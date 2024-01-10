Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This baked carrot, apple, and chocolate oatmeal is all about giving you the proper fuel to tackle the day. If you aren't hungry in the morning but want to have healthy food for the road, this dish travels exceptionally well in a glass container
Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 carrot, grated
- 1 apple, grated
- 3 tablespoons raw cacao
- 3-4 dates, chopped
- 1 handful raw walnuts, chopped
- 2 flax egg
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon vanilla essence
How to Prepare Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Preheat the oven to 320°F.
- Combine all ingredients and pour into a greased baking dish.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until top turns crispy.
- Add fresh fruit, dairy or anything you feel suitable. Serve warm.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Apple
- Carrot Recipes
- Chocolate
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments