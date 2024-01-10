Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This baked carrot, apple, and chocolate oatmeal is all about giving you the proper fuel to tackle the day. If you aren't hungry in the morning but want to have healthy food for the road, this dish travels exceptionally well in a glass container

Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Cooking Time

20

Ingredients You Need for Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1 apple, grated
  • 3 tablespoons raw cacao
  • 3-4 dates, chopped
  • 1 handful raw walnuts, chopped
  • 2 flax egg
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

How to Prepare Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  1. Preheat the oven to 320°F.
  2. Combine all ingredients and pour into a greased baking dish.
  3. Bake for 20 minutes or until top turns crispy.
  4. Add fresh fruit, dairy or anything you feel suitable. Serve warm.
About The Author

Judy Moosmueller

Hi, I am Judy. Food is one of my greatest passions, and I love how it magically connects people. With my blog, Beetroot In My Cake, I want to give inspiration and awareness for simple but healthy whole foods and a holistic lifestyle that nourishes body and spirit. It’s important to me to have fun in the kitchen, experiment, and always eat with joy and gratitude.

