If you’re looking for something sweet but at the same time relatively nutritious, you’ve come to the right place. While carrot cakes get most of the notoriety when it comes to carrot desserts, many other dessert recipes benefit from the moisture and subtle sweetness of carrots. Here are 10 delicious carrot dessert recipes that may surprise you!

1. Chai Carrot Apple Streusel Bread

Source: Chai Carrot Apple Streusel Bread

This Chai Carrot Apple Streusel Bread by Angie Li is a hybrid of three delicious desserts: apple streusel bread, carrot cake, and banana bread. So when it comes to add-ons, walnuts are undeniably the best choice. For a simple breakfast or quick morning snack, enjoy it with some homemade vegan cultured cream cheese or tofu mousse. You can also use it for french toast and serve it with vegan yogurt, jam, fruits, and granola!

2. Carrot and Raisin Flapjacks

Source: Carrot and Raisin Flapjacks

These Carrot and Raisin Flapjacks by Andri Neocleous only take about 20 minutes to whip up so these are a perfect quick alternative to two classic desserts. The grated carrot makes the flapjacks so moist, whilst the cinnamon and vanilla add a warming sweet flavor. The cinnamon drizzle adds a little extra flavor to these!

3. Blender Carrot-Ginger Baked Doughnuts

Source: Blender Carrot-Ginger Baked Doughnuts

These Blender Carrot-Ginger Baked Doughnuts by Robin are a spicy/sweet combination that is moist and quite decadent. They are not overly sweet and so you can enjoy them as a dessert or have them for breakfast. The carrots and ginger pair nicely together and the addition of cinnamon and maple syrup make these doughnuts a paradise of flavor.

4. Carrot Cookies

Source: Carrot Cookies

With cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of cloves, these Carrot Cookies by Tara Binder are a tasty treat that you don’t have to feel all that bad about. Yeah, they’ve got sugar but they’ve also got the good stuff: Carrots, walnuts, flax, and whole grain spelt flour. Not bad for a ‘treat.’

5. Carrot Zucchini Squares With Cashew Maple Frosting

Source: Carrot Zucchini Squares With Cashew Maple Frosting

These Carrot Zucchini Squares With Cashew Maple Frosting by Annessia Maillet & Beth DeCarlo make it easy to say “yes” to treating yourself with their abundance of hidden veggies! They are made from quinoa flour (or whole wheat flour), packed with veggie goodness, and topped with a creamy cashew maple frosting. Perfect for dessert or that mid-day snack!

6. Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Almond Cookies

Source: Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Almond Cookies

Would you ever believe that carrots, sweet potatoes, and bananas could make such a delicious cookie? These aromatic cookies are soft and chewy with a subtly sweet, buttery flavor. These Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Almond Cookies by Gunjan Dudani won’t even make it out of the kitchen.

7. Naturally Sweet Carrot Halwa

Source: Naturally Sweet Carrot Halwa

This Naturally Sweet Carrot Halwa by Preeti Tamilarasan is made without any added sugar! It’s flavored with cardamom and made creamy using coconut milk — and, if you can, use fresh coconut milk. It makes a world of difference. We recommend topping this pudding with some pistachios for a little bit of crunch!

8. Cinnamon Roasted Carrots and Cranberries

Source: Cinnamon Roasted Carrots and Cranberries

Have a sweet tooth? You will love this Cinnamon Roasted Carrots and Cranberries recipe by Annie Markowitz. It has a perfect cinnamon-sugar sweetness that pairs beautifully with oil-free roasted carrots and tart cranberries. Also yummy as an after-dinner treat, too!

9. Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal

Source: Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal

This Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal by Judy Moosmueller is all about giving you the proper fuel to tackle the day. If you aren’t hungry in the morning but want to have healthy food for the road, this dish travels exceptionally well in a glass container.

10. Zucchini Carrot Cupcakes With Avocado Icing

Source: Zucchini Carrot Cupcakes With Avocado Icing

These Zucchini Carrot Cupcakes With Avocado Icing by Chelsea Vanderbeek are super healthy and crammed with veggies, but also really delicious. I hope you enjoy these as much as I do!

