Hors d’oeuvres can be fun to make and don’t have to be high-end and fancy. All you are trying to do here is feed your guests and get their appetites kick-started.

While some of these recipes would work well at a classy dinner party, others will work great if you just have a bunch of friends over and you want to keep them busy while you finish making the main course.

All of these recipes are for ‘one-bite’ dishes, meaning that your guests will just need their fingers and maybe a napkin to enjoy them.

Check out these great OGP hor d’oeuvre recipes that look amazing, are super fun to make, and are tasty.

1. Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites

Source: Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites

These spicy and delicious Indian Tofu Paratha Pocket Bites by Anupama Paliwal are a wholesome meal or snack that pairs perfectly with the chilled dairy-free raita. A mixture of Indian-spiced, crumbled tofu, and mashed kidney beans are stuffed into homemade paratha or Indian whole wheat flatbread. It’s warm and spicy, yet not too hot, and so delicious.

2. Beer-Battered Artichoke Hearts

Source: Beer-Battered Artichoke Hearts

Can you believe these Beer-Battered Artichoke Hearts by Jennifer Rose Rossano are made with only three ingredients, and you probably already have all of them in your pantry right now? If so, what are you waiting for?! They’re decadent, delicious, and taken to the next level with a creamy dipping sauce (also just three ingredients!).

3. Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites

Source: Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites

These Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites by Ashley Hankins only require a few ingredients and are fairly quick to make. They make the perfect game day snack or just on any ordinary day when you want something extra special. They’re also grain-free, so all your friends can enjoy them!

4. Tortilla Hummus Cups

Source: Tortilla Hummus Cups

Dipping chips will be so passé once you try Tortilla Hummus Cups by Faith VanderMolen. Turn ordinary tortillas into a fun and creative snack! You can fill the cups with any kind of hummus, so you can customize your flavor profile to your liking. The contrast between the creamy hummus, the crisp and fresh toppings, and the crunchy tortilla chips will make these disappear from their platter in an instant.

5. Cashew Mozzarella-Stuffed Sweet Potato Rice Balls

Source: Cashew Mozzarella-Stuffed Sweet Potato Rice Balls

These Cashew Mozzarella-Stuffed Sweet Potato Rice Balls by Kirsten Kaminski are the perfect finger food for a party or dinner. They are crispy on the outside and deliciously gooey on the inside because they’re stuffed with cashew mozzarella. Serve them with a salad and dip them in a savory dipping sauce as a bonus.

6. Hushpuppies With Remoulade

Source: Hushpuppies With Remoulade These Hushpuppies With Remoulade by Hailee Repko are the perfect finger food for a cocktail party or if you’re having friends over to watch the game. They are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and finished with a creamy remoulade. Be sure you save a few for yourself in the kitchen, because once these hit the table, they will disappear quickly.

7. Superfood Quinoa Stuffed Mushrooms

Source: Superfood Quinoa Stuffed Mushrooms

These Superfood Quinoa Stuffed Mushrooms by Florian Nouh might be the healthiest appetizer or party food you make. You can’t beat this combo: vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, full of protein from the quinoa, antioxidants from pomegranate seeds, creaminess from tahini paste, and many benefits of umami mushrooms. But, that’s not all. The quinoa is infused with maca, a mineral-packed superfood.

8. Japanese Sweet Potato Tots

Source: Japanese Sweet Potato Tots

These Japanese Sweet Potato Tots by Maria Koutsogiannis aren’t the tater tots you remember from school lunches — no! These are way better. Made from Japanese sweet potato and regular ol’ potatoes, then spiced up with fresh herbs and coated in panko, these tater tots are something special. They’re baked and then broiled to ensure addictive crispiness and served alongside a colorful, spicy, and creamy tahini dip.

9. Baked Pesto Mushies With Crunchy Cashew Cheese

Source: Baked Pesto Mushies With Crunchy Cashew Cheese

These Baked Pesto Mushies With Crunchy Cashew Cheese by Alana Helbig are super easy to make. Just chuck them in the oven for 10 minutes and pop them out for party-goers to munch on. You wouldn’t want to be in the bathroom powdering your nose when these get placed on the table. Blink and you would miss bagging yourself a delicious mushroomy morsel.

10. Summer Daikon Rolls with Avocado and Micro Greens

Source: Summer Daikon Rolls with Avocado and Micro Greens

You have to try making these Summer Daikon Rolls with Avocado and Micro Greens by Jean-Christian Jury. Spicy daikon radish stands in for rice paper wraps in this refreshing wrap recipe. Crisp, thinly sliced daikon is stuffed with shiso (a Japanese herb that tastes similar to basil), cucumber, avocado, sprouts, and mint. Then, it’s drizzled with an umami sauce before being rolled up and garnished with black sesame seeds and a touch of yuzu citrus fruit juice.

11. Noodle Wrapped Potato Bundles

Source: Noodle Wrapped Potato Bundles

This creative Noodle Wrapped Potato Bundles by Tina Dawson are delicious! The noodles create a super-crisp layer over molten-soft potatoes. If you are making these for a large party, wrap them up the night before and refrigerate them. Then, the next day, fry or bake them just in time, and you’ll have guests swooning over these …. And don’t forget, dip them generously in your favorite condiment and serve straight out of the oven!

12. Spinach and Artichoke Rolls

Source: Spinach and Artichoke Rolls

Spinach and artichoke dip just got an upgrade! Add some easy homemade pizza dough to the classic, cheesy dip, and you have Spinach and Artichoke Rolls by Alexandra and Eian featuring Legrand vegan cream cheese! This vegan spinach and artichoke recipe is perfectly paired with a marinara sauce for dipping… or even more Legrand cream cheese!

13. Fried Mac and ‘Cheese’ Balls

Source: Fried Mac and ‘Cheese’ Balls

These decadent Fried Mac and ‘Cheese’ Balls by Ashley Hankins are comfort food at its best. The creamy, fiery jalapeño mac and cheese is shaped into balls, coated in flour and panko crust, and then fried until the balls become golden-brown orbs of deliciousness. Oh, and they are served with a zesty cheese sauce on the side.

14. Southern-Fried Tofu With Maple Dill Sauce

Source: Southern-Fried Tofu With Maple Dill Sauce

This Southern-Fried Tofu With Maple Dill Sauce by Marieke Gruwels can turn any tofu hater into a tofu lover. They are crunchy and indulgent and are made even tastier when dipped generously into the maple dill sauce. Boring, bland tofu no more!

15. Veggie Rolls with Avocado Hummus

Source: Veggie Rolls with Avocado Hummus

These unique Veggie Rolls with Avocado Hummus by Shannon Leparski are crunchy, colorful, and delicious thanks to a variety of fresh produce! There’s plenty of leftover creamy avocado hummus for more dipping and snacking too, depending on how many rolls you want to make. These are the perfect addition to any party platter!

