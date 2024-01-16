Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad [Vegan]

Let Me Feed You is a warm and welcoming cookbook to celebrate the simple pleasures of cooking at home, from Rosie Daykin, bestselling author of Butter Baked Goods and Butter Celebrates! Let Me Feed You is full of Rosie's simple and delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course, dessert. Even the most novice cook can find success here–if cooking is a language, Rosie avoids the big words–and somewhere on these pages, you're sure to discover a favorite new dish (or two, or three...) that will inspire you to set the table, call for those you love to join you, and start a conversation all your own.