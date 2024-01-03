Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This breakfast bread perfect way to start your day! If you're looking for some breakfast inspiration, this is it!
Breakfast Bread [Vegan]
Cooking Time
35
Ingredients You Need for Breakfast Bread [Vegan]
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoon yeast
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/2 cups warm water
How to Prepare Breakfast Bread [Vegan]
- Whisk together first four ingredients in a large bowl.
- In another bowl, take sugar and water and add yeast. Stir, cover and let sit for 10 minutes or until frothy.
- Add yeasted water slowly to the dry ingredients and knead the dough. Keep adding water and keep kneading till you get a very soft and supple dough, about 7-8 minutes.
- Transfer dough to an oiled bowl. Turn around dough so that it is evenly coated with oil. Cover and keep in a warm place for 1 ½ hours or until double.
- Punch the risen dough and knead again for 2 minutes.
- Grease one 8 x 4 x 4-inch loaf pan.
- Roll out the dough into a rectangle not bigger than the width of the pan you are using. Roll the dough towards you, tightly. Pinch seams to seal. Place the roll in the greased loaf tin with the seam side down.
- Cover and keep it to rise for 1 hour in a warm place or until it crests above the rim of the pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven at 350ºF for 30 to 35 minutes or till the top turns brown and the bottom of the pan sounds empty when tapped. If the loaf is browning too quickly, tent the loaf loosely with a foil.
- Remove from the loaf tin after 10 minutes. Cool in the rack.
- Slice when cold.
