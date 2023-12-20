Cinnamon Almond Cookies [Vegan]

Julie combines her years of medical experience with her passion for healthy eating to bring you nutritious and delicious recipes. With Bachelor Degrees in Psychology and Nursing, and a Master’s Degree in Community Health Nursing Education, Julie has worked in various health care settings, from intensive care to medical-surgical to community and public health. Julie is constantly experimenting in the kitchen to come up with healthy recipes that everyone can enjoy. As the founder of Health Continuum, she believes that good health is more than the sum of its parts.