It's almost Christmas! Do you know what you're making for dessert yet? When the big day is approaching fast and you haven't had the time to think about what goodies you're going to make, you can never go wrong with pie. Not only is pie a guaranteed way to make your guests want to skip dinner and go right to dessert, but they're also incredibly easy to make — even when you're new to not using eggs for the filling or dairy for the crust.

1. Easy Date Caramel Pecan Pie

Source: Easy Date Caramel Pecan Pie

Caroline Doucet‘s Easy Date Caramel Pecan Pie starts with a simple oat and pecan crust and it’s filled with creamy date caramel. Add a sprinkle of sea salt, a dollop of coconut whipped cream, and some artfully placed pecans to finish off this healthy, refined sugar-free treat!

2. Cinnamon Crunch Maple Pie

Source: Cinnamon Maple Crunch Pie

When the chilly weather of the holiday season sets in, you’ll want Emily Spain‘s Cinnamon Maple Crunch Pie on your dessert table. Coconut milk, almond butter, maple syrup, and plenty of cinnamon are blended, poured onto a simple almond crust, and then frozen until firm and dense. The crunch from the granola on top is the perfect compliment to this otherwise silky dessert.

3. Ruffled Cinnamon Pistachio Pie

Source: Ruffled Cinnamon Pistachio Pie

Maya Sozer‘s Ruffled Cinnamon Pistachio Pie is a delightful twist on your traditional filo dough pastry-based desserts. The recipe combines the delicious spices and nuts in baklava and the baking methods of the pie. The resulting dessert is light, flaky, and delicious — perfect for any holiday celebration.

4. Berry and Candied Lemon Tart

Source: Berry and Candied Lemon Tart

Tori Cooper‘s delicious Berry and Candied Lemon Tart has an easy oat crust, a gooey berry filling, and a topping of sweet but tart candied lemons. Any berry can be used in this recipe, making it the perfect dessert for all seasons. It can even be served warm right out of the oven or chilled — so versatile!

5. Open-Face Apple Pumpkin Pie

Source: Open-Face Apple Pumpkin Pie

This season, instead of covering up the beautifully glazed apples inside of your pies, give them their time in the spotlight by making Hannah Teson‘s Open-Face Apple Pumpkin Pie! This recipe is like a two-for-one – the rich and spicy filling of a pumpkin pie with the sugar, and cinnamon goodness of an apple one on top! Simply purée, layer, bake, and devour.

6. No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cream Pie

Source: No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cream Pie

Peanut butter is one of those things that is good with just about anything. You can dip fruit in it, put it on veggies, use it in cookies, eat it plain… the list goes on and on. In Christina Murray‘s No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cream Pie, peanut butter is combined with coconut cream to create a velvety mixture that is then topped with a generous pour of chocolate and eventually frozen into pie form. Easy, pretty, and each bite tastes like a peanut butter cup – this pie is a winner!

7. Pumpkin Pie With Cinnamon Nut Crust

Source: Pumpkin Pie With Cinnamon Nut Crust

Gretchen Price‘s Pumpkin Pie With Cinnamon Nut Crust isn’t your typical pumpkin pie. The crumbly crust is made from toasted nuts, sweetened with maple syrup, and spiced with cinnamon and the pumpkin filling is decadently rich and creamy, thanks to dairy-free sweetened condensed milk. The pie is so delicious just on its own, but then pile on that creamy pumpkin pie filling and you are in pumpkin pie paradise.

8. Chocolate Ganache Mousse Pie

Source: Chocolate Ganache Mousse Pie

Is there a better combination than chocolate on chocolate? Trine Rask‘s amazing Chocolate Ganache Mousse Pie has an easy cookie crust and a light, fluffy chocolate mousse filling. Then, it’s all topped with a smooth dark chocolate ganache. Even though this pie is light, it still tastes decadent, so it’s a real treat for any chocolate lover.

9. Apple Raspberry Ginger Pie

Source: Apple Raspberry Ginger Pie

Everyone loves apple pie but Joyce Gan‘s Apple Raspberry Ginger Pie takes it to a whole other level. The combination of apples and raspberries is genius. The taste and aroma of warm spices like ginger and cinnamon make this gluten-free pie a treat for all your senses.

10. Hubbard Squash Pie

Source: Hubbard Squash Pie

This Hubbard Squash Pie by Ksenia Print is nestled in a perfectly flaky coconut oil crust, spiked with orange and clove, and sweetened with natural maple syrup. The use of only natural sweeteners in the filling makes for a gentle sweetness that doesn’t overpower Hubbard’s natural taste; if you like your desserts a bit sweeter, feel free to add brown sugar. The Hubbard squash can also be substituted for other winter squashes, like sugar pie pumpkin.

11. Butternut Squash Swirl Pie

Source: Butternut Squash Swirl Pie

Nele Liivlaid‘s delicious Butternut Squash Swirl Pie has a delicate sweetness that is subtle when served on the same day it’s been baked and sweeter when it’s been refrigerated for a day. It’s incredibly creamy with a warm blend of cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom, plus creamy swirls on top for presentation. Whether you’re in the mood for fall baking or getting ready for the holidays, this pie will be a stand-out dessert.

12. Chocolate and Butterscotch Pudding Pie

Source: Chocolate and Butterscotch Pudding Pie

Melanie Sorrentino‘s Chocolate and Butterscotch Pudding Pie is a perfect accompaniment to afternoon coffee or tea. Two thick and dense layers of pudding – chocolate and butterscotch – are set atop a simple, vegan crust. The top is dotted with chocolate chips for yummy bursts of chocolatey goodness throughout. Serve with some coconut whipped cream on the side for added decadence!

13. No-Bake Stracciatella Cream Pie

Source: No-Bake Stracciatella Cream Pie

Florian Nouh‘s No-Bake Stracciatella Cream Pie is inspired by the decadent Italian gelato of the same name. It’s elegant and creamy with just the right distribution of crunchy dark chocolate chunks. Would you believe that it’s easy to make and also made from only six ingredients?

14. Gingerbread Mince Pies

Source: Gingerbread Mince Pies

Need a last-minute holiday treat? Rachel Clarke‘s delicious mini Gingerbread Mince Pies outdo themselves in taste. They can be filled with whatever type of mincemeat you like, whether it’s grandma’s classic recipe or mincemeat from a jar and they’re topped with homemade gingerbread and a sprinkle of confectioners’ sugar to make them look snowy. Be sure to double the batch because it’s guaranteed that people will want seconds!

15. Lemon Banana Cashew Cream Pie

Source: Lemon Banana Cashew Cream Pie

Did you ever realize that lemon pairs pretty amazingly with bananas? Yes, the zesty lemon flavor takes a banana cream pie to the next level. So, come on board with Florian Nouh‘s delicious Lemon Banana Cashew Cream Pie! It’s a real stunner: easy, creamy, drool-worthy, remarkable, lemony, refreshing, addictive, fresh, and so delicious. With just six ingredients and in three easy steps. you can make this dream come true.

