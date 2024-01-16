Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This nutty citrus carrot salad is so flavorful! It is also a very popular French salad. They serve some kind of version of it all over France.
Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad [Vegan]
Calories
224
Serves
6
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad [Vegan]
- 24 ounces carrots
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
How to Prepare Nutty Citrus Carrot Salad [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Wash, peel, and trim the carrots before you grate them. You can use a stand grater to grate all of the carrots by hand, but I much prefer to use my food processor, which kindly does the job in a matter of seconds. Place the grated carrots in a large serving bowl.
- Spread the walnuts across the prepared cookie sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until they are lightly toasted and fragrant. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before roughly chopping the nuts with a large knife. Sprinkle the nuts and parsley over the carrots.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the orange juice, zest, olive oil, sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper. Dress the salad and toss to combine.
- Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 224 | Carbs: 16 g | Fat: 18 g | Protein: 4 g | Sodium: 108 mg | Sugar: 7 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments