Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

From cans of coconut milk to blended potatoes, pumpkins, and butternut squash, there are lots of ways to make your curries super creamy without the use of any animal products.

Creamy curries are the ultimate in richness and decadence while still being incredibly healthy and nutritious.

Have a look at this list of delicious OGP creamy curries for any occasion.

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!

1. Bhagara Baingan (Sweet and Spicy Baby Eggplant Curry)

Source: Bhagara Baingan (Sweet and Spicy Baby Eggplant Curry)

Apart from biryani, Hyderabadi cuisine is also known for its vegetarian delicacies. This Bhagara Baingan (Sweet and Spicy Baby Eggplant Curry) by Hina Gujral is made up of pan-fried baby brinjal (eggplant) cooked in a sweet, spicy coconut and peanut gravy. The curry is often served as a side dish with biryani but tastes even more delicious with basmati rice or Indian flatbread.

2. Papaya Coconut Milk Curry

Source: Papaya Coconut Milk Curry

This unique Papaya Coconut Milk Curry by Sabrina Dietz is composed of fruity papaya along with tricolor quinoa and creamy coconut milk. It’s quick to make but tastes amazing. Don’t throw out the papaya seeds, either! They can be ground up into a spice to add along with the others.

3. ‘Chicken’ Thai Red Curry With Fried Rice

Source: ‘Chicken’ Thai Red Curry With Fried Rice

This ‘Chicken’ Thai Red Curry With Fried Rice by Andri Neocleous is a beautiful fragrant Thai curry served with veganised egg-fried rice. Tofu makes up the ‘egg’ portion of the egg-fried rice, giving this a great protein bonus.

4. Mushroom Butter Masala

Source: Mushroom Butter Masala

If you’ve been to an Indian restaurant, chances are you’ve seen butter masala on the menu. It’s a rich and delicious gravy curry with a sauce made creamy through the addition of milk or cream and butter. This vegan Mushroom Butter Masala by Kushi is a spicy, creamy, and delicious dish that is the perfect accompaniment for steamed rice, flatbread, or even dosas.

5. Baby Bok Choy and Shiitake Red Curry Soup

Source: Baby Bok Choy and Shiitake Red Curry Soup

This recipe for Baby Bok Choy and Shiitake Red Curry Soup by Gina Fontana is so fragrant and flavorful, that it will creep up on your list of favorite go-to dishes. The amazing thing about red curry paste is that because it’s so flavorful in itself, you don’t need to add many other spices to this soup.

6. Creamy One-Pot Pumpkin Curry

Source: Creamy One-Pot Pumpkin Curry

The pumpkin adds a creamy sweetness to this Creamy One-Pot Pumpkin Curry by Katia Martin and once you add all of those aromatic Thai spices, let’s just say, you’ll fall in love with it. The ‘one-pot’ park means that you can toss everything in the same vessel and save on washing up, too!

7. Thai Coconut Soup

Source: Thai Coconut Soup

This vegan Thai Coconut Soup by Maggie Wescott is a healthy and flavorful dish that is a perfect weeknight dinner. It is oil-free, gluten-free, and ready in under 30 minutes. This recipe requires minimal chopping and prep work, so it comes together very quickly. If you didn’t want to pull out your cutting board at all, you could buy pre-minced ginger and garlic and rip the spinach with your hands. How many recipes can you say that about?

8. Roasted Red Pepper, Chickpea, and Spinach Curry

Source: Roasted Red Pepper, Chickpea, and Spinach Curry

This vegan Roasted Red Pepper, Chickpea, and Spinach Curry by Nancy Grayson is to die for! Chickpeas and spinach are blanketed in a rich, red pepper and coconut sauce for a hearty, spicy, super comforting curry that’s also rich in iron. What more could you want for dinner? This vegan chickpea curry will have everybody wanting to come back for seconds (and maybe thirds). It’s just that delicious!

9. Creamy Butternut Squash Curry

Source: Creamy Butternut Squash Curry

Loaded with spicy flavors and tasty veggies, this Creamy Butternut Squash Curry by Kirsten Kaminski is guaranteed to become a household favorite. It is creamy, filling, and the perfect recipe for chilly days when you want a comforting meal that doesn’t take ages to prepare. Pair with basmati rice, smashed avocado, and a squeeze of lime juice to finish it off.

10. Pumpkin Curry

Source: Pumpkin Curry

This Pumpkin Curry by Kristina Humphreys is flavorful and filling, and perfect for when you’re craving something warm for dinner! Coconut milk and cooked-down pumpkin give this curry the perfect creamy texture and flavor.

11. Creamy Coconut Curry Noodles

Source: Creamy Coconut Curry Noodles

This recipe for vegan Creamy Coconut Curry Noodles by Lenny Wu is fantastic! So flavorful and delicious! These one-pot vegan curry noodles are heaven in your mouth- creamy, spicy, savory, you name it. Cook up a batch for your dinner meal prep!

12. Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup

Source: Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup

There is truly nothing like homemade soup and this Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup by Tara Binder is no exception. With coconut milk, garlic, ginger, bay leaves, and a hint of curry, this soup is downright delicious and perfect for entertaining. A creamy, smooth, sophisticated soup with exotic flavors.

13. Warming Lemongrass Coconut Curry

Source: Warming Lemongrass Coconut Curry

This Warming Lemongrass Coconut Curry by Heather Larson is made in one pot and uses whatever veggies you’ve got in the fridge, and after the prep work of chopping them, it’s pretty easy-peasy!

14. Chickpea Lentil Coconut Curry

Source: Chickpea Lentil Coconut Curry

This Chickpea Lentil Coconut Curry by Kristina Jug & Mitja Bezenšek is easy and quick to make. This recipe makes about 4-6 portions, so it’s perfect for meal prep and also freezes very well! So when you are in a pinch, just take one from the freezer, defrost, reheat, and serve with rice or with a nice warmed-up pita bread.

15. Chickpea Tikka With Bombay Potatoes

Source: Chickpea Tikka With Bombay Potatoes

This recipe for Chickpea Tikka With Bombay Potatoes by Andri Neocleous is the ultimate comfort food and a perfect healthy alternative to a classic Indian Takeaway.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: