It’s pretty clear why vegans don’t eat things like beef and eggs. We can look at them and know they come from animals immediately. However, for some food items, identifying them as animal products isn’t as obvious. Gelatin is one of those sneaky animal products that we don’t think of. Unfortunately, it’s not even vegetarian and should be avoided.
Here’s the lowdown on gelatin and why you shouldn’t be eating it.
What Is Gelatin?
Source: EdibleEvidence/YouTube
Gelatin is made by boiling the bones, skin, tendons, and ligaments of animals. Usually, gelatin is made from cows or pigs, but it can also be made from fish. The animal pieces are boiled and filtered to extract the collagen from them, which is ground up and made into gelatin.
You’ll find gelatin in a lot of things you probably thought were vegetarian, like gummy bears, certain cheesecakes, cakes, ice cream, yogurt, and vitamins. Gelatin is also sometimes used in shampoos, cosmetics, photographic film, and even some wines.
Unlike milk or eggs, gelatin is not an allergen and will not be bolded in the listed ingredients of a product. This makes finding out if food has gelatin in it more difficult, so be sure to read the ingredients list carefully of the products listed above!
Supporting the Meat Industry
Some people argue that gelatin isn’t that bad because it’s made from the byproducts of the meat industry and isn’t directly responsible for the slaughtering of millions of animals. While we understand why some people might think that, the reality is that purchasing and eating gelatin supports the meat industry.
Animal agriculture is a cruel and destructive industry. There is no way to purchase anything that derives from it without directly or indirectly supporting it. As consumers, we have a responsibility to vote with our dollars, and gelatin is a great example of a product we need to vote against.
Ethical Alternatives
Luckily, there are a few vegan gelatin alternatives that get the job done without involving the bones and tendons of innocent creatures.
Agar Agar
Agar agar is made from seaweed and is one of the more popular gelatin substitutes on the market. It can be used to make a variety of dishes from jello to jam. You can easily control the stiffness of the treat by using more or less water or agar agar.
Pectin
You’ve probably seen pectin on the back of jam jars or vegan gummies. Derived from fruit, pectin has a texture similar to gel. While you probably wouldn’t have very much luck using pectin to make jello, it works well for thickening preserves and jellies, especially if they’re low-sugar and won’t hold up well on their own.
Carrageenan
Like agar agar, carrageenan is made from seaweed and is a popular gelatin substitute. It can be found in marshmallows, ice cream, and even frozen pizza. Carrageenan produces a softer result than traditional animal gelatin.
The Bottom Line
Gelatin is made from animals and supports the animal agriculture industry. While not eating meat and milk should be prioritized over avoiding gelatin, there are plenty of gelatin substitutes out there that make the meat-containing product obsolete.
Have a look at the ingredients in your shampoo or favorite fruit snack, you might be surprised where this tasteless food product is lurking!
Try out some of these vegan treats without gelatin:
- Kyauk Kyaw
- Homemade Gummy Bears
- Chocolate Covered Marshmallows
- Champagne ‘Jello’ With Strawberries and Cream Cheese Whip
