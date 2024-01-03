Tomato Pasta [Vegan]

Alexandra and Eian Kelly are a food-obsessed vegan couple from the East Coast of Canada. On their blog, Chickpea Express, they create vegan comfort food and junk food recipes with a healthy, plant‑based twist. Both Alexandra and Eian went vegan together over a year ago and since then, veganism has awoken the foodie in both of them. Now, they love to cook, eat, and enjoy peace of mind when it comes to what they put in their bodies.