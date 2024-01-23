Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Blood pressure — the pressure created each time your heart beats as blood is pushed through a “network of tube-shaped blood vessels, which include arteries, veins, and capillaries” — and more specifically, high blood pressure, is an important indicator of health.

High blood pressure or hypertension — a condition “when your blood pressure … is consistently too high” — can cause harm to the body by “increasing the workload of the heart and blood vessels.” Eventually this “force and friction … damages the delicate tissues inside the arteries.” On top of that, hypertension can also “lead to plaque buildup of unhealthy (LDL) cholesterol,” a condition referred to as atherosclerosis.

Therefore, it’s important to make sure that your blood pressure is kept in check! Luckily, plant-based foods have the power to help.

While a plant-based diet naturally decreases the consumption of meat — rich in heart-heavy cholesterol and saturated fat — it also increases your intake of nutrients such as blood pressure-relieving anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants.

With that said, some plant-based foods are better than others when it comes to lowering blood pressure. Look to add foods that are low in sodium, rich in potassium, high in phytonutrients, and filled with fiber to get that blood pressure to a healthy level!

1. Classic Spinach Crepes

Classic Spinach Crepes/One Green Planet

Spinach is a great, diverse plant-based ingredient that’s high in nitrates, antioxidants, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, all of which have been shown to help lower high blood pressure. This Classic Spinach Crepes recipe by Helyn Dunn is the perfect spinach recipe for someone who doesn’t necessarily love spinach. Creamy, yet light and rich in that lovely green!

2. Lentil and Beet Meatballs with Pasta

Lentil and Beet Meatballs with Pasta/One Green Planet

This Lentil and Beet Meatballs with Pasta recipe by Jyothi Rajesh pack a double-punch of blood pressure-loving foods. Beets are rich in those nitrates — help relax blood vessels — and lentils are all around nutrient-dense — specifically, fiber, magnesium, and potassium — making this the perfect meal to help with that high blood pressure.

3. Green Soup

Green Soup/One Green Planet

This Green Soup recipe by Sara Oliveira should be on everyone’s mind this winter, especially those seeking to lower high blood pressure! Rich in spinach, carrots, and herbs, this lovely recipe is warming and healthy.

4. Pumpkin Overnight Oatmeal

Pumpkin Overnight Oatmeal/One Green Planet

This Pumpkin Overnight Oatmeal recipe by Danielle Joy is loaded with nutrients! Yet, when it comes to lowering your blood pressure, focus on those oats. Oats are rich in beta-glucan, which is a special type of fiber known to be heart healthy. Research has also shown that it may also be a boon to lowering high blood pressure!

5. Toasted Quinoa Cereal With Pistachios and Figs

Looking for a unique way to start the day? This Toasted Quinoa Cereal With Pistachios and Figs recipe by Amy Height is not only filled with nutrients, but it’s also super filling for your tummy! Plus, it calls for pistachios, which are one of the top nut choices when it comes to foods that lower blood pressure.

6. Wild Green Quinoa Salad

Wild Green Quinoa Salad/One Green Planet

This Wild Green Quinoa Salad recipe by Laine Rudolfa not only adds a colorful centerpiece to your dinner table but also promises to be a super filling and flavorful spinach-based salad. Get your daily dose of blood pressure-friendly greens alongside a host of nutrient-dense ingredients such as tomatoes, quinoa, and avocado.

7. Orange Vinaigrette Beet Salad

Orange Vinaigrette Beet Salad/One Green Planet

Beets are an excellent source of those nitrates, which relax blood vessels and may help lower high blood pressure. This Orange Vinaigrette Beet Salad recipe by Melissa Tedesco is super simple, naturally sweet, and nutritious!

8. Citrus Carrot and Cranberry Oatmeal

Citrus Carrot and Cranberry Oatmeal/One Green Planet

Citrus is a staple in the kitchen! A squeeze of lemon or lime can help bring out other flavors, but this category of plant-based food is also rich in vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. This Citrus Carrot and Cranberry Oatmeal recipe by Lauren Smith is a great way to start the day with heart-healthy oatmeal and blood pressure-friendly citrus!

9. 15-Minute Rainbow Chard, Red Bean, and Peanut Stew

15-Minute Rainbow Chard, Red Bean, and Peanut Stew/One Green Planet

Spinach isn’t the only leafy green that’s been shown to aid in lowering blood pressure. Next up is chard! This 15-Minute Rainbow Chard, Red Bean, and Peanut Stew recipe by 15 Minute Vegan is not only filling, but loaded with “blood-pressure-regulating nutrients, including potassium and magnesium.”

10. Mint Chocolate Smoothie

Mint Chocolate Smoothie/One Green Planet

This Mint Chocolate Smoothie recipe by Diane Smith is a complete, healthy meal hiding in plain sight! Along with a handful of blood pressure lowering-spinach, this smoothie offers a dose of heart healthy-oats, fiber-rich flaxseed, antioxidant-rich cacao nibs, and potassium-rich bananas.

11. Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad

Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad/One Green Planet

This Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad recipe by Rosie Daykin is loaded with blood-pressure-lowering ingredients including carrots, orange juice (and zest!), walnuts, and parsley!

12. Beetroot Falafel Rainbow Salad

Beetroot Falafel Rainbow Salad/One Green Planet

Another beet recipe to add to your blood pressure-friendly meal planning! This Beetroot Falafel Rainbow Salad recipe by Dani Venn is a great option to take on the go, enjoy at work, or have in your fridge for those snacky times of the day. Along with beets, this recipe calls for carrots which are “high in phenolic compounds … that help relax blood vessels and reduce inflammation.”

13. Frosted Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal

Frosted Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal/One Green Planet

This Frosted Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal recipe by Kat Condon may seem like it’s all dessert without a healthy side, but turns out this can be a great addition to a healthy diet! It’s rich in those beta-glucan-filled oats, which are not only great for reducing blood cholesterol but have also been shown to help lower blood pressure. Plus, instead of sugar, this recipe calls for stevia!

14. Roasted Cauliflower and Coconut Overnight Porridge Pots

Roasted Cauliflower and Coconut Overnight Porridge Pots/One Green Planet

Mix your blood pressure friendly oats with some cruciferous cauliflower for the ultimate start to your day! This Roasted Cauliflower and Coconut Overnight Porridge Pots recipe by Alexandra Dawson takes it up a notch with a powerful coconut flavor to bring it all together.

15. No-Bake Crimson Velvet Cheesecake

No-Bake Crimson Velvet Cheesecake/One Green Planet

Who says you can’t enjoy a slice of cake and take care of your health at the same time? This No-Bake Crimson Velvet Cheesecake recipe by Amanda Smith sources naturally sweet plant-based foods instead of sugar, while also using a few of those blood-pressure-lowering ingredients including beets, lemon, and nuts!

