Seafood Pot Pie

Image Source: Seafood Pot Pie

Why have “chicken” pot pie when there are so many other proteins out there? Flaky pie crust, sweet potatoes, leeks, and peas paired with fishless fillets, Old Bay Seasoning, and kelp powder. Serve this Seafood Pot Pie by Tara Binder with a great big salad or whatever sides you like.

9. Raw Pot Pie

Image Source: Raw Pot Pie

This fresh and flavorful Raw Pot Pie by Amanda Nicole Smith is made with root vegetables, herbaceous gravy, and a gluten-free buckwheat crust. This gravy is super flavorful and can be made with any spices and herbs you prefer. Depending on the tools you have on hand, it can be prepared completely raw, semi-cooked, or fully cooked. This unique take on pot pie is sure to capture the hearts of your family!

10. Mini Pot Pies With Black Lentil, Fennel, and Thyme

Image Source: Mini Pot Pies With Black Lentil, Fennel, and Thyme

These Mini Pot Pies With Black Lentil, Fennel, and Thyme by Hannah Sunderani are exactly as they sound; a blend of vegetables including fennel, celery, carrots, and potatoes with lentils and herby thyme – it’s a hearty and comforting veg-packed dish that’s healthy too. This classic dish was made healthier by reducing the amount of pie crust needed and baking the meal into adorable, portion-controlled dishes! So you can feel guilt-free about succumbing to your yearning for pie.

11. Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies

Image Source: Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies

It is always pot pie season and this Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies by Kate Culpin and Josh Bailey is one to try. Underneath this thermal crust, you will discover chunky, yet soft vegetables packed with nutrition which will ensure the perfect balance with every mouthful! Specifically, these pies contain panfried parsnips, mushrooms, cauliflower, turmeric, onion, garlic, and peas. Yum!

12. Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Image Source: Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Nothing says love from the oven quite like this Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust by Alison Murray! Pie is one of my go-to comfort foods in winter and these hearty little vegetarian morsels are as healthy as can be with fiber-rich black beans, veggies, and a spiced sweet potato crust. Honestly, this is so tasty and spicy that you won’t ever miss a pastry casing, and you’ll feel much better for it too!

13. Minestrone Pot Pie With Biscuit Topping

Image Source: Minestrone Pot Pie With Biscuit Topping

This Minestrone Pot Pie With Biscuit Topping by Liz Martone may not look like the traditional pot pie, but it has all of the makings of one. A golden brown encasing of bread and a deliciously savory and chunky filling. Specifically, this pot pie has a minestrone filling – broth, diced tomatoes, beans, onions, and veggies – and a wheat biscuit-like crust that is flavored with coconut oil and a touch of rosemary. Talk about comfort food!

14. Deconstructed Mushroom Lentil Pot Pie With Biscuits

Image Source: Deconstructed Mushroom Vegan Pot-Pie