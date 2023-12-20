Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These cookies are made with almond flour, almond meal, rolled oats, granulated sugar cane and unsweetened apple sauce. These little gems are easy to make and delicious.
Cinnamon Almond Cookies [Vegan]
Serves
10 to 14 cookies (depending on cookie size)
Ingredients You Need for Cinnamon Almond Cookies [Vegan]
For the Cookies:
- 1 cup almond flour (ground blanched almonds—without skin)
- 1/2 cup almond meal (ground brown almonds—with skin)
- 1/2 cup natural rolled oats, no sugar or salt added
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar cane (preferably Mascobado)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch of sea salt
- 1/3 cup 100% apple sauce, a smooth & unsweetened kind
For the cinnamon and sugar coating, combine:
- 1 tablespoon white granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
How to Prepare Cinnamon Almond Cookies [Vegan]
- In a food processor, process for 30 seconds the almond flour, almond meal, rolled oats and sugar cane until fine and the oats blend in and look like flour. Transfer into a medium-size bowl. Add the cinnamon, baking powder and salt.
- Mix with a wooden spoon.
- Heat up the apple sauce in the microwave (it should be warm and not hot) and add to the almond/oat mixture. Stir and work through with a wooden spoon until combined.
- Form a big ball and wrap the dough with parchment or wax paper. Chill for 30 minutes in fridge.
- Shape into balls. You can use about 1 to 3/4 of a tablespoon of dough per ball and roll each one between the palms of your hands. Place balls on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Roll each ball into the cinnamon and sugar mixture to coat and put back on sheet.
- With a fork, gently press the cookies down to form about 1/2 inch (1.5 cm) thick rounds.
- Bake in preheated oven on middle rack for 8 to 10 minutes (not more) until the bottoms are light golden brown and the centre tops are soft. The bottoms should not burn, so check them.
- Remove the sheet and let stand until the cookies are slightly firm, about 2 minutes. Transfer immediately to a rack to cool.
- Store cookies in a sealed container. They keep for about one week at room temperature .
