You don’t have to be beachside to enjoy a little tropical flair. Tropical fruits can be added to several savory and sweet dishes to add tang, sweetness, and a pop of color where it might otherwise be missing.

Though tropical fruits are delicious and sought after, it is worth checking where your tropical fruits were sourced and giving a thought to the food milage that might have been accumulated in the shipping of the fruit you want to use.

That said, from kiwi and pineapple to mango and papaya, there are tons of OGP recipes that celebrate these ever-so-versatile fruits.

1. Sweet Pineapple Tempeh Stir Fry

Source: Sweet Pineapple Tempeh Stir Fry

This Sweet Pineapple Tempeh Stir Fry by Tara Binder is a delicious, healthy, plant-based sweet and sour-like vegetable pineapple tempeh stir fry. It works well as a quick midweek dinner or a comforting meal to curl up with on the weekends.

2. Vintage Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Source: Vintage Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

This Vintage Pineapple Upside-Down Cake by Renee McKenzie is just like the one that’s probably camping out in the recesses of your dessert memories – but way better than that. Sweet caramelized pineapple rings, fluffy and tender cake, and even the Maraschino cherries make an appearance!

3. Carrot Pineapple Oatmeal

Source: Carrot Pineapple Oatmeal

Pineapple surprisingly pairs well with so many different foods and flavors, which is precisely the case with this oatmeal. Try this delicious combination for your next breakfast to see just how versatile pineapple is! This Carrot Pineapple Oatmeal by Lauren Smith just might become a new breakfast favorite.

4. Sweet Potato Coconut Stew

Source: Sweet Potato Coconut Stew



This Sweet Potato Coconut Stew by Taavi Moore is an ultra-creamy, hearty, and savory sweet potato coconut stew. It would make an amazingly comforting and warm winter meal. It is made in one pot and takes just 30 minutes from start to finish to conjure up.

5. No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Coconut Bars

Source: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Coconut Bars

6. One Bowl Coconut Oatmeal Cookies

Source: One Bowl Coconut Oatmeal Cookies

These One Bowl Coconut Oatmeal Cookies by Medha Swaminathan are naturally sweetened with maple syrup and vanilla extract. Packed with peanut butter and coconut flavor, they are satisfying and healthy and can kick a chocolate craving in a flash!

7. Mango Zucchini Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches

Source: Mango Zucchini Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches

Making ice cream sandwiches is the perfect way to transform and save any quick bread loaf, and maybe you will wonder why you never thought to do it before because these Mango Zucchini Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches by Leah Moldowan are awesome. It would work wonderfully with any kind of quick bread – banana bread, carrot cake loaf, lemon loaf, etc. The options are endless! But, it’s highly recommend doing it with this mango zucchini bread because it’s kind of amazing.

8. Fresh Cucumber and Mango Salsa

Source: Fresh Cucumber and Mango Salsa

Want a fresh salsa that tastes like summer in a bowl? Well, here you have it! This Fresh Cucumber and Mango Salsa by Sarah Ottino is fast to put together and adds a huge burst of flavor to your tacos, rice bowls, or tortilla chips.

9. 3-Ingredient Mango Pudding

Source: 3-Ingredient Mango Pudding

This is an easy, healthy, and tasty mango pudding! It uses Kateera gond as the thickener and is very easy to make! Plus, the 3-Ingredient Mango Pudding by Namrata Edward Kshitij contains no added sugar. and is suitable for those who are allergic to nuts.

10. Tropical Pavlova

Source: Tropical Pavlova

This Tropical Pavlova by Olivia Andrews is quite the triumph and tastes just like a meringue! This meringue is made with aquafaba and takes a little more patience and much longer beating and is rather fragile in comparison with its eggy counterpart, but still turns out crisp and chewy. This meringue doesn’t keep very long and will start to break down quite quickly, so it’s best to serve it immediately once assembled.

11. Papaya Avocado Salsa

Source: Papaya Avocado Salsa

Juicy papaya and creamy avocado are the basis for this mildly sweet, and citrusy salsa that packs a ton of zesty flavors and tropical aromas. This Papaya Avocado Salsa. by Viktoria Radichkova is a simple fruit salsa, packed with fresh flavors, and it couldn’t be easier to make. Just two main ingredients – papaya and avocado, with lots of cilantro and lime juice, plus some chopped scallions for a mild spicy accent, and you’ve got the tastiest salsa, ready in minutes.

12. Hawaiian Papaya ‘Rawnola’ Bowl

Source: Hawaiian Papaya ‘Rawnola’ Bowl

Meet your summer weekend breakfast. Fresh Hawaiian papaya halves seasoned with fresh lime juice, filled with rawnola, and then topped with toasted coconut flakes. The creamy papaya is so good when paired with the rich, sweet, slightly crunchy (thanks to the macadamia nuts and cacao nibs) rawnola, and toasted coconut on top. Make this Hawaiian Papaya ‘Rawnola’ Bowl by Rachael Hutchings your go-to breakfast.

13. Kiwi and Banana Smoothie

Source: Kiwi and Banana Smoothie

This Kiwi and Banana Smoothie by Gabriela Lupu is so easy to make and only takes three ingredients! Just blend banana, kiwi, and almond milk––that’s it. Garnish with a strawberry to make it a bit more ~aesthetic~ if you’d like. Want to start your day with a healthy smoothie? Try this kiwi and banana smoothie! It’s delicious.

14. Raw Lemon Kiwi Cream Pie

Source: Raw Lemon Kiwi Cream Pie

This Raw Lemon Kiwi Cream Pie by Laura Peill is definitely on the unique side. With a gingery crust, velvety coconut cream, kiwi slices and strawberries piled high, and a strawberry caramel sauce, you’ve never had a pie like this one! The best part is, despite how decadent it looks, this dessert comes together fairly quickly.

15. Pitaya Coconut Ice Cream

Source: Pitaya Coconut Ice Cream

Ice cream lovers, listen up! If you like ice cream, but don’t want to invest a fortune into buying an ice cream maker to get that creamy texture, here’s a recipe for you! This Pitaya Coconut Ice Cream by Kirsten Kaminski is just amazing! It’s surprisingly fresh and creamy at the same time and the perfect healthy treat for hot summer days!

