This easy vegan tomato pasta with cream cheese recipe is the perfect weeknight meal and makes for awesome leftover lunches!

Tomato Pasta [Vegan]

Serves

2

Cooking Time

45

Ingredients You Need for Tomato Pasta [Vegan]

For the Tomato Sauce:
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon vegan Butter
  •  1/2 cup Diced Onion
  •  1 1/2 tablespoons Basil
  •  1 tablespoon Minced Garlic
  •  2 tablespoon Sugar
  •  1 tablespoon Oregano
  •  2 teaspoon Chilli Flakes
  •  1 Can Crushed Tomatoes

For Tomato Cream Cheese Pasta:

  • 1 1/2 cups Tomato Sauce
  •  1 1/2 cups Pasta Uncooked
  •  1/4 cup vegan Pesto Cream Cheese
  •  1 tablespoon vegan parmesan or nooch

How to Prepare Tomato Pasta [Vegan]

For the Tomato Sauce:
  1. Dice onions into tiny, evenly sized chunks.
  2. In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Once vegan butter is melted, add onions. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently to prevent burning.
  3. Add in minced garlic, simmer for 3 minutes or until garlic is browned.
  4. Mix in sugar, basil, oregano, and chili flakes. Stir well.
  5. Mix in the can of crushed tomatoes, mix, then reduce heat. Cover pit and let simmer for about 30 minutes. I find the longer it sits, the better it tastes.
  6. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for 4 days or freeze leftovers for a month.

Tomato Cream Cheese Pasta:

  1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
  2. Cook pasta according to package instructions
  3. Drain pasta and return to pot.
  4. Mix in pesto cream cheese. Stir until evenly coated.
  5. Mix in tomato sauce and cheese seasoning.
  6. Serve hot with garlic bread!
About The Author

photourl

Alexandra and Eian

See My Recipes

Alexandra and Eian Kelly are a food-obsessed vegan couple from the East Coast of Canada. On their blog, Chickpea Express, they create vegan comfort food and junk food recipes with a healthy, plant‑based twist. Both Alexandra and Eian went vegan together over a year ago and since then, veganism has awoken the foodie in both of them. Now, they love to cook, eat, and enjoy peace of mind when it comes to what they put in their bodies.

