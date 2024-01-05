Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
As we head into the new year, many people make New Year’s Resolutions to eat healthier and more balanced diets. An awesome way of doing this is by incorporating more whole foods into a plant-based diet! Unsure of how to start? We’ve got you covered with these 15 whole-food plant-based recipe ideas from our Food Monster App!
1. Broccoli Frittata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onions, and Garlic
Image Source: Broccoli Frittata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onions, and Garlic
This Broccoli Frittata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onions, and Garlic from Rawsome Superfoods by Emily von Euw is an epic breakfast to share with friends or eat all week. Feel free to experiment with different vegetables in the filling: sautéed or grilled zucchini, carrot, fresh tomato, spinach or kale would all be wonderful in here.
2. Superfood Truffle Balls
Image Source: Superfood Truffle Balls
These Superfood Truffle Balls from Nikki and Zuzana are a great option for satisfying your sweet tooth and for putting cravings in their place. They are also an easy way to pack a great deal of nutrition into a delicious and convenient form. You can eat a few of them a day, so you make a big batch at one time and store them in the freezer. They are so easy to grab as you head out the door. Also, these truffles will not freeze solid, so you can eat them straight from the freezer—no thawing required!
3. Saffron Pear Iced Tea
Image Source: Saffron Pear Iced Tea
This Saffron Pear Iced Tea from Charlie Rioux is spicy, sweet, and invigorating. It does have an intense saffron flavor, so only make it if you like saffron!
4. Savory Split Pea Soup
Image Source: Savory Split Pea Soup
This Savory Split Pea Soup from Charlie Rioux is so rich and satisfying. The celery, leek, garlic, and parsley only aid in enhancing the already delicious flavor of the split peas! It is a great meal for a cold fall or winter night!
5. 5-Ingredient Quinoa Fudge
Image Source: 5-Ingredient Quinoa Fudge
You shouldn’t have to spend hours in front of the stove to make something delicious. This is exactly what this recipe for 5-Ingredient Quinoa Fudge from Alyssa Rimmer is all about. It’s quick. It’s easy. It only takes 5 ingredients. No boiling. No waiting for sugar to caramelize. And yet still every bit as delicious!
6. Tomato Salad With Tahini Dressing
Image Source: Tomato Salad With Tahini Dressing
Is there anything better than tomatoes with a perfectly flavored dressing? Fresh, sweet, and savory at the same time, this Tomato Salad With Tahini Dressing from Mary Callan is perfect as a side or appetizer, on its own, or on sandwiches!
7. Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger
Image Source: Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger
Loaded with antioxidants, and vitamins, spiced with mint and ginger, this Pomegranate Beet Citrus Smoothie With Mint and Ginger from Viktoria Radichkova is detoxifying and immune-boosting. The smoothie is loaded with fresh citrus flavors, and it tastes bright and refreshing due to the mint, and ginger.
8. Cauliflower Couscous With Almonds and Apricots
Image Source: Cauliflower Couscous With Almonds and Apricots
Traditionally, Moroccan couscous involves raisins but using dry cherries instead as it adds a tangy flavor that balances out the apricots quite well. This Cauliflower Couscous With Almonds and Apricots from Daniela Modesto has a bunch of complementary flavors and will leave you feeling full and happy!
9. Strawberry Crumble Cake
Image Source: Strawberry Crumble Cake
Sweet, wholesome, and crumbly – this vegan Strawberry Crumble Cake from Laine Rudolfa is a real treat. It’s gluten-free, made with a (big!) healthy twist, delicious, and loaded with all that summer sunshine – strawberries.
10. Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew
Image Source: Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew
Despite how spectacular the flavors are, this Hoppin’ John With Okra and Tomato Stew recipe from Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez is easy to make. There may be a long list of ingredients, but besides the rice, everything is simply cooked together in one large pot. Oh, and one helpful piece of advice: if you are trying to avoid your neighbors, you may not want to make this at home since the robust aromas are guaranteed to draw everyone to your door. But it’s understandable: here, tender black-eyed peas are simmered with sautéed onions, mounds of garlic, crisp celery, and bell peppers, and stirred with diced tomatoes, sliced cabbage, and nine potent herbs like thyme, bay leaves, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper. Topped with toasted rice, shredded kale, halved cherry tomatoes, green onions, and thinly sliced okra, these colorful garnishes also add a satisfying texture and a pop of bright color.
11. Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Chips With Kale Pesto
These Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Chips With Kale Pesto from Julie Van den Kerchove are a very nice bite for the holidays. You can already make the pesto in advance and cut the chips into slices. So you have all the time in the evening to enjoy the cozy atmosphere while the chips are golden brown in the oven. If you bake them long enough, they will become deliciously crispy!
12. Cauliflower Chickpea Patties
Image Source: Cauliflower Chickpea Patties
You might polish off the entire recipe of these Cauliflower Chickpea Patties from Dora Daily, they’re that good. They are super tasty and are a great topping for salads, on veggie scrambles for breakfast, or just eaten as a quick snack. They would also be tasty on a bun like a burger.
13. 3-Ingredient Raisin Oat Cookies
Image Source: 3-Ingredient Raisin Oat Cookies
These 3-Ingredient Raisin Oat Cookies from Hayley Canning are the easiest cookies to make. Three simple and healthy ingredients are all you need. They are sweetened naturally, without any added sugar or oil.
14. Curried Corn Soup
Image Source: Curried Corn Soup
This Curried Corn Soup recipe from Mariko Sakata is quick and delicious. After you make it, serve it nice and warm and top it with some cashew cream and chopped parsley. The creaminess and richness of this curried corn soup will make it a fall favorite!
15. Zucchini Noodles with Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, and Tahini Chickpea Cakes
Image Source: Zucchini Noodles with Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, and Tahini Chickpea Cakes
Pesto is an important part of life, and you do not need Parmesan cheese to make it taste amazing. A good pesto is full of fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and nuttiness from pine nuts or whatever other fatty nut or seed you like. In these Zucchini Noodles with Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, and Tahini Chickpea Cakes from Rawsome Superfoods by Emily von Euw, there is a mix of Brazil nuts (very high in selenium), pistachios, and pumpkin seeds. Zucchini noodles are a popular component of many raw dishes, but feel free to use whatever pasta you want.
