Try not to thank yourself after you bake this incredible french fry substitute. Really, should we even call it a substitute? How about new, fantastic, love of your life? These fries mimic your traditional fast-food favorites, but they are also healthy, crunchy, and packed with the nutritional benefits of olive oil. Heart-stopping—in a good way.
Baked Zucchini Fries [Vegan]
Calories
386
Serves
2
Cooking Time
15
Ingredients You Need for Baked Zucchini Fries [Vegan]
- 1⁄2 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1⁄2 teaspoon peeled, minced garlic
- 1⁄2 teaspoon paprika
- 1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1⁄8 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 2 medium zucchinis, cut into 2-inch strips
- 1⁄4 cup olive oil
How to Prepare Baked Zucchini Fries [Vegan]
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- Mix flour, garlic, paprika, onion, powder, salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Brush zucchini strips with a very light coating of olive oil.
- Toss fries into the bowl with flour seasoning mix. After they are coated, place them on an ungreased baking sheet.
- Lightly brush coated fries with olive oil once more, and bake for 15 minutes. Serve with marinara or vegan “Alfredo” sauce!
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 386 | Carbs: 29 g | Fat: 29 g | Protein: 7 g | Sodium: 166 mg | Sugar: 5 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Comments
~ Awesome Recipe ~ mgf
The outside “crisp” part was soggy and left a lot to be wanting. I was very excited about these but not impressed with the result at all. Neither was my family, and now I’m stuck eating a pan of less than mediocre zucchini fries to myself. Damn.
Comments are closed.