This multigrain Indian spiced savory curry porridge is full of fiber and nutrients your body needs to start off the day right. Top with sesame seeds, parsley, coriander, or paprika powder!
Savory Indian Spiced Curry Porridge [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Savory Indian Spiced Curry Porridge [Vegan]
- 1 tablespoon whole oat groats
- 1/2 of a small onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon + 1/2 teaspoons millet berries, soaked
- 3 tablespoons rolled oats
- 1 cup chopped kale
- 1 small garlic clove, crushed
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
- A dash of black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon Indian spice mix
- 1 teaspoon miso paste
- 1/2 cup sliced button mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)
- 3 avocado slices
- Water for desired consistency
How to Prepare Savory Indian Spiced Curry Porridge [Vegan]
- Start by soaking oat groats and millet in separate bowls overnight. Rinse and drain.
- When you start to make the porridge, put rolled oats into a small bowl and add just enough warm water to cover them. Set aside.
- Next, sauté mushrooms: slice them and transfer them into a small saucepan. Cover with lid and turn on the heat. Don’t add any water! Let them “fry” until water starts to separate from the mushrooms. Give them a stir every now and then to prevent burning.
- Don’t worry, the water will come out eventually! It may even take up to 5 minutes. Let the mushrooms sizzle in their own juices for a minute and then turn off the heat and remove the lid. Set aside.
- Now, add soaked oat groats into a small saucepan or pot and drown them into the water – add about 3/4 cup. Throw in chopped onion as well. Cover with a lid, bring to boil and simmer at low for 3 minutes.
- Next, add soaked millet and give it a stir. Add water to almost level with the ingredients, cover with a lid and bring to boil. Simmer for a few minutes before you add chopped kale. Don’t’ mix the kale in! Instead, simply cover with a lid and simmer for 3 minutes, until the kale becomes bright green.
- Then, turn off the heat and stir in crushed garlic, turmeric, and crushed Indian spice mix.
- Next, add miso paste mixed with some water to make it pourable.
- Now it’s time to pour in soaked rolled oats to make the porridge creamy. Mix everything well. And add hot water if the porridge is too dry.
- Then, mix in the sautéed mushrooms leaving some for garnish.
- Finally, stir in nutritional yeast for cheesy flavor and a dash of black pepper to enhance curcumin absorption.
- Garnish with mushrooms, avocado slices, fresh lemon juice, paprika powder, fresh coriander or parsley, and sesame seeds.
