Hailing from around the globe, curries are such a wonderful dish to prepare for yourself and your friends. They are often simple to make when you have a good recipe to follow and can be adapted to suit your spice tolerance.

To make a curry a full dish, there are all kinds of plant-based proteins, such as tempeh, tofu, beans, and chickpeas, that you can easily add. Check out these awesome OGP recipes for curries that pack a protein punch.

1. Green Thai Curry Bowls

Source: Green Thai Curry Bowls

These Green Thai Curry Bowls by Julie Zimmer make an amazing dinner. The broth is the center of attention. It packs in flavor, but it’s much lighter than the typical curry broth.

2. Red Thai Curry Noodle Soup

Source: Red Thai Curry Noodle Soup

This Red Thai Curry Noodle Soup by Mitra Shirmohammadi is the ultimate cozy and comforting meal to enjoy on a chilly winter day. Packed full of protein and loads of flavor, this noodle soup is filling and amazing!

3. Thai Yellow Tofu Curry

Source: Thai Yellow Tofu Curry

This Thai Yellow Tofu Curry by Kristina Jug & Mitja Bezenšek is ready on the table in less than 30 minutes! It’s super easy and delicious. This dish is great for meal prep, as it will keep well refrigerated for up to 3 days.

4. Chickpea Curry With Yucca

Source: Chickpea Curry With Yucca

This Chickpea Curry With Yucca by Yana Chistyakova is nutty, filling, and perfect for a night in. It comes together in just four simple steps and includes only whole ingredients. Enjoy this healthy meal over some rice or a baked potato!

5. Black-Eyed Pea Curry

Source: Black-Eyed Pea Curry

Colder, rainier days call for warm, comforting recipes. Meals with legumes, especially beans, are a great example of this. The texture, rich flavor, and satiety they give us are responsible for this feeling. Adding legumes with spices is even better since this “warming” effect increases even more. If you’re looking for a cozy meal, this BBlack-Eyed Pea Curry by Sara Oliveira is perfect!

6. Rajma Curry

Source: Rajma Curry

Packed with protein, flavor, and spice, this Rajma Curry by Trudy Geneus will Spice Up Your Life. Made from kidney beans and cashew cream, this is one curry that will keep you fueled and nourished.

7. Spicy Thai Peanut Soup

Source: Spicy Thai Peanut Soup

This Spicy Thai Peanut Soup by Julie Zimmer with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and silken tofu is flavorful, aromatic, and creamy. One bowl with noodles is a complete meal rich in plant protein, vitamins, and antioxidants. The lemongrass, red curry paste, herbs, spices, coconut milk, lime juice, and zest give the soup an authentic Thai flavor.

8. Lentil Masala With Curry Cauliflower

Source: Lentil Masala With Curry Cauliflower

This Lentil Masala With Curry Cauliflower by Lena Novak is so delicious and aromatic that you’d swear you got it in a restaurant! It’s full of comforting flavors and spices, and ever so importantly, protein from the lentils.

9. Curried Chickpeas (Chana Masala)

Source: Curried Chickpeas (Chana Masala)

In addition to chickpeas; the ingredients of chana masala are usually onion, garlic, chili, ginger, chopped tomatoes, coriander seeds, fresh coriander, amchoor which is dried mango powder, dried pomegranate seeds, and garam masala. If you are looking to try something a little more creative, try making this Curried Chickpeas (Chana Masala) dish by Jamie Raftery

10. Campfire Broccoli and Chickpea Curry

Source: Campfire Broccoli and Chickpea Curry

Get your campfire ready for something new! This Campfire Broccoli and Chickpea Curry by Alix Niblett will give you all the energy you need for outdoor camping fun and activities. It’s simmered with fresh broccoli, yellow bell pepper, and chickpeas, and swirled with creamy coconut milk. Serve with a side of rice and follow it up with some campfire treats!

11. Goan ‘Beef’ Curry

Source: Goan ‘Beef’ Curry

This Goan ‘Beef’ Curry by Vaishali Honawar is a great dish to serve when you need to please different palates, including carnivorous ones. This is also a good dish to make the day before as the flavors meld and merge beautifully when the curry has time to stand. Keep in mind you need to marinate the meat substitutes (tofu/tempeh) for at least two hours.

12. Spicy Jamaican Curry

Source: Spicy Jamaican Curry

This Caribbean tofu curry recipe has a perfect balance of creaminess and spiciness, thanks to the addition of fragrant spices and cooling coconut milk. This Spicy Jamaican Curry by Andri Neocleous is a perfect option for an alternative comforting mid-week dinner that even non-vegans will enjoy!

13. Red Lentil Tikka Masala

Source: Red Lentil Tikka Masala

Everything about this Red Lentil Tikka Masala by Kristen Genton is wonderful. The flavors are on point, the texture on point, the satisfaction on point! Red lentils are cooked in a creamy, spicy sauce that will delight your palate and keep you full. Plus, it cooks in just 30 minutes! Such a delicious and filling meal. You have to try it!

14. Tempeh Peanut Thai Red Curry

Source: Tempeh Peanut Thai Red Curry

This rich Tempeh Peanut Thai Red Curry by Vicky Coates is vegan, and gluten-free and makes a great light healthy dinner or lunch option. The tempeh and the peanut butter make this dish one that is protein-powered.

15. Roasted Cauliflower Lentil Curry

Source: Roasted Cauliflower Lentil Curry

Try this quick and easy Roasted Cauliflower Lentil Curry by Caroline Doucet. This delicious and flavorful curry is naturally vegan and gluten-free. It’s also a great cozy recipe for winter meal prep.

