Not only are almonds delicious, they are packed with protein and essential nutrients. Grabbing a handful of almonds makes a great snack, as does an almond milk smoothie.

But, even better, adding almonds to an already delightful dessert can only take it to greater heights. They can add crunch and the unique almond flavor that we love in marzipan and almond cakes.

Here are some great OGP recipes that make the very most of all the joys of almonds.

1. Cinnamon Almond Cookies

Source: Cinnamon Almond Cookies

These Cinnamon Almond Cookies by Julie Zimmer are made with almond flour, almond meal, rolled oats, granulated sugar cane, and unsweetened apple sauce. These little gems are easy to make and delicious.

2. Blueberry Almond Breakfast Scones

Source: Blueberry Almond Breakfast Scones

These Dairy-Free Blueberry Almond Breakfast Scones by Shanika Graham-White are the most scrumptious easy-to-make scones that you’ll ever taste! This recipe boasts a super flaky, buttery crust and a deliciously nutty, sweet, + tart filling bursting with almond and blueberry flavors. The perfect breakfast or brunch recipe for the entire family and ready in under 30 minutes.

3. Almond Cookie Sandwiches

Source: Almond Cookie Sandwiches



These are Almond Cookie Sandwiches by Camila Hurst, with an almond caramel filling, and covered with chocolate. These vegan cookies are gluten-free, and refined sugar-free. We start with these vegan almond tea cookies. Which are super easy to make, and incredibly delicious! They are just perfect on their own but work like magic for these Vegan Cookie Sandwiches, too. After you make your cookies, simply fill them with some of the almond caramel filling and refrigerate the cookie sandwiches for a bit.

4. Almond Breakfast Cookies

Source: Almond Breakfast Cookies

This is a recipe for delicious Almond Breakfast Cookies by Caroline Doucet. These cookies are made with nutritious ingredients, such as almond flour, oats, almond butter, and flax seeds. You also have the option to add chopped almonds and chocolate chips for more crunch and sweetness.

5. Rhubarb and Amaretto Crumble

Source: Rhubarb and Amaretto Crumble

This British-style Rhubarb and Amaretto Crumble by Adriana Zifarelli is the perfect dessert to enjoy after a plant-based meal. Sweet and slightly tart, it will conquer your palate no doubt.

6. 3-Ingredient Salted Chocolate Almond Clusters

Source: 3-Ingredient Salted Chocolate Almond Clusters

If you’re craving an easy, chocolatey snack that’s better for your body than the usual store-bought chocolates, then these 3-Ingredient Salted Chocolate Almond Clusters by Michele Elizabeth are a must-make. Crunchy, sweet, and salty, they hit three cravings in one bite-sized treat. Plus, they have chocolate. It’s so easy to make them in big batches that you can always have a batch stored in your refrigerator.

7. Butterscotch and Marzipan Ice Cream Sundae

Source: Butterscotch and Marzipan Ice Cream Sundae

One of the best parts of this three-ingredient vegan Butterscotch and Marzipan Ice Cream Sundae by Emily von Euw is that it’s really good for you! The only ingredients – drum roll, please – are frozen bananas to make the ice cream, almond butter for the marzipan, and carob syrup for the butterscotch. A delicious three-ingredient dessert? The world is too good. It’s the simple things that make life special. This non-dairy ice cream qualifies.

8. Almond Croissant

Source: Almond Croissant

Almond croissants are very hard to find in shops and cafés which is such a shame. So here is an easy recipe to make your own! All ingredients can be found in your supermarket and making the recipe is very easy as well. This Almond Croissant by Philipp Ertl is perfect for breakfast on the weekend!

9. Almond Joy Cake

Source: Almond Joy Cake

Two bite candies made from sticky coconut filling covered with chocolate and an almond on top of each one. This rendition of the Almond Joy Cake by Gretchen Price includes recipes for chocolate and vanilla cake layers with that sticky, gooey coconut filling in between each layer. A thin coating of chocolate buttercream and ganache is poured over every inch of it!

10. Healthy Toasted Coconut Almond Truffles

Source: Healthy Toasted Coconut Almond Truffles

These Healthy Toasted Coconut Almond Truffles by Taavi Moore are healthy and indulgent. They have a rich, creamy fudge center with a dark chocolate coating and sprinkled with toasted coconut and chopped almonds. They’re like elevated truffles made from simple and healthy ingredients. These coconut almond truffles are amazing, but feel free to get creative with this recipe! Add different types of nuts, such as peanuts, or hazelnuts. Add in a spoonful of peanut butter into the filling, or even dried fruit.

11. Salted Caramel Almond Blondies

Source: Salted Caramel Almond Blondies

These Salted Caramel Almond Blondies by Kirsten Kaminski are incredibly easy to throw together, all you need is a high-speed blender and a brownie tin and you’re set. They’re best when they come fresh out of the oven and are still warm but also keep perfectly at room temperature. It’s not only extremely tasty, but also super gooey, nutty, and sweet, combined with a touch of saltiness. So if you’re a big fan of chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel sauce, and sweet and salty combinations – this one’s for you!

12. Almond Buttercrunch Candy

Source: Almond Buttercrunch Candy

Caramel, covered in chocolate and sprinkled with chopped almonds. This Almond Buttercrunch Candy by Azucena Noriega is a real delight!

13. Stewed Peaches with Dates, Cardamom, and Almond Cream

Source: Stewed Peaches with Dates, Cardamom, and Almond Cream

Try this Stewed Peaches with Dates, Cardamom, and Almond Cream by Kerry Harling. This comforting breakfast is good enough for dessert. It’s great for balancing Vata as cooked fruit is really easy to digest and helps keep the body clean. This breakfast has a cooling effect due to the predominance of its sweet taste, so it’s an excellent start to any summer’s day.

14. Fig and Almond Bars

Source: Fig and Almond Bars

These Fig and Almond Bars by Sara Oliveira are spectacular! The combination of flavors and textures is wonderful, you will lose yourself in every bite! They are very quick and easy to make and perfect for the snack.

15. Dark Chocolate Marzipan Nougat

Source: Dark Chocolate Marzipan Nougat

Inspired by Spanish Christmas sweets, dark chocolate, and almond nougat are a match made in heaven in this delicious recipe for Dark Chocolate Marzipan Nougat by Gemma Gonzalez. This amazing candy will melt in your mouth with a rich, sweet nutty flavor. Customize it with whatever toppings you prefer to make your own version! Surprisingly simple to make, this dessert is sure to be a hit at your next dinner party or any occasion.

