Check out these ten holiday classic recipes made vegan! It’s fun to experiment with plant-based meals around the holidays, but sometimes you just want to appreciate the timeless dishes that have been around for years. Because a lot of holiday dishes traditionally involve meat or dairy, some substitutions or alterations have to be made when it comes to making a vegan version, but these dishes aim to capture the time-honored flavors of these creations. Here we have 5 savory recipes and 5 sweet recipes from the Food Monster App that will make your Christmas wonderful.

Savory

1. Green Bean Casserole

Source: Green Bean Casserole

This remake of the classic 1960s casserole is a perfect addition to any holiday table. It has all of the delicious flavors of the original without any of the yucky ingredients! This Green Bean Casserole by Sarah De la Cruz is so simple yet tasty.

2. Roasted Cranberry Stuffed Squash

Source: Roasted Cranberry Stuffed Squash

Having unexpected guests for the holiday? Need something fast, easy, and nutritious? Try these Roasted Cranberry Stuffed Squash by Helyn Dunn! They’re very easy to prepare, simply slice, fill, bake, and serve. They make a wonderful, elegant presentation, too. Serve them with rice and baked beans for a complete meal.

3. Easy Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Source: Easy Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels sprouts are super easy to make, and remarkably delicious. If you’re looking for an easy green addition to a meal, definitely give these a shot. All you really need to do is slice off their stalk-y ends, cut them in half, coat them in a little bit of flavor, and throw them on a tray into the oven. Try these Roasted Brussels Sprouts by Dawn Kriss for the holidays!

4. Creamy Scalloped Potatoes With Thyme

Source: Creamy Scalloped Potatoes With Thyme

These vegan Scalloped Potatoes With Thyme by Lisa Lotts are simple, but they deliver. The combination of thinly sliced potatoes and onions, non-dairy béchamel is so comforting and homey. It’s seasoned with mustard, salt, and thyme for a simple, yet delicious flavor. The result is a warm, flavorful, and tender dish that is the perfect side for any main dish. You will absolutely love these vegan scalloped potatoes!

5. Pecan and Mushroom Wellington

Source: Pecan and Mushroom Wellington

This deliciously flaky and warm Pecan and Mushroom Wellington by Katie Culpin and Josh Bailey is a gorgeous dinner treat for any time of the year. A pastry sheet is filled with a savory and herbed mixture of mushrooms and pecans, topped with a lattice layer of strips, and then baked until golden brown. The crispiness of the pastry is so tantalizingly tasty, and pairs wonderfully with a fresh salad or roasted vegetables.

Sweet

1. Super Simple Apple Pie

Source: Super Simple Apple Pie

As we head into fall, you’re going to need a go-to apple pie recipe to whip up for healthy but delicious desserts – and look no further than this Super Simple Apple Pie by Amanda Froelich. No need to spend hours on your holiday desserts, just make this!

2. Simple and Healthy Pecan Pumpkin Pie

Source: Simple and Healthy Pecan Pumpkin Pie

This Simple and Healthy Pecan Pumpkin Pie by Kathleen Henry features a wholesome pecan crust. Vegan, gluten-free, no sugar-added, healthy and is made in a snap. Clean eating at its best, without comprising that great texture of the perfect pumpkin pie.

3. Easy Carrot Cake

Source: Easy Carrot Cake

The best carrot cake is moist and sweet with just the right amount of spice, and this vegan version definitely hits the spot! It’s also incredibly simple. This Easy Carrot Cake by Angelina Papanikolaou makes a great holiday treat.

4. Maple Cinnamon Shortbread

Source: Maple Cinnamon Shortbread

These little Maple Cinnamon Shortbread cookies by Maryke Wylde are very simple to make and very hard to get wrong. These keep well and make lovely Christmas gifts. They smell so good while baking. You could make these gluten-free with a simple substitute of the flour. They will be just as tasty. The best thing about these is that you will not miss the butter. They are crispy and delicious little vegan bites!

5. Holiday Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Holiday Gingerbread Cookies

These Holiday Gingerbread Cookies by Holly Jade are super easy to make and taste delicious. They are crisp ginger cookies, which are perfectly spiced, decorated with homemade vegan royal icing, which drys out at room temperature. This is a classic recipe for Christmas that everyone will enjoy. Even pop a few on a plate along with a glass of dairy-free milk for Santa, we’re sure he’ll want more than one!

For more holiday and Christmas recipes, try These 30 Vegan Main Dishes for Christmas, or check out last year’s Vegan Christmas Menu From Start to Finish For 2018!

