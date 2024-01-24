Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Peanut butter smoothies are a vegan classic. They’re tasty, full of protein, and so easy to make. The most basic ones only need three ingredients! Peanut butter smoothies are perfect for busy days when you need something quick and portable. They’re also great for when you’re feeling snacky but aren’t in the mood for a full meal. You have to try one of these Peanut butter smoothies. Whether you’re feeling something decadent or a bit fresher, we’ve got you!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Dessert Archives!

1. Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

Source: Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

The peanut butter and jelly classic, in a smoothie blend. This frothy drink is reminiscent of the classic pb&j combination, with a hint of sweet strawberries. This Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie by Clémence Moulaert is perfect for any day, anywhere.

2. Chocolate Peanut Butter Bomb Smoothie

Source: Chocolate Peanut Butter Bomb Smoothie

Oh yeah, this is what we’re talking about – dessert for breakfast! And not just dessert – chocolate and peanut butter, AKA the best combination in the world. You will love this Chocolate Peanut Butter Bomb Smoothie by Jenn Sebestyen!

3. Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Maca Smoothie

Source: Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Maca Smoothie

This Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Maca Smoothie by Vicky Coates is the perfect start to your day!

4. Peanut Milk, Banana, and Cocoa Smoothie

Source: Peanut Milk, Banana, and Cocoa Smoothie

What’s the first, most logical thing one would create with peanut milk? Exactly. Nothing earth-shattering here, folks, just the usual rock-solid-delicious smoothie suspects paired with their new friend, peanut milk, all mixed up together into an irresistible shake-like consistency. Spoon required. You will love this Peanut Milk, Banana, and Cocoa Smoothie by Annie Oliverio!

5. Vegan Protein Chocolate Shake

Source: Vegan Protein Chocolate Shake

Chocolate is good for the soul, and therefore, so is this Vegan Protein Chocolate Shake by Peffe Stahl. This smoothie makes a wonderful pre-workout or post-workout refuel, or even a great smoothie to enjoy in your day. It’s chocolatey and the small bit of cinnamon brings out all the flavors in this simple smoothie!

6. Peanut Butter Smoothie

Source: Peanut Butter Smoothie

Chocolate and peanut butter are such a classic flavor combination! You are going to love this smoothie. Naturally sweetened, this Peanut Butter Smoothie by Mariko Sakata is packed full of nutrients!

7. Peanut Butter, Banana and Cauliflower Smoothie

Source: Peanut Butter, Banana and Cauliflower Smoothie

When it comes to smoothies, some ingredients seem obvious — bananas, blueberries, even kale gets a pass these days. But cauliflower? Apparently, it’s a thing. It doesn’t change the taste at all. Instead, the cauliflower imparts a super creamy texture. In fact, since cauliflower has a fairly neutral flavor, it can be tossed it into pretty much any smoothie recipe! Try this Peanut Butter, Banana and Cauliflower Smoothie by Lindsey Auerbach to see for yourself!

8. Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie

Source: Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie

From gingerbread lattes at Starbucks to gingerbread cookies on Instagram, it’s everywhere! It’s that special time of the year where spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg come together to create wonderfully nostalgic flavors that will forever remind us of the holidays. This healthy Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie by Mitra Shirmohammadi has zucchini, hemp hearts, flax seeds, peanut butter, and coconut milk!

9. Peanut Butter Strawberry Swirl Nice Cream With Cookie Dough Crumble

Source: Peanut Butter Strawberry Swirl Nice Cream With Cookie Dough Crumble

A perfect summer treat with no added sugar. This Peanut Butter Strawberry Swirl Nice Cream With Cookie Dough Crumble by Caroline Doucet is made from frozen bananas and a swirl of peanut butter and mashed strawberries. It’s that simple! To make it even more special, add a 4-ingredient cookie dough crumble. Everything can be made in the food processor, making it fuss-free and healthy!

10. Memory Booster Chunky Monkey Shake

Source: Memory Booster Chunky Monkey Shake

Full of flavanols from the raw cocoa powder, and wonderful omega 3’s this Memory Booster Chunky Monkey Shake by Rebecca Jacobs will have your memory revved in no time. Have this for breakfast for an early brain boost or bring to work when you reach that mid-day slump!

11. Cinnamon Apple Smoothie

Source: Cinnamon Apple Smoothie

Okay so this one is cheating just a little bit. This Cinnamon Apple Smoothie recipe by Jesse Lane Lee doesn’t actually have peanut butter in it, but it would definitely be a great addition! Apple pie meets healthy breakfast smoothie in this winning combination. Cinnamon has some great health benefits and has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities.

12. Peanut Butter Caramel ‘Nice’ Cream Blizzard

Source: Peanut Butter Caramel ‘Nice’ Cream Blizzard

Miss Blizzards? Try this Peanut Butter Caramel ‘Nice’ Cream Blizzard recipe by Gin Butters. All the sweet, chunky candy-filled ice cream deliciousness without the dairy and sugar!

13. Cauliflower Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

Source: Cauliflower Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

Ever thought of adding cauliflower to your smoothie? For some of you, it probably seems a little weird… but it’s delicious! Cauliflower gives this Cauliflower Blueberry Smoothie Bowl by Tiana Haines it’s thick creamy texture plus it is packed full of vitamins and minerals.

14. Peanut Butter Caramel Ribbon Golden Milkshake

Source: Peanut Butter Caramel Ribbon Golden Milkshake

Golden milk, turmeric juice, hot toddies, and turmeric lattes are popping up in juice cafes, coffee shops, and grocery stores. However, if you want something more on the refreshing side, this Peanut Butter Caramel Ribbon Golden Milkshake by Emma D’Alessandro is chock full of all sorts of good-for-you ingredients from turmeric to apricots, avocado, dates, cinnamon, and coconut milk. Not to mention the delicious peanut butter caramel ribbon drizzled in. Yum!

15. Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

Source: Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are the perfect treat and a fan favorite all around. However, they are not the healthiest snacks as they are often made with white bread and processed peanut butter. This Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie by Jesse Jan Lee, however, keeps all that flavor from your favorite snack but is super easy to make and much healthier than its sandwich counterpart.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Learn How to Cook Plant-Based Meals at Home

Reducing your meat intake and eating more plant-based foods is known to help with chronic inflammation, heart health, mental well-being, fitness goals, nutritional needs, allergies, gut health, and more! Unfortunately, dairy consumption also has been linked to many health problems, including acne, hormonal imbalance, cancer, and prostate cancer, and has many side effects.

For those interested in eating more plant-based, we highly recommend purchasing one of our many plant-based cookbooks or downloading the Food Monster App which has thousands of delicious recipes making it the largest vegan recipe resource to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals, and get healthy! And, while you are at it, we encourage you to also learn about the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Here are some resources to get you started:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: