A parsnip is a root vegetable that looks similar to a carrot but is sweeter and has an earthy flavor. It also has many nutritional benefits and it is currently in season. So if you’re interested in adding this cream-colored vegetable to your winter meals, this is the list for you!

1. Orange Parsnip Muffins

Source: Orange Parsnip Muffins

These Orange Parsnip Muffins by Ashley Smyczek are a nice sweet start to the day, and the glaze on top puts them over the top.

2. Parsnips With Rosemary ‘Butter’ and Walnuts

Source: Parsnips With Rosemary ‘Butter’ and Walnuts

These Parsnips With Rosemary ‘Butter’ and Walnuts by Viktoria Radichkova are a fantastic fall side dish, done in minutes.

3. Roasted Parsnip Hummus

Source: Roasted Parsnip Hummus

This smooth and creamy Roasted Parsnip Hummus by Taryn Fitz-Gerald is incredibly delicious. It’s also easy to make, affordable, and low in oil!

4. Apple Parsnip Oatmeal With Cranberry Sauce

Source: Apple Parsnip Oatmeal With Cranberry Sauce

Have holiday leftovers taken up all the space in your fridge? No worries! You may be tired of using leftovers for dinner, so change it up and incorporate them into your breakfast instead in this delicious Apple Parsnip Oatmeal With Cranberry Sauce by Lauren Smith.

5. Candied Parsnip and Carrot Tatin

Source: Candied Parsnip and Carrot Tatin

This Candied Parsnip and Carrot Tatin by Christina Pirello is a splendid sweet and savory side dish. Smothered in caramelized, sweet root vegetables and topped with an orange-scented glaze, it brings together the most delicious complimentary flavors.

6. Slow Cooker Rosemary Carrot Parsnip Mash

Source: Slow Cooker Rosemary Carrot Parsnip Mash

Parsnips make a great crockpot alternative for those who eat vegan, gluten-free, grain-free, or paleo. The nutty flavor of the root vegetables mixed with the creamy almond milk and coconut cream creates a satisfying dish to add to any menu. This Slow Cooker Rosemary Carrot Parsnip Mash by Lindsay Cotter is perfect for any family party.

7. Fish-Style Parsnip Fillets

Source: Fish-Style Parsnip Fillets

Although parsnip and fish don’t have much in common, it’s what you do to this recipe that counts. Lemon pepper, bread crumbs, oil, remoulade, lemon juice, and dill take this humble vegetable to the next level. The Fish-Style Parsnip Fillets by Trine Rask are served on rye bread with remoulade.

8. Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies

Source: Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies

Fall is pot pie season and this recipe is one to try. Underneath this thermal crust, you will discover chunky, yet soft vegetables packed with nutrition which will ensure the perfect balance with every mouthful! Specifically, these Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies by Katie Culpin and Josh Bailey contain panfried parsnips, mushrooms, cauliflower, turmeric, onion, garlic, and peas. Yum!

9. Cauliflower Parsnip Coconut Curry

Source: Cauliflower Parsnip Coconut Curry

If the cold winter has you in a funk and you need a little cheering up, maybe you can be tempted by this Cauliflower Parsnip Coconut Curry by Hana Mendes. It’s healthy, cozy, and wholesome packed with some yummy veggies and warming spices. This is a sweet-tasting curry with cauliflower, sweet root vegetables, coconut milk, almonds, raisins, and spices.

10. Parsnip Mushroom Tacos With Coriander Crema

Source: Parsnip Mushroom Tacos With Coriander Crema

These unique Parsnip Mushroom Tacos With Coriander Crema by Alena Grahn have a little bit of every flavor. Parsnips provide just the right amount of sweetness, the sauerkraut is sour, the crema is salty, and the mushrooms add umami. Any kind of mushroom is suitable for these tacos, so experiment with variety and find the one that you like best! The guac is entirely optional, but we definitely wouldn’t skip it.

11. Parsnip and Thyme Grain-Free Crackers

Source: Parsnip and Thyme Grain-Free Crackers

Made with parsnip, thyme, sunflower seeds, and hazelnuts, these grain-free and gluten-free crackers are so delicious and satisfying. They’re great on their own, but even better when paired with your favorite dip or a cashew cheese spread. Simple enough to make, you will have some great healthy nutritious snacks ready in no time. You have to try these Parsnip and Thyme Grain-Free Crackers by Hana Mendes.

12. Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington

Source: Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington

This Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington by Natalie Tamara is a centerpiece worthy of any party. Wrapped in a puff pastry, maple syrup takes the natural, subtle sweetness of roasted vegetables to the next level. Serve this wellington alongside roasted mushrooms and red peppers for a real feast!

