As we head into the new year, many people make New Year’s Resolutions to eat healthier and more balanced diets. An awesome way of doing this is by incorporating more whole foods into a plant-based diet! Unsure of how to start? We’ve got you covered with these 15 whole-food plant-based recipe ideas from our Food Monster App!

1. Broccoli Frittata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onions, and Garlic

Image Source: Broccoli Frittata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onions, and Garlic

This Broccoli Frittata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onions, and Garlic from Rawsome Superfoods by Emily von Euw is an epic breakfast to share with friends or eat all week. Feel free to experiment with different vegetables in the filling: sautéed or grilled zucchini, carrot, fresh tomato, spinach or kale would all be wonderful in here.

2. Superfood Truffle Balls



Image Source: Superfood Truffle Balls

These Superfood Truffle Balls from Nikki and Zuzana are a great option for satisfying your sweet tooth and for putting cravings in their place. They are also an easy way to pack a great deal of nutrition into a delicious and convenient form. You can eat a few of them a day, so you make a big batch at one time and store them in the freezer. They are so easy to grab as you head out the door. Also, these truffles will not freeze solid, so you can eat them straight from the freezer—no thawing required!

3. Saffron Pear Iced Tea

Image Source: Saffron Pear Iced Tea

This Saffron Pear Iced Tea from Charlie Rioux is spicy, sweet, and invigorating. It does have an intense saffron flavor, so only make it if you like saffron!

4. Savory Split Pea Soup

Image Source: Savory Split Pea Soup

This Savory Split Pea Soup from Charlie Rioux is so rich and satisfying. The celery, leek, garlic, and parsley only aid in enhancing the already delicious flavor of the split peas! It is a great meal for a cold fall or winter night!

5. 5-Ingredient Quinoa Fudge

Image Source: 5-Ingredient Quinoa Fudge

You shouldn’t have to spend hours in front of the stove to make something delicious. This is exactly what this recipe for 5-Ingredient Quinoa Fudge from Alyssa Rimmer is all about. It’s quick. It’s easy. It only takes 5 ingredients. No boiling. No waiting for sugar to caramelize. And yet still every bit as delicious!

6. Tomato Salad With Tahini Dressing

Image Source: Tomato Salad With Tahini Dressing

Is there anything better than tomatoes with a perfectly flavored dressing? Fresh, sweet, and savory at the same time, this Tomato Salad With Tahini Dressing from Mary Callan is perfect as a side or appetizer, on its own, or on sandwiches!

7. Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger

Image Source: Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger

Loaded with antioxidants, and vitamins, spiced with mint and ginger, this Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger from Viktoria Radichkova is detoxifying and immune-boosting. The smoothie is loaded with fresh citrus flavors, and it tastes bright and refreshing due to the mint, and ginger.

8. Cauliflower Couscous With Almonds and Apricots

Image Source: Cauliflower Couscous With Almonds and Apricots

Traditionally, Moroccan couscous involves raisins but using dry cherries instead as it adds a tangy flavor that balances out the apricots quite well. This Cauliflower Couscous With Almonds and Apricots from Daniela Modesto has a bunch of complementary flavors and will leave you feeling full and happy!

9. Strawberry Crumble Cake

Image Source: Strawberry Crumble Cake

Sweet, wholesome, and crumbly – this vegan Strawberry Crumble Cake from Laine Rudolfa is a real treat. It’s gluten-free, made with a (big!) healthy twist, delicious, and loaded with all that summer sunshine – strawberries.

10. Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew



Image Source: Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew

Despite how spectacular the flavors are, this Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew recipe from Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez is easy to make. There may be a long list of ingredients, but besides the rice, everything is simply cooked together in one large pot. Oh, and one helpful piece of advice: if you are trying to avoid your neighbors, you may not want to make this at home since the robust aromas are guaranteed to draw everyone to your door. But it’s understandable: here, tender black-eyed peas are simmered with sautéed onions, mounds of garlic, crisp celery, and bell peppers, and stirred with diced tomatoes, sliced cabbage, and nine potent herbs like thyme, bay leaves, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper. Topped with toasted rice, shredded kale, halved cherry tomatoes, green onions, and thinly sliced okra, these colorful garnishes also add a satisfying texture and a pop of bright color.

11. Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Chips With Kale Pesto