Legumes and protein go hand in hand! These wonderful plant-based foods are all part of the same plant family, sharing many of the same rich nutritional benefits, along with high protein content.

For the most part, legumes are “typically low in fat, contain no cholesterol, and are high in folate, potassium, iron, and magnesium.” Plus, they “also contain beneficial fats and soluble and insoluble fiber,” which is great for your gut health and can improve digestion. And, of course, legumes are an incredibly rich source of protein.

Alright, but how do you use legumes in the kitchen? Luckily, we’ve got ya covered! We’ve compiled a list of incredibly versatile, creative, and protein-rich legume-based recipes to get you started.

1. Corn and Black Bean Chips

Source: Corn and Black Bean Chips

To begin the list, we give you super yummy, super nutrient-rich, and super protein-rich! This Corn and Black Bean Chips recipe by Annie Oliverio is not only filled with legumes sourced from black beans, but it’s also nutrient-dense with a combination of plant-based ingredients including flax meal, walnuts, lime, corn, and onion.

2. Middle Eastern Lentils and Rice with Crispy Onions

Source: Middle Eastern Lentils and Rice with Crispy Onions

This Middle Eastern Lentils and Rice with Crispy Onions recipe by Rouxbe is a protein powerhouse mixing brown lentils and brown rice for a one-two punch.

3. Garlicky White Bean Avocado Toast with BBQ Drizzle

Source: Garlicky White Bean Avocado Toast with BBQ Drizzle

This Garlicky White Bean Avocado Toast with BBQ Drizzle recipe by Jean Sebestyen truly has it all in a great snack package! Healthy fat from avocado and olive oil, protein from beans and hemp seeds, and a host of flavors from garlic, herbs, and spices!

4. Black Lentil Charred Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie

Source: Black Lentil Charred Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie

This Black Lentil Charred Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie recipe by Stephanie McKinnie provides the comfort of traditional shepherd’s pie with a protein-rich twist of black lentils!

5. Pea Risotto with Roasted Asparagus

Source: Pea Risotto with Roasted Asparagus

You may think peas are only a sweet topping, but these little pods are incredibly rich in protein! This Pea Risotto with Roasted Asparagus recipe by Jenny Connelly mixes filling rice, nutritional yeast, flavoring, and peas for a delicious vegan risotto.

6. Chickpea Brownies

Source: Chickpea Brownies

This Chickpea Brownies recipe by Chickpea Express takes protein to another level by offering a powerful duo of hummus and chickpea flour (choose this option) to make a healthy brownie version.

7. Beluga Lentil Broccoli Salad

Source: Beluga Lentil Broccoli Salad

Simple, nutrient-rich, and packed with protein, this Beluga Lentil Broccoli Salad recipe by Pavani Nandula is the perfect meal to prep for the week and bring to work with you!

8. Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas Texas Caviar

Source: Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas Texas Caviar

Got an instant pot burning a hole in your cabinet? This Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas Texas Caviar recipe by I Love My Instant Pot is a great legume-based protein-rich recipe to serve at a social function.

9. Quinoa Flour, Zucchini, and Pea Pancakes

Source: Quinoa Flour, Zucchini, and Pea Pancakes

Think you can’t get legumes smuggled into breakfast? This Quinoa Flour, Zucchini, and Pea Pancakes recipe by Gunjan Dudani sources protein from wonderful plant-based quinoa, as well as naturally sweet peas!

10. Spaghetti Squash with Lentil Marinara

Source: Spaghetti Squash with Lentil Marinara

This Spaghetti Squash with Lentil Marinara recipe by Susan Edelman is the perfect lentil-based, protein-rich meal for the entire family. Incredibly flavorful and wonderfully rich!

11. White Bean Basil Soup

Source: White Bean Basil Soup

This White Bean Basil Soup recipe by Sarah Creighton is a super simple recipe that offers it all – legume-rich, high-protein, yet very light. Plus, soups are a great meal to give you that lovely full feeling without overeating.

12. Stir-Fried Sugar Snap Peas

Source: Stir-Fried Sugar Snap Peas

Looking for that perfect legume-based snack that also kicks hunger to the curb? This Stir-Fried Sugar Snap Peas recipe by Melissa Tedesco is a great small snack to have on hand or add as a side.

13. Kidney Bean and Lentil Curry

Source: Kidney Bean and Lentil Curry

Lentils are one of the most common plant-based foods to find alongside curry dishes. This Kidney Bean and Lentil Curry recipe by Maria Koutsogiannis is a wonderful take on traditional curry. Plus, it’s incredibly loaded with powerful protein from both lentils and kidney beans!

14. Asparagus and Pea Soup

Source: Asparagus and Pea Soup

Another soup to round out this wonderful legume-rich, protein-powered list! This Asparagus and Pea Soup recipe by Harriet Emily is incredibly flavorful with onion, garlic, and dried mixed herbs to pair nicely with the neutral asparagus flavor and the sweet pea flavor.

15. Proper Baked Beans

Source: Proper Baked Beans

Alright, you’ve seen complicated, you’ve seen simple, and you’ve seen everything in between. Let’s end the list with something traditional such as this Proper Baked Beans recipe by Olivia Andrews. Make these baked beans for the week or freeze them for a much later date!

