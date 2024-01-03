Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew [Vegan]

Rinse the black-eyed peas, and place them in a large bowl. Add enough water to cover the peas by several inches. Cover the bowl and let soak overnight, or at least 6 hours. Drain, then rinse the peas again, and set aside.

Place an 8-quart pot over medium heat, and add 1/4 cup of the olive oil. When hot, add the diced onion, celery, and red and green peppers, and sauté until beginning to soften, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cabbage, and cook until the cabbage softens, another 5 to 7 minutes.

One at a time, add the seasonings to the pot, stirring between each addition: thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, nutmeg, cayenne, sugar, salt, pepper, nutritional yeast, red wine vinegar, tamari, and liquid smoke. Add the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil, stir to combine, and cook for 5 minutes. Add the vegetable broth, cherry and canned tomatoes, and bay leaves. Add the soaked black-eyed peas, and stir well to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 60 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the soup is simmering, make the rice. Place the uncooked rice in a dry skillet, and cook over medium heat until the rice smells toasted and begins to take on a slight golden color, 5 to 6 minutes, then transfer to a heatproof bowl to stop it from getting burned. Pour the water into a medium pot. Add the salt, bay leaves, olive oil, turmeric, and cayenne, and bring to a boil. When boiling, add the toasted rice, stir to combine, then cover pan and turn stove to the lowest possible setting. Cook for 15 minutes, until water is absorbed and rice is soft. Fluff with a fork. After the stew has simmered for 60 minutes, taste for salt and add more as needed, 1 to 2 teaspoons. When you’re almost ready to serve, add the sliced okra and shredded greens. Stir to combine, then cover and cook for 5 minutes. To serve, ladle stew into a bowl, top with a few scoops of rice, sliced green onions, cherry tomatoes, and a pinch of flaky sea salt, then serve hot, and enjoy!