Vegan meatballs can be made in so many different ways: nuts, beans, vegetables, tempeh, tofu, seitan, mushrooms–the list goes on and on. Once you choose your base and therefore, the texture of your vegan meatball, it all comes down to seasoning. You may have the meatiest vegan meatball that is soft without falling apart, but if it is bland who is going to want it? These recipes will help you tackle both the taste and texture of your vegan meatballs. Try them out and pick your fave for the next time you want something a bit more hearty or are bored of plain pasta! You’ll be happy you did!

1. Thai Meatballs With Spicy Peanut Sauce

Source: Thai Meatballs With Spicy Peanut Sauce

These Thai Meatballs With Spicy Peanut Sauce by Ashley Smyczek are packed with a unique and complex blend of Thai spices and chickpeas and served with a spicy peanut sauce for dipping. Plus, you can make this recipe in a flash so it’s perfect for unexpected guests.

2. Pesto, Mushroom, and White Bean Meatballs

Source: Pesto, Mushroom, and White Bean Meatballs

White beans, mushrooms, nuts, Italian herbs and spices, and a creamy spinach pesto are what make these delicious vegan meatballs. They’re dense and meaty, and so customizable because they taste amazing no matter what herbs you add. These Pesto, Mushroom, and White Bean Meatballs by Gabrielle St. Claire are a perfect weeknight dinner. Serve them over spaghetti, any kind of pasta, or zucchini noodles.

3. Sweet and Sour Bean Meatballs

Source: Sweet and Sour Bean Meatballs

These Sweet and Sour Bean Meatballs by Joni Marie Newman are a perfect appetizer or side dish for your holiday parties this year! Just poke in a toothpick and you have a bite-sized snack that is sure to impress. These little meatballs have a nice bite on the outside but are soft and chewy on the inside. They taste awesome served on their own or over rice.

4. Broccoli Stem Noodles With Asian Black Bean Balls

Source: Broccoli Stem Noodles With Asian Black Bean Balls

Don’t throw away those broccoli stems! Combat food waste by turning them into veggie noodles and making this Broccoli Stem Noodles With Asian Black Bean Balls recipe by Gabrielle St. Claire instead! These broccoli stem noodles are tossed in an umami miso dressing, then served with black bean balls that have been glazed with an Asian-inspired sauce. If you haven’t used the broccoli florets, serve it with those, or just serve it with your favorite veggies.

5. Spaghetti Squash With Meatballs

Source: Spaghetti Squash With Meatballs

What could be better than a nice big bowl of spaghetti for dinner? A heaping bowl of Spaghetti Squash With Meatballs by Gabrielle St. Claire of course! This recipe will leave you fully satisfied, minus the bloat since it skips the grains and is entirely veggie-based. Cheesy meatballs are the perfect complement to the garlic flavor in the sauce and the sweetness of the squash. Try it, your taste buds will thank you!

6. Greek Keftedes

Source: Greek Keftedes

Keftedes is a traditional Greek food. Usually, fried meatballs, served with French fries and Greek salad, make the perfect comfort food. When used for parties or meze they are called Keftedakia (the ‘akia’ means small). This recipe for Greek Keftedes by Dimitra Kontou: Chef at ImproV, Blogger at Veglite uses pinto beans instead of meat but you can use whatever beans you prefer.

7. Sweet Meatballs With Peanut Rice Noodles

Source: Sweet Meatballs With Peanut Rice Noodles

This gorgeous pasta recipe marries sweet and savory and channels Thai cuisine. You will just love the “meatiness” of the meatballs, you could almost be fooled into thinking it is meat. And for all of you who have issues with gluten, well, it is gluten-free. This recipe for Sweet Meatballs With Peanut Rice Noodles by Jacinthe Vigneault is also SUPER packed with protein to keep you full.

8. Chickpea Turnip Meatballs

Source: Chickpea Turnip Meatballs

These gluten-free Chickpea Turnip Meatballs by Ashley Madden put the boring ol’ turnip to good use! They are high in fiber, low in calories, and a good source of protein. Not to mention, they are loaded with flavor! Not only are they packed with garlic, cumin, and coriander, they’re served in a delicious herbed tomato sauce. Yum!

9. Italian Meatballs

Source: Italian Meatballs

These chickpea-based Italian Meatballs by Natalie Yonan are deliciously free of gluten, dairy, and meat! They are quick and easy to make, and even easier to eat. There is no doubt that any Italian grandma will love this plant-based edition of the Italian-American classic!

10. Albónidigas: Black Bean Meatballs With Tomato Coconut Sauce

Source: Albónidigas: Black Bean Meatballs With Tomato Coconut Sauce

These black bean meatballs are full of umami flavor and protein! They are paired with a creamy sweet yet savory tomato and coconut milk-based sauce that has a surprising crunch from cashews and carrots with bursts of sweetness from the raisins. Serve this recipe for Albónidigas: Black Bean Meatballs With Tomato Coconut Sauce by Yana Christyakova over a bed of rice or your grain of choice and you’ve got a showstopper on your hands.

11. Simple Bean and Veggie Meatballs

Source: Simple Bean and Veggie Meatballs

Rather than pick up an expensive package of processed vegan meatballs, try making your own Simple Bean and Veggie Meatballs by Valentina Chiappa. This recipe makes the task wonderfully easy because you can use whatever beans, veggies, and herbs you have on hand. The flavor combinations are endless, so you can tailor the ingredients according to whatever flavor profile you are going for.

12. Tofu and Chickpea Polpette With Marinara Sauce

Source: Tofu and Chickpea Polpette With Marinara Sauce

These polpetti are far from your standard “meatless” balls and in Italy, polpetti are also traditionally eaten without a sauce as a snack or small light meal. When cooked without meat, these are sometimes called crocchette, a word taken from the French language used to distinguish between the two. This recipe, using tofu and chickpeas, gives the polpetti an amazing texture. Topped with the most delicious Marinara sauce, a match made in heaven, you have something delicious, hearty, and perfect for any occasion. Dan Waters‘ recipe for Tofu and Chickpea Polpette With Marinara Sauce is fantastic!

13. Red Bean Meatballs

Source: Red Bean Meatballs

Do you ever have that uncontrollable craving for some very specific dish? That urge that comes out of the blue and just doesn’t go away? Well, if you’re having one for meatless meatballs, try these Red Bean Meatballs by Ana Queiroz Use the seasonings you like to make them exactly as you want them!

14. Swedish Veggie Meatballs

Source: Swedish Veggie Meatballs

These Swedish Veggie Meatballs by Philipp Ertl are easy to make and you can get all the ingredients in your local supermarket! The taste is slightly meaty and very rich in flavor. Combine it with a very nice savory cashew sauce and you won’t be able to tell it’s not dairy.

15. Bean Ball Sandwiches

Source: Bean Ball Sandwiches

Are homemade beanballs tasty enough to win over even the pickiest eaters? Check. You have to try these Bean Ball Sandwiches by Wholesome LLC!

