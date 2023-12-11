Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Egg bites have exploded in popularity over the past few years, likely because they're super convenient and packed with protein. Obviously, with the main ingredient being eggs, finding a plant-based alternative can be a bit challenging . . . until now. These Sun-dried Tomato & Broccoli “Egg” Bites use chickpea flour as the main ingredient, which is a great source of protein, fiber and iron and takes on the flavor of whatever it’s seasoned with. It’s also a great option if you want to include beans in your eating pattern but don't love the texture of them. I added sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli to this recipe to add some extra flavor and nutrients, plus nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. These are the perfect convenient, grab-and-go option for those busy days that the whole family will love! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites [Vegan]