When it’s mid-summer and too hot to even think about cooking, make this soup. Toss a handful of things in a blender and, before you know it, you have something cool and refreshing yet surprisingly satisfying. The latter is thanks to tahini, the sesame seed paste that’s most commonly used to make hummus.It lends creaminess and nutty flavor but, more importantly, it adds a bit of protein and healthy fat, which turns this chilled soup into a light meal. My favorite part, though, is the crispy spiced chickpeas. They also add protein but, really, they’re there for the textural contrast they give every spoonful.Just be sure to make them right before you serve the soup, as they’ll lose their crunch if made too far in advance.
Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas [Vegan]
Serves
4-6
Ingredients You Need for Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas [Vegan]
For the Gazpacho:
- 1/2cup (115 g) tahini, well stirred
- 1/2cup (120 ml) water
- 1/4cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 cup (28 g) packed fresh basil leaves
- 1 cup (28 g) packed fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 2 large (about 2 pounds, or 908 g, total) English cucumbers, unpeeled and roughly chopped
- 1 small shallot, roughly chopped
- 1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the Crispy Spiced Chickpeas:
- 1 (15-ounce, or 425 g) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and patted dry
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
How to Prepare Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas [Vegan]
To make the Gazpacho:
- Place all the ingredients, along with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and several grinds of black pepper, in a blender, preferably high speed. Blend until completely smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender, as needed.
- Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, as needed.
- Transfer the gazpacho to the refrigerator to chill for at least 1 hour and up to 1 day. Taste again and season with additional salt and pepper, as needed, before serving.
For the Crispy Spiced Chickpeas:
- Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 450F (230C).
- Place the chickpeas on a rimmed sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkled with cumin and salt, and toss well to coat. Spread into an even layer.
- Roast, tossing halfway through, until crispy and lightly browned in spots, 18 to20 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes.To serve, divide the gazpacho among bowls and top with the crispy chickpeas.
- Garnish with a few cilantro leaves and a drizzle of olive oil.
