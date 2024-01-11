Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Curry chickpea salad is an easy and flavorful spread. You can use it to top crackers or turn it into a sandwich for a filling lunch. It can be made in advance so it works great for meal prepping. Use either vegan mayo or vegan sour cream to make it creamy, curry powder for lots of flavor, red bell peppers for a little sweetness, and sriracha if you want to kick up the heat level.
Curry Chickpea Salad [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Curry Chickpea Salad [Vegan]
- 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/4 cup vegan mayo or vegan sour cream
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1/2 tablespoon curry powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1/2–1 teaspoon sriracha
How to Prepare Curry Chickpea Salad [Vegan]
- Add the chickpeas to a bowl and mash with the back of a fork.
- Then add the rest of the ingredients and stir to combine.
- Start with 1/2 teaspoon of sriracha, then add more if needed.
- Serve with crackers or in a wrap.
