When it’s mid-summer and too hot to even think about cooking, make this soup. Toss a handful of things in a blender and, before you know it, you have something cool and refreshing yet surprisingly satisfying. The latter is thanks to tahini, the sesame seed paste that’s most commonly used to make hummus.It lends creaminess and nutty flavor but, more importantly, it adds a bit of protein and healthy fat, which turns this chilled soup into a light meal. My favorite part, though, is the crispy spiced chickpeas. They also add protein but, really, they’re there for the textural contrast they give every spoonful.Just be sure to make them right before you serve the soup, as they’ll lose their crunch if made too far in advance.

Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas [Vegan]

$2.99 Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste