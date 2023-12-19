Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Chocolate and beetroot is a dream combination. Think rich, indulgent, satisfying while being healthy all at the same time. This cake is gluten free, refined sugar free and high in protein.
Chocolate Beetroot Cake [Vegan]
Serves
8
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Chocolate Beetroot Cake [Vegan]
Wet Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 ounces cooked beets — pureed
- 1/4 cup nut butter of your choice
- 1/4 cup zero calorie fruit syrup or maple syrup
- 2 vegan eggs/egg replacers
Dry Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup ground almonds
- 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
- teaspoon Berry Powder (optional)
- teaspoon Sugar or coconut sugar
- 2 tablespoons cacao powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Toppings
- Chocolate Spread
- Raspberries
How to Prepare Chocolate Beetroot Cake [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a cake pan with coconut oil. (silicone also works well).
- Blend together all the wet ingredients
- In another medium bowl add all the dry ingredients and mix everything well.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir well.
- Transfer the batter to the greased pan and bake for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick is inserted in the center and comes out clean.
- Let the cake cool in the pan before topping with chocolate spread and sprinkling with raspberries
