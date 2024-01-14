Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As the year begins, life begins to settle back into its usual routine, and saving money might be on your mind. Wherever you are in your plant-based journey, these recipes are all budget-friendly recipes you can throw together without breaking the bank.

There is no one right way to save money, but buying pantry staples such as rice, beans, oats, and other shelf-stable items might help cut costs. Creating meals around these foods helps keep meals low-cost, while also providing a variety of nutrients when adding in-season produce, as well. Cooking at home can also be helpful, and although this may look different for everyone, even starting with making one meal at home is a great start. Buying in-season is also a way to stay within budget; in-season produce tends to be cheaper than out-of-season produce and also ensures you’re getting the best-tasting produce available.

However, be sure to do what you can. Making one meal at home or buying one new item you can start learning to cook and incorporate are still valuable steps. No matter how you start, every small step counts!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes, it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And don’t forget to check out our Weekly Meal Plan Archives!

This week, we’re bringing delicious, fully vegan, and plant-based ways to enjoy budget-friendly plant-based meals!

Easy Entrees

Source: Teriyaki Tofu Steaks

These easy entrees include everything from quick breads to fresh salads, and pan-frying tofu to create a mouthwatering Teriyaki Tofu Steaks by Tara Weir. These Mexican Sheet Pancakes with Guacamole are perfect to make ahead for the week. You can cook them on a sheet pan for an easy, hands-off recipe. If you’ve got noodles on hand, these peanut noodles come together with simple ingredients for a quick meal in your day.

For Mornings and On-the-Go

Source: Oatmeal Cookie Granola

Everyone has a busy schedule and it can feel difficult to fit in time to cook or start chopping things. These meals are wonderful to make ahead of time and simply grab and go when you need them. These recipes include granola that’s excellent to eat on its own for a snack or with some of your favorite plant-based milk, or even this chickpea salad sandwich that’s perfect to take for lunch.

Easy Thirty-Minute Meals

Source: No-Tuna Chickpea Salad Sandwich

These meals are for any time of the day when you need to throw something together without too much effort. All these meals take under thirty minutes to make and provide a quick and easy meal any time of the day.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: