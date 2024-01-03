Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!

1. Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing

Source: Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing

Want to add a bit of variety to your salads – try this recipe out. This recipe combines crunchy broccoli, crisp cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes and tosses everything in a creamy cashew dressing that is super healthy. Lunch just got a little more interesting.

2. Tomato Pasta

Source: Tomato Pasta

This easy vegan Tomato Pasta by Chickpea Express with cream cheese recipe is the perfect weeknight meal and makes for awesome leftover lunches!

3. Breakfast Bread

Source: Breakfast Bread

This Breakfast Bread by Namita Tiwari perfect way to start your day! If you’re looking for some breakfast inspiration, this is it!

4. Savory Indian Spiced Curry Porridge

Source: Savory Indian Spiced Curry Porridge

This Savory Indian Spiced Curry Porridge by Nele Liivlaid is full of fiber and nutrients your body needs to start off the day right. Top with sesame seeds, parsley, coriander, or paprika powder!

5. Baked Zucchini Fries

Source: Baked Zucchini Fries

Try not to thank yourself after you bake these Baked Zucchini Fries by Kinda Vegan, Adams Media . Really, should we even call it a substitute? How about new, fantastic, love of your life? These fries mimic your traditional fast-food favorites, but they are also healthy, crunchy, and packed with the nutritional benefits of olive oil. Heart-stopping—in a good way.

6. Chocolate Raspberry Muffins

Source: Chocolate Raspberry Muffins

These Chocolate Raspberry Muffins by Kim Julie-Hansen are incredibly rich and contain just the right mix of chocolate and fruit. They’re sweet enough to qualify as cupcakes too, so feel free to add your favorite frosting and decorate them to your liking.

7. Berry Chia Vanilla Jam

Source: Berry Chia Vanilla Jam

This is Berry Chia Vanilla Jam by Caroline Doucet. Made with 4 ingredients, one pot and ready in 20 minutes. Try it with raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or a mix of several berries! This recipes results in just over 1 cup of jam.

8. Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew

Source: Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew

Despite how spectacular the flavors are, this Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez is actually easy to make. There may be a long list of ingredients, but besides the rice, everything is simply cooked together in one large pot. Oh, and one helpful piece of advice: if you are trying to avoid your neighbors, you may not want to make this at home since the robust aromas are guaranteed to draw everyone to your door. But it’s totally understandable: here, tender black-eyed peas are simmered with sautéed onions, mounds of garlic, crisp celery and bell peppers, and stirred with diced tomatoes, sliced cabbage and nine potent herbs like thyme, bay leaves, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. Topped with toasted rice, shredded kale, halved cherry tomatoes, green onions, and thinly sliced okra, these colorful garnishes also add a satisfying texture and a pop of bright color.

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: