From gumbo to jambalaya, po’boys to beignets, Louisiana and its Cajun cuisine certainly have a lot to offer. While crawfish boils and andouille sausages aren’t exactly plant-based, there are lots of really creative ways to get the taste of Louisiana through vegan fare.

By using classic Cajun spices, we can dress up tofu, veggies, and beans to create truly Cajun-inspired meals that will satisfy that Southern food craving.

1. Mix-and-Match Jambalaya

Source: Mix-and-Match Jambalaya

This Mix-and-Match Jambalaya by Kathy Hester is an easy dish to make for a dinner party, and it’s filling to boot. You can mix and match the proteins to your preference or use what you have on hand. I like to use Italian sausage and chicken-flavored seitan, but you can use tempeh, tofu, or even red beans as the center attraction if you want. You can use white jasmine rice, but any rice will work. Brown rice will require a little more cooking time, but it adds tons of nutrients.

2. Spicy Vegan Gumbo

Source: Spicy Vegan Gumbo

This delicious spicy vegan gumbo by Steven Seighman is perfect for those cold winter nights, or when you just need some really tasty comfort food.

3. Brown Rice Jambalaya

Source: Brown Rice Jambalaya

This is a really easy meal to make, and one that’s perfect for a midweek dinner when you don’t want to worry about spending ages over the stove and then the subsequent cleaning up. This Brown Rice Jambalaya by Lindsay Clarke is incredibly filling and so spicy! It is loaded with chopped vegetables and super simple to create.

4. Spicy Sausage and Cauliflower Gumbo

Source: Spicy Sausage and Cauliflower Gumbo

Gumbo is a spicy stew that’s a Louisiana tradition. This recipe for Spicy Sausage and Cauliflower Gumbo by Sara B. Allen is made with fresh cauliflower and an amazing blend of spices for a full-flavored experience. The ability of cauliflower to take on any flavor makes it the perfect vehicle for the smokey and multilayered flavor of the gravy. Serve this on a bed of steamed rice!

5. Jambalaya Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Source: Jambalaya Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This recipe for Jambalaya Stuffed Spaghetti Squash by Kathryn Pfeffer-Scanlan is a plant-based take on jambalaya, one of the most popular dishes in Cajun cuisine. Meat-free sausage and a blend of vegetables are cooked in a savory blend of cayenne pepper, paprika, and thyme. Roasted spaghetti squash takes the place of rice, making this dish lower in carbs than the classic.

6. Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew

Source: Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew

Despite how spectacular the flavors are, this recipe for Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez is easy to make. There may be a long list of ingredients, but besides the rice, everything is simply cooked together in one large pot. Oh, and one helpful piece of advice: if you are trying to avoid your neighbors, you may not want to make this at home since the robust aromas are guaranteed to draw everyone to your door.

7. Homemade Cajun Seasoning

Source: Homemade Cajun Seasoning

This Homemade Cajun Seasoning by Dana Sandonato tastes like you’re down in New Orleans. It has the perfect amount of salt, smoke, and spice and is a great rub to put on vegetables before throwing them on the grill.

8. Easy Cajun Jambalaya

Source: Easy Cajun Jambalaya

Loaded with tomatoes, celery, onion, cajun seasoning, paprika, thyme, sweet peppers, and jalapeños, this Easy Cajun Jambalaya by Amrita Levan is a perfect one-pot meal. Since most cajun jambalaya recipes call for a medley of meat products, this jambalaya has vegan sausages instead, just to add a little heartiness and umami to the dish. Feel free to substitute those for vegetables or leave them out though if you’d like the recipe to be gluten-free.

9. Cajun Tofu With Creamy Grits and Collard Greens

Source: Cajun Tofu With Creamy Grits and Collard Greens

This recipe for Cajun Tofu With Creamy Grits and Collard Greens by Lauren Hartmann gives you three incredible dishes that form one epic meal. The tofu is marinated in a spicy, tangy, homemade Cajun spice mix and served with rich, creamy grits and garlicky greens. This meal will be a hit whenever you put it on the table.

10. Creole-Style Eggplant and Tofu Étouffée

Source: Creole-Style Eggplant and Tofu Étouffée

A classic Creole dish goes vegan! In this recipe for Creole-Style Eggplant and Tofu Étouffée by Steph McKercher, tofu and eggplant are simmered in a flavorful stew that’s filled with a southern flair. Served with brown rice, this main dish is sure to satisfy any of your Cajun cravings.

11. Cauliflower Etouffée With Andouille

Source: Cauliflower Etouffée With Andouille

If you’ve never heard of it before, etouffée is a Cajun/Creole dish from New Orleans that traditionally consists of seafood (usually crawfish) “smothered” in a rich, spicy gravy thickened with a butter-based roux. Fortunately, this recipe for Cauliflower Etouffée With Andouille by Sara B. Allen is the perfect vegan version of the cajun dish.

12. Oyster Mushroom Po’ Boy

Source: Oyster Mushroom Po’ Boy

A Po’Boy is a traditional Louisiana sandwich. It’s made by putting meat on a baguette and then adding different toppings and sauce. This vegan Po’ Boy is sure to hit the spot for even the most critical of eaters. It’s full of flavor and complimentary textures. Tender, meaty oyster mushrooms make the perfect meat substitution in this classic dish. Then it’s got a delicious vegan Thousand Island sauce, crisp romaine lettuce, dill pickles, and tomatoes. This Oyster Mushroom Po’ Boy by Hot For Food is perfect for lunch, dinner, or a comforting midnight meal!

13. Air Fryer French Fry Po’ Boy

Source: Air Fryer French Fry Po’ Boy

New Orleans is known for its delicious food, but did you know that it’s also the home of the French Fry Po’Boy? Traditionally, French fries are sandwiched inside a baguette and smothered with roast beef gravy. In this Air Fryer French Fry Po’ Boy by Kathy Hester, the fries are seasoned and baked to get a crispy crust. The mushroom gravy adds extra umami to your new favorite sandwich.

14. Banana Split Sugar-Dusted Beignets

Source: Banana Split Sugar-Dusted Beignets

These Banana Split Sugar-Dusted Beignets by Lauren Hartmann are a tribute to New Orleans. These beignets taste just like the ones from Café Du Monde. This version is even more awesome by drowning them in chocolate powdered sugar, banana powdered sugar, and strawberry powdered sugar. They taste just like a banana split!

15. Oven-Baked Puff Pastry Apple Beignets

Source: Oven-Baked Puff Pastry Apple Beignets

Beignets come in a lot of versions. With batter and then fried in oil, with puff pastry and fried in oil, but this recipe for Oven-Baked Puff Pastry Apple Beignets by Mireille Aikman has a healthier baked spin. When you oven bake puff pastry it gets crispy. When you fry them in oil the pastry will set out even more but will be softer. Just choose what you like best.

