As the year begins, life begins to settle back into its usual routine, and saving money might be on your mind. Wherever you are in your plant-based journey, these recipes are all budget-friendly recipes you can throw together without breaking the bank.
There is no one right way to save money, but buying pantry staples such as rice, beans, oats, and other shelf-stable items might help cut costs. Creating meals around these foods helps keep meals low-cost, while also providing a variety of nutrients when adding in-season produce, as well. Cooking at home can also be helpful, and although this may look different for everyone, even starting with making one meal at home is a great start. Buying in-season is also a way to stay within budget; in-season produce tends to be cheaper than out-of-season produce and also ensures you’re getting the best-tasting produce available.
However, be sure to do what you can. Making one meal at home or buying one new item you can start learning to cook and incorporate are still valuable steps. No matter how you start, every small step counts!
This week, we’re bringing delicious, fully vegan, and plant-based ways to enjoy budget-friendly plant-based meals!
Easy Entrees
Source: Teriyaki Tofu Steaks
These easy entrees include everything from quick breads to fresh salads, and pan-frying tofu to create a mouthwatering Teriyaki Tofu Steaks by Tara Weir. These Mexican Sheet Pancakes with Guacamole are perfect to make ahead for the week. You can cook them on a sheet pan for an easy, hands-off recipe. If you’ve got noodles on hand, these peanut noodles come together with simple ingredients for a quick meal in your day.
- Easy Potato Lentil ‘Meatballs’ by Maria Koutsogiannis
- Garlic Herb Kale Bread by Shanika Graham-White
- One Pot Tuscan Pasta by Ashley Madden
- Lentil Salad by Dominique Ebra
- Teriyaki Tofu Steaks by Tara Weir
- Mexican Sheet Pancakes with Guacamole by Luce Hosier
- Peanut Sauce Udon Noodles by Carol Clayton
For Mornings and On-the-Go
Source: Oatmeal Cookie Granola
Everyone has a busy schedule and it can feel difficult to fit in time to cook or start chopping things. These meals are wonderful to make ahead of time and simply grab and go when you need them. These recipes include granola that’s excellent to eat on its own for a snack or with some of your favorite plant-based milk, or even this chickpea salad sandwich that’s perfect to take for lunch.
- Oatmeal Cookie Granola by Elaine Skiadas
- Snickers Energy Balls by Allie Penner
- Peanut Butter Waffle Sandwich by Vicky Coates
- 3 Ingredient Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies by Hayley Canning
- Simple Five-Ingredient Banana Bread by Kayla Cappiello
Easy Thirty-Minute Meals
Source: No-Tuna Chickpea Salad Sandwich
These meals are for any time of the day when you need to throw something together without too much effort. All these meals take under thirty minutes to make and provide a quick and easy meal any time of the day.
- 15-Minute Lentil Tomato Pasta by Caroline Doucet
- No-Tuna Chickpea Salad Sandwich by Andrea Soranidis
- Crunchy Broccoli Salad with Roasted Sriracha Chickpeas by Annabelle Randles
- Sheet Pan Ratatouille by Toni Okamoto
- Garlic Noodles by Maria Koutsogiannis
