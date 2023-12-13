Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The holiday season is officially upon us. Every year you probably hear people talk about chestnuts and roasting them merrily over an open fire. This year, it’s time to change things up a little. Chestnuts can do more than just roast. These nutty, nutrient-packed powerhouses will amaze your family and friends. Take your holidays to the next level with these unique chestnut recipes we found on the Food Monster App.
1. Chestnut Mushroom Stuffing
Source: Chestnut Mushroom Stuffing
Chestnut Mushroom Stuffing by Cathy Elton is another one of those holiday dishes that’s usually drowned in butter – but it doesn’t have to be. A good quality olive oil works very well. The trick is to make sure your other ingredients are packed with flavor. Chestnuts give it richness without adding an excess of fat – they are only low-fat nuts – while mushrooms provide a meaty texture and more depth of flavor.
2. Rice Paper “Bacon-Wrapped” Water Chestnuts
Source: Rice Paper “Bacon” Wrapped Chesnuts
Rice Paper “Bacon” Wrapped Chesnuts? It might sound strange but it’s surprisingly delicious! Chipotle powder coupled with brown sugar gives this recipe by Katie Culpin and Josh Bailey a great smoky, barbecue flavor that pairs perfectly with the refreshing crunch of water chestnut. Try this one at your next barbecue!
3. Mushroom and Chestnut Wellington
Source: Mushroom and Chestnut Wellington
In this Mushroom and Chestnut Wellington by Sarah Pether, three kinds of mushrooms are sautéed and stuffed into a flaky puff pastry with soft butternut squash and chestnuts. The filling for this Wellington can be prepped ahead of time. The longer the filling sits, the richer the flavors get, and the less work you have to do the day you make it.
4. Mini Persimmon Chestnut Cheesecakes
Source: Mini Persimmon Chestnut Cheesecakes
These Mini Persimmon Chestnut Cheesecakes by Maria Loghin are not only adorable but super delicious! They start with a base made from dates and nuts – chestnut, almond, peanut – and then are topped with a luscious cashew cream cheese, persimmon, some chocolate chips, and a few freeze-dried raspberries. A fun and creative way to enjoy ingredients like persimmon and chestnut!
5. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts
Source: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts
It’s that time of year for Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts by Michaell Johnson! If you aren’t sure if you like Brussels sprouts, give them a try this year. Despite their reputation, they have a pretty mild flavor when roasted. If you are trying to convince your kids to try them, remind them they are mini cabbages made bite-size just for them. And pretty cute too! Make sure you make this on a cookie sheet for maximizing your crispiness efforts.
6. Creamy Cashew and Chestnut Soup
Source: Creamy Cashew and Chestnut Soup
This Creamy Cashew and Chestnut Soup by Koko Brill is a lovely, rich dish that’s perfect for winter weather. Puréed potatoes and cashew cream help give this nutty soup a creamy texture without the dairy.
7. Chestnut Mushroom Sausages With Mash and Gravy
Source: Chestnut Mushroom Sausages with Mash and Gravy
Chestnut Mushroom Sausages with Mash and Gravy by Philipp Ertl is the perfect cozy weekend dinner or breakfast. The sausages are made by combining meaty, savory mushrooms with tofu, bread crumbs, and savory spices. They pair perfectly with the creamy, buttery mashed potatoes and savory gravy. With a topping of fried onions, they’re even better.
8. Mini Chocolate and Chestnuts Stack
Source: Chocolate and Chestnut Stacks
If you are looking to add a little extra excitement to your dessert tray, look no further. These Mini Chocolate and Chestnut Stacks by Pamela Higgins are the perfect bite-sized dessert and are as tasty as they are impressive. The rich chocolate cake sandwiches and the delicate homemade chestnut cream in an elegantly delicious treat.
9. Creamy Roasted Potato and Chestnut Soup
Source: Creamy Roasted Potato and Chestnut Soup
Need some serious comfort food? This filling Creamy Roasted Potato and Chestnut Soup by Tori Cooper embodies all the flavors of the chilly season. Chestnuts simmered until soft and puréed with roasted potatoes, aromatics, and fresh savory herbs like rosemary and sage. A swirl of coconut cream makes it extra rich and cozy — perfect for fighting the cold while embracing the holiday season.
10. Orange Layer Cake With Chestnut Frosting
Source: Orange Layer Cake With Chestnut Frosting
This Orange Layer Cake With Chestnut Frosting by Melina Kutelas is a meeting between two fantastic seasonal flavors: chestnut and orange. The whole wheat sponge cakes are infused with orange zest and juice. Those are layered with a decadent buttercream frosting made from chestnuts and coconut oil. When it comes to decoration, get as creative as you want! Whether you go with a dusting of cinnamon and cocoa or a drizzle of melted chocolate with sliced oranges, it’s perfectly picturesque and delicious.
11. Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup With Lemon Parsley Oil
Source: Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Lemon Parsley Oil
This Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Lemon Parsley Oil by Nancy Partington pairs sweet, nutty chestnuts with earthy roasted cauliflower, the usual aromatics (onion, celery, garlic), and a pinch of herbs de Provence. It is rich, earthy, hearty, and very satisfying on a cold winter day. For a bright, punchy element I swirled each bowl with parsley-lemon oil and a scattering of crispy sprouted pumpkin seeds, and a two-tone gomasio that adds crunch and a savory-salty finish.
12. Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington
Source: Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington
This Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington by Natalie Tamara is a centerpiece worthy of any party. Wrapped in a puff pastry, maple syrup takes the natural, subtle sweetness of roasted vegetables to the next level. Serve this Wellington alongside roasted mushrooms and red peppers for a real feast!
13. Hazelnut Burger With Chestnut Cream
Source: Hazelnut Burger With Chestnut Sauce
Packed with wintery flavors, these Hazelnut Burgers With Chestnut Sauce by Philipp Ertl are a real treat. They are made from potatoes, oats, and hazelnuts so they’ll fill you up and they’re served with tangy sautéed red cabbage and a rich chestnut cream sauce. Like all burgers, these go great with a side of crispy fries.
14. Cream of Roasted Butternut Squash and Chestnuts
Source: Cream of Roasted Butternut Squash and Chestnuts
Roasted butternut squash and chestnuts topped with freshly ground black pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil make this creamy soup the perfect holiday appetizer. Try this Cream of Roasted Butternut Squash and Chestnuts by Kuteer and Trisha Zanasi and feel all the comforts of the season.
15. Chestnut Persimmon Crepe Cake
Source: Chestnut Persimmon Crepe Cake
An unexpected combination of hearty chestnut puree and fresh persimmon slices layered into a comforting (and secretly healthy) Chestnut Persimmon Crepe Cake by Lucie Javorska.
