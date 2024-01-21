Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

There are many ways to set up for a successful school year, but knowing how to organize your meals and nourish your body can help keep your focus on your goals, rather than what to eat. Meal prep and eating on the go look different for everyone, so be sure to honor your body and your schedule as you plan. If your goal is to cook and eat more plant-based at home, starting with having one meal or snack planned can be incredibly helpful.

Whether you’re returning to school or work or just back to your usual routine, having a plan of what you’re going to or want to eat that week can be helpful. Not only does having a plan save you time, but it also helps you eat more intentionally, and even try out new recipes and enjoy plant-based foods. These meals and snacks are wonderful to try out!

If you’re looking for more recipes, check out this meal plan for back-to-school and meals that just need a liquid!

And don't forget to check out our Weekly Meal Plan Archives!

This week, we’re bringing delicious, fully vegan, and plant-based ways to enjoy easy meals for on-the-go and back to school!

Overnight Recipes

Source: Peanut Butter & Banana Overnight Oats

These recipes are great if you’re looking for something to prep the night before for the morning. this can apply to both easy breakfast options, including some casseroles and other dishes that benefit from an overnight marinade. like this Overnight French Toast Bake by Hannah Sunderani. The overnight marinade makes this easy to bake in the morning for an easy breakfast or meal prep option for the week. For the others, you can simply grab it and eat it on the go!

Meal Prep

Source: Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites

These meals are perfect for spending time meal prepping. If you’ve got easy access to an oven and some kitchen space, these meals are perfect to throw together and eat throughout the week. Meal planning is great if you’ve got a busy week ahead, and even having just one meal planned out can be helpful for your schedule!

Grab N’ Go

Source: Apple Almond Butter Snack

When it comes to on-the-go snacking, there are a lot of options. You could keep it simple and pack crackers, trail mixes, or even nuts for an easier snack. And for an honorable mention: fruit– easy to take on the go with some peanut butter for a filling snack, and most times you can eat it whole. If you’re looking to change up your snack game or start making your own snacks, these recipes are perfect. Learning what snacks work for you also helps you not have to worry if you get hungry while studying. Having a few, solid, go-to snacks is the best,

