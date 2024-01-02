Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Start of the new year right with these healthy breakfast bowls that are loaded with fruit! From smoothie bowls to oatmeal, these nutritious bowls are sure to satisfy. Piling up any combination of fruit, nuts, seeds, and oats, is a quick and easy way to ensure that you get lots of vitamins and healthy fats first thing in the morning to give you energy and keep you sustained.

These healthy breakfast bowls are so delicious!

1. Dark Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Source: Dark Cherry Smoothie Bowl

This recipe is extremely simple but that’s something that you will love so much about it. This Dark Cherry Smoothie Bowl by Kennedy Kitchings is simple and satisfying!

2. Cantaloupe Date Oatmeal with Mint-Melon Relish

Source: Cantaloupe Date Oatmeal with Mint-Melon Relish

This Cantaloupe Date Oatmeal with Mint-Melon Relish by Lauren Smith is so easy! Just cook the oats and chop up cantaloupe, mint, and blackberries to put on top! In North America, the term “relish” is often used to describe that slimy, sour, chopped pickle condiment thrown on top of hot dogs at baseball games and summer grill-outs. However, relish is actually a far more general term that describes any vegetable or fruit condiment that has been cooked, pickled, and/or chopped.

3. Superpower Smoothie Bowl

Source: Superpower Smoothie Bowl

The nice thing about this Superpower Smoothie Bowl by Amy Height is that it’s thick enough to Support some deliciously textured superfoods on top: in this version, raw cacao, bee pollen and hemp seeds. Of course, you could add on whatever you like: goji berries, fresh fruit, coconut, nuts, homemade granola, whatever speaks to you.

4. Blueberry and Lemon Breakfast Bowl

Source: Blueberry and Lemon Breakfast Bowl

Low-sugar fruit + protein-packed seeds make for a nourishing, grain-free breakfast. This Blueberry and Lemon Breakfast Bowl by Amy Height has just the right amount of sweetness. Plus, it’s very healthy. Blueberries are high in fiber (which means their sugars digest a little more slowly), they’re lower in sugar than most other fruits anyways, and they’re super high in antioxidants

5. Strawberry Banana Oatmeal

Source: Strawberry Banana Oatmeal

The great thing about this Strawberry Banana Oatmeal by Kirsten Kaminski that you can really get creative with what fruit you put inside and on top. And apart from looking super pretty, it gives you lots of good stuff (like fiber and protein) to start your day happy!

6. Green Energy Bowl

Source: Green Energy Bowl

The secret for making a super creamy, thick and ice cold Green Energy Bowl by Kirsten Kaminski lies in the frozen fruit. Instead of adding crushed ice into your blender, simply use frozen bananas and mangos and voila! You’ll get a perfect consistency. You can top it off with any toppings you like!

7. Strawberry Protein Pudding Breakfast Parfait

Source: Strawberry Protein Pudding Breakfast Parfait

This super delicious Strawberry Protein Pudding Breakfast Parfait by Kat Condon is basically a blended chia pudding. This bowl is packed with seeds, protein powder, and fruit for a filling meal!

8. Purple Protein Smoothie Bowl

Source: Purple Protein Smoothie Bowl

Quick and easy smoothie bowl recipe that’s vibrant and full of flavor. This Purple Protein Smoothie Bowl by Taryn Fitz-Gerald is loaded with a host of nutrients and tons of protein. Perfect for breakfast!

9. Apple Chia Puddings With Homemade Apple Compote

Source: Apple Chia Puddings With Homemade Apple Compote

Made with fresh apple compote, granola, and almond chia milk, these delicious Apple Chia Puddings by Julie Zimmer are great for breakfast or as a healthy dessert. They’re also a nutritious snack for children. Apple compote tastes great as is or with ice cream, puddings, or as a topping on desserts. It can be enjoyed warm or cold!

10. Beautiful Berry Coconut Smoothie Bowls

Source: Beautiful Berry Coconut Smoothie Bowls

Mornings can be rough. All the more reason to brighten up the start of your day with this beautiful breakfast bowl! It’s loaded with good-for-you ingredients like bananas, mixed berries, coconut water, flaxseed meal, and oats, and the best part is it can be completely customized to your liking.

