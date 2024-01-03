Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This easy vegan tomato pasta with cream cheese recipe is the perfect weeknight meal and makes for awesome leftover lunches!
Tomato Pasta [Vegan]
Serves
2
Cooking Time
45
Ingredients You Need for Tomato Pasta [Vegan]
For the Tomato Sauce:
- 1 1/2 tablespoon vegan Butter
- 1/2 cup Diced Onion
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Basil
- 1 tablespoon Minced Garlic
- 2 tablespoon Sugar
- 1 tablespoon Oregano
- 2 teaspoon Chilli Flakes
- 1 Can Crushed Tomatoes
For Tomato Cream Cheese Pasta:
- 1 1/2 cups Tomato Sauce
- 1 1/2 cups Pasta Uncooked
- 1/4 cup vegan Pesto Cream Cheese
- 1 tablespoon vegan parmesan or nooch
How to Prepare Tomato Pasta [Vegan]
For the Tomato Sauce:
- Dice onions into tiny, evenly sized chunks.
- In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Once vegan butter is melted, add onions. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently to prevent burning.
- Add in minced garlic, simmer for 3 minutes or until garlic is browned.
- Mix in sugar, basil, oregano, and chili flakes. Stir well.
- Mix in the can of crushed tomatoes, mix, then reduce heat. Cover pit and let simmer for about 30 minutes. I find the longer it sits, the better it tastes.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for 4 days or freeze leftovers for a month.
Tomato Cream Cheese Pasta:
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Cook pasta according to package instructions
- Drain pasta and return to pot.
- Mix in pesto cream cheese. Stir until evenly coated.
- Mix in tomato sauce and cheese seasoning.
- Serve hot with garlic bread!
