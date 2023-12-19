Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
1. Black Sesame Seed and Matcha Cookies
Source: Black Sesame Seed and Matcha Cookies
This recipe is guaranteed not to disappoint any cookie connoisseur! These Black Sesame Seed and Matcha Cookies by Ana Rusu are crackly on the outside, moist and chewy when you bite into them, and all the best parts of a classic cookie are fired up by the nutty flavor of black sesame butter, as well as the gentle taste of matcha. These precious cookies are perfect to dip into a warm glass of oat milk. Did I mention how easy it is to make these? They only require 10 to 12 minutes of baking time, and you just need to mix the flour with the melted butter and sugars, chill the dough for a bit, shape it into small balls and then put these straight into the oven. Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.
2. Khanda Palak Bhajia (Spinach and Onion Fritters)
Source: Khanda Palak Bhajia (Spinach and Onion Fritters)
These are an all-time classic! These crisp and tasty deep-fried Khanda Palak Bhajia (Spinach and Onion Fritters) by Manju Patel are made with spinach leaves, chickpea/gram ﬂour, onion and spices. Just make sure you cut the onions in the correct direction and cook the fritters gently otherwise they will be crispy on the outside yet uncooked inside. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small
3. Pan-Charred Beans with Bean Leaf Pesto
Source: Pan-Charred Beans with Bean Leaf Pesto
Everyone eats green beans. But who eats bean greens? Well, you do now! It might seem strange to pick the leaves off plants you’re normally prizing for their pods, but bean leaves are in fact edible and taste like a milder version of their podded counterparts. When pureed into this Pan-Charred Beans with Bean Leaf Pesto by Linda Ly, bean leaves add a deeper, greener, earthier element to these slender French beans. The bean-on-bean flavor is rich and savory, with a warm charred aroma. If picking leaves off your own plants, spread the harvest across the whole crop so you don’t affect the growth of the pods.
4. Chocolate Beetroot Cake
Source: Chocolate Beetroot Cake
Chocolate and beetroot is a dream combination. Think rich, indulgent, satisfying while being healthy all at the same time. This Chocolate Beetroot Cake by Vicky Coates is gluten free, refined sugar free and high in protein.
5. Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sesame Soba
Source: Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sesame Soba
In this Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sesame Soba by Stephanie McKinnie, soba noodles are served in a savory homemade mushroom broth that’s infused with a roasted red bell pepper sauce and then topped with an assortment of vegetables and fresh herbs. This noodle dish is big on flavor— it’s a little spicy, a little savory, with a bit of umami. Serve this soup hot on a cold winter’s day to help fight the cold.
6. Wild Mushroom Buckwheat Risotto
Source: Wild Mushroom Buckwheat Risotto
This Wild Mushroom Buckwheat Risotto by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler incorporates protein-rich wild rice and buckwheat, together with seasonal root vegetables and squash. It requires several different steps to put together but the result will be a delicious, and satisfying meal in a bowl that will nourish your body and soul!
7. Cranberry Lemon Poundcake
Source: Cranberry Lemon Poundcake
This Cranberry Lemon Poundcake by Gabrielle St. Claire has all of the decadence of a normal pound cake with none of the guilt. Plus, the tart lemons and the sweet cranberries make the perfect flavor and color combination.
8. Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie
Source: Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie
From gingerbread lattes at Starbucks to gingerbread cookies on Instagram, it’s everywhere! This Gingerbread Molasses Smoothie by Mitra Shirmohammadi has zucchini, hemp hearts, flax seeds, peanut butter, and coconut milk!
