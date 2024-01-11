Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Curry chickpea salad is an easy and flavorful spread. You can use it to top crackers or turn it into a sandwich for a filling lunch. It can be made in advance so it works great for meal prepping. Use either vegan mayo or vegan sour cream to make it creamy, curry powder for lots of flavor, red bell peppers for a little sweetness, and sriracha if you want to kick up the heat level.

Curry Chickpea Salad [Vegan]

$2.99 Curry Chickpea Salad [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste