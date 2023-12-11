Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Egg bites have exploded in popularity over the past few years, likely because they're super convenient and packed with protein. Obviously, with the main ingredient being eggs, finding a plant-based alternative can be a bit challenging . . . until now. These Sun-dried Tomato & Broccoli “Egg” Bites use chickpea flour as the main ingredient, which is a great source of protein, fiber and iron and takes on the flavor of whatever it’s seasoned with. It’s also a great option if you want to include beans in your eating pattern but don't love the texture of them. I added sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli to this recipe to add some extra flavor and nutrients, plus nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. These are the perfect convenient, grab-and-go option for those busy days that the whole family will love! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.
Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites [Vegan]
Serves
6
Cooking Time
25
Ingredients You Need for Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites [Vegan]
- 1 cup (92 g) chickpea flour
- 1/4 cup (44 g) nutritional yeast
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil from the sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 cup (240 ml) plant-based milk (unsweetened soymilk works well)
- 1 cup (91 g) broccoli florets, chopped
- 1/4 cup (14 g) sun-dried tomatoes, diced
How to Prepare Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C) and grease a muffin tin, or line it with muffin liners.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the chickpea flour, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
- Add the olive oil, oil from the sun-dried tomatoes and plant-based milk. Mix everything together well. Fold in the broccoli florets and sun-dried tomatoes.
- Pour the chickpea batter into the muffin tin, adding about 1/3 cup (80 g)to each slot. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the chickpea batter is cooked through the center. Let them cool for 10 minutes before eating.
- Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days, or store them in the freezer for up to 1 month. To warm or thaw after freezing, microwave them at 30-second intervals until thawed and warmed.
Notes
To make this recipe even easier, use frozen broccoli florets. You’ll need to ensure they’re chopped small enough before adding them to the batter, so I recommend thawing them in the microwave or by steaming so you can easily chop them. Feel free to double this recipe and freeze leftovers to have as an easy grab-and-go breakfast or snack. Use soy milk in this recipe for an extra boost of protein!
Comments