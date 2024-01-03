Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A quick and easy berry chia vanilla jam. Made with 4 ingredients, one pot and ready in 20 minutes. Try it with raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or a mix of several berries! This recipes results in just over 1 cup of jam.
Berry Chia Vanilla Jam [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Ingredients You Need for Berry Chia Vanilla Jam [Vegan, Gluten Free]
- 3 cups berries of choice (fresh or frozen)
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup, more or less to taste
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
How to Prepare Berry Chia Vanilla Jam [Vegan, Gluten Free]
- Add the berries and maple syrup to a small saucepan over medium heat.
- If the berries are frozen, let them thaw in the saucepan, stirring frequently. Once thawed (about 5 minutes), mash them with a fork or potato masher, leaving some whole for texture if desired. If the berries are fresh, you can mash them immediately.
- Stir in the chia seeds and vanilla extract. Let simmer covered over medium-low heat for 15 minutes or until the chia seeds have absorbed the liquid, stirring every few minutes. Remove from heat once the jam has thickened to your desired consistency. Taste and add more sweetener as needed.
- Store in a jar or container in the fridge for up to one week. Enjoy on top of toasts, stirred in oatmeal, chia pudding, ice cream and more!
