What is a better treat to lay out at holiday parties than Christmas Truffles? They are perfectly round, sweet, and filled with creamy smoothness. We put together a list of Christmas truffles for you to make during the holidays. The best part is that almost all of these recipes require very few ingredients which means you could even tackle multiple of these recipes and arrange a treat table with various kinds of truffles. That would not only be delicious but beautifully Instagrammable!

Here are 15 of our most beautiful and delicious Christmas truffle recipes from our Food Monster App!

1. Macadamia and Hazelnut Chocolate Truffles

Source: Macadamia and Hazelnut Chocolate Truffles

It takes a few simple ingredients to put together Marta Ansaldo and Mimma Sangiorgio‘s Macadamia and Hazelnut Chocolate Truffles with a creamy heart and crispy outside. Because if you want to celebrate, you have to do it with all the love you can!

2. Dark Chocolate Coconut Truffles

Source: Dark Chocolate Coconut Truffles

No-bake, one bowl and one pan, no fuss, but really delicious! Kristina Jug and Mitja Bezensek‘s Dark Chocolate Coconut Truffles not only taste and smell amazing, to us, but they are also even better than the old bounty bar, and you can have more control over the ingredients!

3. White Chocolate Avocado Mocha Truffles

Source: White Chocolate Avocado Mocha Truffles

If you’re looking to explore the world of truffles, look no further than this awesome recipe by Gabrielle St. Claire! Packed with healthy fats like avocado and coconut oil, these White Chocolate Avocado Mocha Truffles make a great and delicious gift!

4. Raw Truffles

Source: How to Make Raw Truffles

Nothing beats handmade, and making Ambra Torelli‘s cute little Raw Truffles by hand you will definitely impress your loved ones with a gift they won’t forget!

5. Healthy ‘Raffaello’ Coconut Almond Truffles

Source: Healthy ‘Raffaello’ Coconut Almond Truffles

Lucie Javorska‘s Raffaello candy-inspired Coconut Almond Truffles are made of wholesome, natural ingredients and will get you hooked before you can say “coconut.” The almonds wrapped in soft, creamy and sweet coconut “dough” are crazy addictive!

6. Coconut Snowballs With Macadamia Core

Source: Coconut Snowballs With Macadamia Core

These adorable Coconut Snowballs With Macadamia Core from True Foods Blog are the ideal festive wintery treat. They do not hold back on coconut flour! The snowballs only require 7 ingredients and are grain-free and refined sugar-free.

7. 4-Ingredient Chocolate Coconut ‘Bounty’ Truffles

Source: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Coconut ‘Bounty’ Truffles

Holly Jade‘s delicious bite-sized Chocolate Coconut ‘Bounty’ Truffles are dunked in vegan chocolate and drizzled with even more yummy chocolate. This recipe only requires four ingredients so a batch can be whipped up in minutes. P.S. they taste so good, just like a Bounty bar!

8. Peppermint Matcha Truffles

Source: Peppermint Matcha Truffles

Did you know that one cup of matcha tea has as many antioxidants as 10 cups of brewed green tea? It’s true! While you can certainly make matcha tea and sip your way to wellness, you can also make yummy treats like Taryn Fitz-Gerald‘s Peppermint Matcha Truffles! Matcha and maca powders are combined with vanilla and peppermint extract, bound together with coconut oil, and then coated in dark chocolate. Yum! Energizing and delicious, and the pop of green makes them perfect for the holidays!

9. Raspberry Filled Chocolate Coconut Truffles

Source: Raspberry Filled Chocolate Coconut Truffles

These Raspberry Filled Chocolate Coconut Truffles have it all: they’re beautiful, sophisticated, impressive, and most importantly: delicious! Fluffy coconut is stuffed gooey raspberry jam and the whole affair is covered in chocolate. Complete decadence! Plus, nobody will ever guess that these candies are ridiculously easy to make and contain only five main ingredients.

10. Boozy Black and White Truffles

Source: Boozy Black and White Truffles

Heather Poire‘s Boozy Black and White Truffles look like they’ve come right out of a super trendy chocolate shop and taste like it, too. Their dark chocolate center is infused with liqueur and it also has ground hazelnuts and dried fruit for a touch of sweetness. The creamy white chocolate coating is simply divine and the chocolate drizzle on top is optional, but it makes them perfectly picturesque. They’re so rich and tasty!

11. Figgy Praline Truffles

Source: Figgy Praline Truffles

Kirsten Kaminski‘s delicious, bite-sized Figgy Praline Truffles only take 15 minutes to make. What else could you ask for? These gluten-free treats are completely irresistible and sweetened with figs.

12. Mint Chocolate Truffles

Source: Mint Chocolate Truffles

Holly Bertone‘s Mint Chocolate Truffles melt in your mouth. Trust me when I tell you… these vegan truffles will rival those with cream. They will leave you wanting more. And they are more likely to fit in with your nutrition protocol.

13. Strawberry Creme Truffles

Source: Strawberry Creme Truffles

The strawberry filling in Melissa King‘s chocolate-covered Strawberry Creme Truffles melts in your mouth. How divine!

14. Raw Snickers Truffles

Source: Raw Snickers Truffles

A box of these homemade Raw Snickers Truffles by Laura Kuklase makes for the perfect gift! Use whatever mold you have on hand to make them into adorable little sweet treats. The peanut butter fudge layer is topped with a luscious date caramel that is then covered in chocolate.

15. Elegant Raw Chocolate Truffles

Source: Elegant Raw Chocolate Truffles

Stop buying expensive packaged chocolates! Karen Kitto‘s Raw Chocolate Truffles are so beautiful and elegant you would think they could only be the work of a seasoned chocolatier. Thankfully, you can make these adorable treats at home with ease; no previous candy-making experience required!

