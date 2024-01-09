Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Red cabbage, or purple cabbage, tastes similar to green cabbage except that it’s slightly stronger, more peppery, and becomes sweeter when cooked. Some of the most common ways to use red cabbage are to pickle it, put it in coleslaw, salads, or braise it. Here are 10 recipes that will make you appreciate this nutritionally dense and delicious vegetable.
1. Red Cabbage with Apples and Potato Dumplings
Source: Red Cabbage with Apples and Potato Dumplings
This easy and delicious Red Cabbage with Apples and Potato Dumplings by Heidrun Kubart is surprisingly amazing!
2. Easy Pickled Red Cabbage
Source: Easy Pickled Red Cabbage
Look at that color! Plus add a big bonus for gut health. Top your salads with this gorgeous Easy Pickled Red Cabbage by Robin for extra nutrients!
3. Simple Red Cabbage Coleslaw
Source: Simple Red Cabbage Coleslaw
This oil-free Simple Red Cabbage Coleslaw by Natalie Martin and Lexie Staten has a creamy dressing made with cashews and maple syrup. Great for potlucks!
4. Red Cabbage Carrot Dogs
Source: Red Cabbage Carrot Dogs
We understand that some might have doubts about this but trust us — these Red Cabbage Carrot Dogs by Melina Kutelas taste like the real thing. The flavor of the carrots has just the right mixture of sweetness and tanginess to it. The added flavor bonus of shredded red cabbage and spicy arugula makes it even better and a little bit more special. Drizzle it with ketchup and mustard and dig in.
5. Red Cabbage Sushi Burritos
Source: Red Cabbage Sushi Burritos
Get ready for the healthiest, cleanest, and maybe the best-tasting sushi you’ve ever ingested. The “sushi” is comprised of tender quinoa, fresh red cabbage, and crunchy pumpkin seeds all wrapped up in nori. Though these Red Cabbage Sushi Burritos by Bianca the Green Creator are simple to make, they’re also exceptionally delicious.
6. Red Cabbage and Zucchini Chana Dal
Source: Red Cabbage and Zucchini Chana Dal
Need a quick, easy whole foods-based dish that’s delicious and packed with protein? Try this Red Cabbage and Zucchini Chana Dal by Anupama Paliwal. It’s spicy and hot, with complex layers of flavors from spice blends, dry chilis, and fresh herbs. This dish uses chana dal, dried brown chickpeas that have been split. They’re similar to lentils in taste, but when cooked, they always retain their shape rather than becoming mushy. Serve it with rice or your favorite flatbread.
7. Kale, Red Cabbage, and Lentil Salad Wrap
Source: Kale, Red Cabbage, and Lentil Salad Wrap
This Kale, Red Cabbage, and Lentil Salad Wrap by Maya Sozer is everything you want a wrap to be: nutritious, super simple, and versatile. This wrap starts with a kale and red cabbage layer. With a solid and complementary pairing like that, not a whole lot more is needed to arrive at a great salad. Pickles, parsley, and a vegan mayo-based dressing are added to brighten it all up, and green lentils up the protein game. Dig in!
8. Apples Stuffed With Red Cabbage and Cranberries
Source: Apples Stuffed With Red Cabbage and Cranberries
These Apples Stuffed With Red Cabbage and Cranberries by Lilia Jankowska are as delicious as they are beautiful. These baked apples are stuffed with a tangy mixture of cranberries, apples, and red cabbage. The vegetable compote on the inside is complemented by the sweetness from the baked apple shell.
9. Warm Butternut, Red Cabbage, Quinoa, and Almond Salad
Source: Warm Butternut, Red Cabbage, Quinoa, and Almond Salad
This Warm Butternut, Cabbage, Quinoa, and Almond Salad by Rachel Hanawalt is a warm winter salad that combines filling and colorful vegetables to create a meal that will satisfy and restore your natural glow!
10. Brussels Sprouts Salad With Red Cabbage and Sweet Chili Sauce
Source: Brussels Sprouts Salad With Red Cabbage and Sweet Chili Sauce
You must try this delicious Brussels Sprouts Salad With Red Cabbage and Sweet Chili Sauce by Daniela Modesto.
