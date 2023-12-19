Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This recipe is guaranteed not to disappoint any cookie connoisseur! These are crackly on the outside, moist and chewy when you bite into them, and all the best parts of a classic cookie are fired up by the nutty flavor of black sesame butter, as well as the gentle taste of matcha. These precious cookies are perfect to dip into a warm glass of oat milk. Did I mention how easy it is to make these? They only require 10 to 12 minutes of baking time, and you just need to mix the flour with the melted butter and sugars, chill the dough for a bit, shape it into small balls and then put these straight into the oven. Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

Black Sesame Seed and Matcha Cookies [Vegan]

