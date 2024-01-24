Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Let’s get this straight! Hummus is fabulous and an absolute favorite, some might say a staple, for many. This is not meant to diss the mighty hummus in any way!

All we are saying here is that there are lots of ways to use chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) in delicious protein-rich recipes without resorting to traditional hummus!

These OGP recipes imaginatively use chickpeas to make soup and stews to brownies and trail bars.

1. Deviled Tomatoes

Source: Deviled Tomatoes

These Deviled Tomatoes by Helyn Dunn are a perfect alternative to deviled eggs. The tomatoes are stuffed with a nutrition-packed variation of hummus. It tastes so much like the filling of a deviled egg, you will be surprised! They are a breeze to make and look beautiful on any holiday table or at any time! These deviled tomatoes are so fun to make. You have to try them!

2. Trail Mix Granola Bars

Source: Trail Mix Granola Bars

The consistency of these Trail Mix Granola Bars by Ashley Smyczek is chewy and sweet without being filled with processed sugars, and most of all, they were easy to make! Kids will love them, as will adults. They’re a great nutritious and delicious snack for everyone.

3. Spicy Roasted Chickpeas

Source: Spicy Roasted Chickpeas

These Spicy Roasted Chickpeas by Hayley Canning are the most addictive snack ever. They are perfectly spicy, crunchy, and of course, so delicious. The best part is they are high in fiber, high in protein, low in fat, and couldn’t be easier to make! Mix the chickpeas with olive oil and spices, then roast in the oven. They are so versatile. Not only do they taste amazing on their own for healthy snacking, but you can also add them to salads and pasta dishes.

4. Garbanzo Salad

Source: Garbanzo Salad

This Garbanzo Salad by Lena Novak with veggies and cashew mayo is a wonderful and easy-to-make substitute for tuna salad. It is a great meal for lunch or dinner that is not only delicious, but also high in protein, antioxidants, and other nutrients.

5. Spicy Quinoa Falafel

Source: Spicy Quinoa Falafel

This Spicy Quinoa Falafel by Marie Reginato is a healthier take on traditional falafel. They’re made with all of the traditional falafel ingredients with the addition of quinoa and then fried with coconut oil in a saucepan. With a crispy outside and soft center, these quinoa falafel are heavenly. They are full of flavor and make a great addition to wraps and salads, but are also delicious on their own!

6. Chickpea Spinach Stew

Source: Chickpea Spinach Stew

A comforting and delish bowl of hearty and nutritious Chickpea Spinach Stew by Molly Patrick is exactly what you need on the dinner table tonight! Make sure to make enough for leftovers – trust us, you’ll want them!

7. Chickpeas in Spicy Sauce

Source: Chickpeas in Spicy Sauce

Chickpeas sit and soak up deliciously in a spicy sauce. Chickpeas in Spicy Sauce by Simona Malerba is a delicious accompaniment to other courses, but it is also excellent as a main course, perhaps accompanied by some olives or vegan cheese.

8. Teff Ethiopian-Style Stew

Source: Teff Ethiopian-Style Stew

Teff, Ethiopia’s ancient grain, gives this Teff Ethiopian-Style Stew by Quelcy Kogel a hearty creaminess, but the secret is the spice mixture- sweet, warming, and just a tad spicy. It may sound cheesy, but when that allspice hits the pan, take a minute to inhale it deeply. It’s such a warming, comforting blend and a reminder to enjoy the process, not just scurry to achieve the outcome.

9. Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Roasted Garbanzos and Garlic Sauce

Source: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Roasted Garbanzos and Garlic Sauce

There is such a burst of flavors in this recipe for Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Roasted Garbanzos and Garlic Sauce by Jamie Bevia that even the pickiest eater will love it. Make your sauce as garlicky and non-garlicky as you want because when it comes down to it, any sauce is a great sauce! Also, make sure you eat the skin…that is where the majority of the vitamins are, so scrub them’ well beforehand.

10. Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas

Source: Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas

When it’s mid-summer and too hot to even think about cooking, make this Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas by Sheela Prakash. Toss a handful of things in a blender and, before you know it, you have something cool and refreshing yet surprisingly satisfying.

11. Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce

Source: Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce

These Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce by Denise Perrault are the definition of simple decadence. Whip up these no-fuss cutlets in the food processor and while they bake, whisk up a savory mustard sauce that caters to the mustard lovers’ in your life. You don’t need tons of time to make yummy cutlets.

12. No-Egg Salad Sandwich

Source: No-Egg Salad Sandwich

This recipe for No-Egg Salad Sandwich by Kris Dee is a modern twist to the classic egg salad sandwich recipe! It’s the perfect no-fuss high protein lunch, super inexpensive, and ultra kid-friendly. No-egg salad sandwiches are laughably easy, cheap, and protein-dense.

13. Curry Chickpea Salad

Source: Curry Chickpea Salad

Curry Chickpea Salad by Allison Reynaud is an easy and flavorful spread. You can use it to top crackers or turn it into a sandwich for a filling lunch. It can be made in advance so it works great for meal prepping. Use either vegan mayo or vegan sour cream to make it creamy, curry powder for lots of flavor, red bell peppers for a little sweetness, and sriracha if you want to kick up the heat level.

14. Flourless Chickpea Brownies

Source: Flourless Chickpea Brownies

These Flourless Chickpea Brownies by Maggie Wescott are fudgy and packed full of delicious chocolate flavor. These protein-packed brownies make a healthy dessert or snack any time of the day! Chickpeas are a fairly neutral-flavored bean and once combined with all the other ingredients there isn’t a hint of bean anywhere. These brownies are dense and fudgy, with the perfect amount of sweetness from the maple syrup and dark chocolate.

15. Dill Pickle Roasted Chickpea Gyros

Source: Dill Pickle Roasted Chickpea Gyros

These delicious Dill Pickle Roasted Chickpea Gyros by Maria Koutsogiannis are the perfect light lunch for a hot summer day. The dill-roasted chickpeas are crisp balls of tangy bliss, the tzatziki is creamy, smooth, and cool, and the freshly chopped vegetables wrapped in pillowy pita bread make this a truly exceptional pita.

