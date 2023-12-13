Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Beans of every variety are packed with protein and energy, making them a great choice as a breakfast food. Around the world, beans make an appearance on breakfast plates in the form of beans on toast in Britain, refried beans in Latin America, or as a proud component of southern fare.

Here are a whole bunch of savory breakfast recipes that have beans as the star or at least a very important feature.

1. Spicy ‘Baked’ Beans

Source: Spicy ‘Baked’ Beans

This flavorful, smoky bean stew is a wonder — made in one pot with pantry staples, and not to mention super delicious. Use this recipe for Spicy ‘Baked’ Beans by Lenny Wu next time you crave that classic British breakfast, baked beans on toast.

2. Tofu Huevos Rancheros Tostadas

Source: Tofu Huevos Rancheros Tostadas

This quick breakfast is perfect for any time of day — because breakfast is good at any time of day. These Tofu Huevos Rancheros Tostadas by Lauren Hartmann are a take on the rural Mexican dish. They’re blended with spices and a few other things to give them the flavor and texture of a real scrambled egg. It is incredibly easy, all you have to do is throw everything in a blender and then pour it into a pan, and cook. They’re served on top of a crispy, crunchy tostada, which makes it portable, crunchable, and delectable

3. Tofu Scramble

Source: Tofu Scramble

Serve this Tofu Scramble by Bila with some toast, avocado, vegan sausage, baked beans, and mushrooms for an extra nutritious breakfast. It’s super delicious and will keep you full all morning long!

4. Mexican-Spiced Tofu Scramble

Source: Mexican-Spiced Tofu Scramble

This Mexican-Spiced Tofu Scramble by Rhea Parsons is the perfect way to change up your usual scramble. It makes a wonderful brunch, but would also be great in a lunchtime wrap or accompanied by veggies for dinner. It’s full of protein, which will keep you full and focused for your day. Most importantly, it tastes amazing! Whenever you make this and however you serve it, this Mexican tofu scramble will turn your ordinary day into a fiesta!

5. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos

Source: Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos

These vegan Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos by Linda Soper-Kolton and Sara Boan are easy, hearty, and fun, packing a whopping 20 grams of protein each, which will help you power through your busy mornings. They’re also economical. Not a fan of tofu? Substitute crumbled tempeh. Need a soy-free option? Substitute crumbled seitan. Make the spice blend in advance to save time—double the recipe to keep extra on hand for spicing up a basic tofu scramble or roasted potatoes. It’s seriously delicious!

6. Savory Breakfast Tacos

Source: Savory Breakfast Tacos

Tacos for breakfast? Yes, please. These Vegan Savory Breakfast Tacos by Robin Browne are packed full of protein, savory goodness, and spicy flavors. They are a delicious recipe to have for a weekend brunch or for when you are craving breakfast for dinner.

7. Sausage & Beans on Toast

Source: Sausage & Beans on Toast

Can of beans in the store are usually pretty cheap, but they often contain quite a lot of salt and sugar. Here is a recipe for Sausage & Beans on Toast by Aaron Calder which allows you to get your British-style breakfast fix without all of the added yucky stuff!

8. Baked Beans, Two Ways

Source: Baked Beans, Two Ways

These Baked Beans, Two Ways by Aisling Tuck are not your ordinary baked beans! They’re packed with flavor, including herbs, garlic, and lots of rich tomato sauce. Beans are full of protein, so they make for a filling breakfast or lunch that will energize you for the rest of the day. Plus, there are lots of veggies hidden in the sauce, so it’s a good way of meeting your daily vegetable quota if you or your kids are picky. Serve up these beans on toast, over potatoes, or whatever you like!

9. Huevos Rancheros Casserole

Source: Huevos Rancheros Casserole

This recipe for Huevos Rancheros Casserole by Diane Smith is packed full of awesome ingredients, but not as hard to make as you may think! It’ll start your day with a boost of protein. Or, you can have it for lunch or dinner – there are no rules with a casserole this awesome!

10. Breakfast Enchiladas With Poblano Cream

Source: Breakfast Enchiladas With Poblano Cream

These Breakfast Enchiladas With Poblano Cream by Gabrielle St. Claire may be for breakfast, but you’ll want them for lunch and dinner, too. Each flour tortilla is stuffed with a cheesy tofu and vegan sausage scramble, Shiitake bacon, and a spicy poblano cream sauce. Plus, it’s topped with vegetables, more sauce, and avocado! The best part is that you can put the leftover poblano sauce to good use for lunches, dinners, or even another Mexican-inspired breakfast.

11. Sweet Potato Black Bean Enchiladas

Source: Sweet Potato Black Bean Enchiladas

Sweet Potato Black Bean Enchiladas by Maggie Wescott are vegan, gluten-free, and make a delightful dinner option. Packed full of flavorful spices, an easy homemade enchilada sauce, and roasted sweet potatoes, these enchiladas will quickly become a dinnertime favorite.

12. Skillet Breakfast Quesadilla

Source: Skillet Breakfast Quesadilla

If you’re looking for an effortless breakfast dish for yourself, a cute dish to serve for brunch, or are simply craving a decked-out quesadilla, then this Skillet Breakfast Quesadilla by Gabrielle St. Claire will be your new favorite! This warm and toasty dish bursts with savory goodness from the zesty tofu scramble, black beans, and Shiitake bacon, has plenty of melty vegan cheese, and even has a kick thanks to the jalapeño and chili powder. Effortless, affordable, and delicious!

13. Smoky Black Bean Sausages

Source: Smoky Black Bean Sausages

These Smoky Black Bean Sausages by Sarah Pether will make a great, protein-rich, filling, and delicious portion to any savory breakfast plate. Chop them into a tofu scramble, or add them to a breakfast burrito. The options are endless!

14. Navy Bean Biscuits and Roasted Garlic Gravy

Source: Navy Bean Biscuits and Roasted Garlic Gravy

With 13% of the RDV in a cup, navy beans outpace their legume companions by a long shot. This recipe for Navy Bean Biscuits and Roasted Garlic Gravy by Kelly Williams takes full advantage of this. Navy beans make their way into the two main components of this savory plate of biscuits and gravy, and almond milk and tempeh help increase the calcium content.

15. Southwestern Tofu Scramble With Roast Potatoes

Source: Southwestern Tofu Scramble With Roast Potatoes

This recipe for Southwestern Tofu Scramble With Roast Potatoes by Rini Desai makes a hearty breakfast full of flavor and vibrant colors! The southwestern flavors in this tofu scramble are the perfect way to start the day. Tofu is crumbled and cooked with black beans, corn, bell pepper, and Tex-Mex-inspired spices, then served with hearty roasted potatoes. Good morning!

