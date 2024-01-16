Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Quinoa is an extremely healthy and delicious food that has earned its place as a popular replacement for rice and other grains on so many people’s dinner plates. It is known for being high in protein and also has a decent amount of manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, folate, and copper! But enough of that kind of stuff! Quinoa is really tasty and super versatile. Not only can you use it in almost any dish that you would use rice in, but you can even use it in sweet foods! If you’re looking to add a little more protein to your diet and use up that quinoa that’s been sitting in your pantry, check out these 15 High Protein Quinoa Recipes!

1. Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies Four Ways

Source: Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies Four Ways

These nutritious-and-delicious vegan Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies Four Ways by Tara Sunshine are tender, chewy, and gluten-free, too! Try the Chocolate Chip version, or opt for something extra fun like Cherry Chocolate, Kitchen Sink, or S’mores! Quinoa is often referred to as a grain, but it is actually a gluten-free seed. It is rich in antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins & minerals including magnesium, zinc, and B vitamins. Quinoa is one of the few plant foods that contain all nine essential amino acids. Quinoa flour is made by grinding whole quinoa seeds. It imparts a slightly earthy, nutty flavour and tender, moist crumb to baked goods.

2. High Protein Meal Prep Meatballs with Quinoa

Source: High Protein Meal Prep Meatballs with Quinoa

These High Protein Meal Prep Meatballs with Quinoa by Patricia Granek is a great family meal. Made with quinoa, black beans, and mushrooms. this recipe has a great texture and doesn’t fall apart. Super delicious and nutritious and totally kid-friendly recipe. A great recipe for meal prepping.

3. Cauliflower & Red Quinoa Risotto

Source: Cauliflower & Red Quinoa Risotto

This Cauliflower & Red Quinoa Risotto by Honey Salt is courtesy of the restaurant Honey Salt, and now you can make this dish at home! Photo Credit: Louiie Victa

4. Quinoa Mango Kheer

Source: Quinoa Mango Kheer

Healthy breakfast variation of an Indian pudding. This Quinoa Mango Kheer by Nikki and Zuzana doesn’t require any special cooking skills as it is simple and easy to make – plus it can be made in just few minutes!

5. Quinoa with Stir-Fried Vegetables

Source: Quinoa with Stir-Fried Vegetables

This Quinoa with Stir-Fried Vegetables by Pascale Naessens is high in protein and makes a fantastic dish to share with guests or enjoy on a weeknight!

6. Quinoa and Spiced Blueberry Bircher

Source: Quinoa and Spiced Blueberry Bircher

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day as it gives your body fuel and energy to get you ready for the long day ahead, also eating breakfast increases your metabolic rate! This Quinoa and Spiced Blueberry Bircher by Tiana Haines is gluten-free, dairy-free and is great for a good wholesome breakfast on the go and leaves you feeling satisfied for longer.

7. Chickpea Quinoa Meatball Subs

Source: Chickpea Quinoa Meatball Subs

These Chickpea Quinoa Meatball Subs by Shanika Graham-White is truly something special and is the perfect rendition of the traditional New York Marinara Sub. Loaded with savory, spicy and sweet flavors, these ‘meatball subs’ made from only veggies are moist, flavorful, and tender; wrapped in a toasted pretzel hot dog bun and topped with melted vegan mozzarella. This dish is the perfect meal for lunch or dinner for the entire family on any given day.

8. Quinoa Salad with Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette

Source: Quinoa Salad with Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette

Caroline Doucet‘s Quinoa Salad with Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette is fantastic. A simple salad made with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh summer herbs. Stir in a zesty Dijon vinaigrette for a delicious and light summer meal.

9. Quinoa Blueberry Breakfast Scones

Source: Quinoa Blueberry Breakfast Scones

If you’ve been introducing more whole food plant-based meals into your diet, you may be wondering how to keep things interesting and healthy at the same time. A plant-powered breakfast is a great start to your day and if done right it can give you the energy you need to get your day going without weighing you down. Fruit, fresh juices, and smoothies are always great options, however, some days you just might want something more substantial. Like these Quinoa Blueberry Breakfast Scones by Nikki and Zuzana! This Quinoa Blueberry Breakfast Scone is a delicious, quick and easy vegan breakfast that’s loaded with plant protein, healthy fats, antioxidants, fiber, and they are naturally sweet!

10. Roasted Poblano Quinoa

Source: Roasted Poblano Quinoa

This delicious Roasted Poblano Quinoa by Stephanie McKinnie can accompany any Mexican dish. Did you know that quinoa is actually a seed and not a grain? It happens to be related to beetroot, Swiss chard and spinach. It’s mild, tasty and fulfilling! This Roasted Poblano Quinoa is great alongside some black beans and a salad. Serve it with tortillas or bread and olive oil.

11. Mango Coconut Quinoa

Source: Mango Coconut Quinoa

This Mango Coconut Quinoa by Hannah Sunderani is a healthy and wholesome meal for lunch or dinner. It’s made by sautéing spinach with a bit of coconut oil. Then adding cooked quinoa and mango chunks, and finally pouring in some coconut milk and a splash of lemon juice. The ingredients are simple; the preparation is easy — perfect for lazy summer days!

12. Quinoa Pilaf with Spicy Tempeh and Broccoli

Source: Quinoa Pilaf with Spicy Tempeh and Broccoli

Quinoa served with spicy and delicious tempeh and broccoli is a filling and delicious meal for any time. In this dish, fluffy quinoa pilaf is topped with tempeh and broccoli making it a protein and flavor-packed. You have to try this Quinoa Pilaf with Spicy Tempeh and Broccoli by Pavani Nandula!

13. Cheesy Broccoli, Quinoa, and White Bean Bake

Source: Cheesy Broccoli, Quinoa, and White Bean Bake

This Cheesy Broccoli, Quinoa, and White Bean Bake by Allie Penner is a healthy vegan meal that’s big on flavour and satisfaction factor!

14. Pineapple Teriyaki Fried Quinoa

Source: Pineapple Teriyaki Fried Quinoa



Quinoa is really appealing because its a whole grain that cooks in just 15-20 minutes so you can make a quick + healthy meal in no time. This Pineapple Teriyaki Fried Quinoa by Megan Calipari is so easy to make!

15. Avocado Quinoa Salad

Source: Avocado Quinoa Salad

This Avocado Quinoa Salad by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD is a quick & easy, nutrient-packed, oil-free salad. Simply toss together veggies, quinoa, avocado, spices, and black beans, and enjoy as a meal or side. If you so desire, there are plenty of substitutions that can be made to make this salad your own. The broccoli, corn, tomatoes, and onions can be swapped out for any of your favorite veggies. Cauliflower, carrots, cabbage.. whatever you’ve got in stock – get crazy! Any beans could be used in place of black beans – white beans, chickpeas, pinto beans. However, steer clear of mushy beans, as your final product won’t be quite as pretty (though still yummy).

